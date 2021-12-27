Hundreds more flights cancelled amid Covid travel chaos

Holiday travel chaos continued into Monday as dozens of transatlantic flights were cancelled amid staff shortages linked to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The air travel problems are expected to continue after a Christmas weekend plagued by logistical issues, with multiple airlines describing shortages of staff due to sickness and isolation.

Monday’s cancelled flights included trips to North America from London, Amsterdam and Berlin, with almost 2,000 journeys scrapped in all, according to tracking website FlightAware.

It came after 3,275 flights were cancelled on Sunday, with many more delayed. Lufthansa, Delta, United Airlines, British Airways, Alaska Airlines are among the airlines who have been forced to cancel flights.

The airline JetBlue said it entered the holiday season with "the highest staffing levels we've had since the pandemic began."

But "despite our best efforts, we've had to cancel a number of flights, and additional flight cancellations and other delays remain a possibility as we see more Omicron community spread," it said.

The spread of the Omicron variant has dealt a setback to the resumption of international travel after two bruising years of restrictions. London’s busy Heathrow Airport is advising passengers to arrive three hours early even for short-haul flights because of the extra checks needed.

Many governments in Europe have also brought back domestic curbs, such as limits on social gatherings and reduced opening times for restaurants, while they race to hand out booster vaccines against Covid-19.

Although there are early signs that Omicron causes less severe illness than the previously dominant Delta variant, the picture was thrown into uncertainty by limited testing over the Christmas period.

A pedestrian in Oxford Street, the main shopping avenue in London. PA

Debate over new measures

Some German states introduced tougher measures from Monday, including limits of 10 people meeting indoors and 50 outdoors. The Netherlands is spending the holiday season under a strict lockdown.

In the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was expected to examine the latest Covid data on Monday as he weighs up whether to tighten rules or merely issue guidance for people to be cautious.

The devolved governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland brought in tougher restrictions that took effect on Sunday, limiting crowds at traditional Boxing Day sports fixtures.

But ministers have so far resisted similar measures for England, with many of their own Conservative MPs opposed to tougher restrictions. There were a record 122,186 cases announced on Christmas Eve.

One MP, Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, said it was too early to judge the impact of higher cases on hospital admissions. He said the other UK nations were “doing more damage to people’s liberties than they need to” by moving to limit social contacts.

“At the moment, I would urge caution because of the damage to the economy and the damage to individuals by locking them down unnecessarily,” he told Times Radio.

On the other side of the debate, the government’s scientific advisers warn that the National Health Service could be overwhelmed by rising admissions.

Peter Johnson, national clinical director for cancer at NHS England, said he was anxious about people with prostate cancer going untreated as the scramble to beat Covid-19 leads to delays in other treatment.

“We’ve seen several thousand fewer people with prostate cancer starting treatment than we would have anticipated in a normal year,” he said.