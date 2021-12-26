Boxing Day Covid restrictions come into force in parts of the UK

Live updates: follow the latest news on Covid-19 variant Omicron

Post-Christmas restrictions have come into force in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales amid the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

The new measures, introduced by the devolved governments in the three nations, have primarily hit the hospitality and leisure industry.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has so far resisted bringing in any new restrictions for England, but has said he will act if required as infections continue to rise.

In Scotland, large events will be limited to 100 people standing indoors, 200 sitting indoors and 500 guests outdoors.

On Monday, one-metre social distancing rules will return to restaurants and indoor locations, including gyms, theatres and museums. The last available figures released by the Scottish government show 7,076 new infections reported on Christmas Eve, with 10 deaths.

In Wales, a maximum of six people will be allowed to meet in pubs, cinemas and restaurants from Sunday. The two-metre social distancing rule is returning in public places and offices.

Outdoor events will be limited to 50 people, with 30 indoors – but numbers able to attend events such as weddings, civil partnerships, funerals and wakes will be determined by the size of the venue. Nightclubs will close.

In Northern Ireland, indoor standing events will not be allowed from Boxing Day. On Monday, table service will return at pubs and restaurants and a maximum of six people from different households can sit together.

In Westminster, Mr Johnson is under pressure from many in his Conservative Party to not reintroduce restrictions for England.

Thousands of people spent a few minutes of Christmas Day queuing for the Covid vaccine. The UK has expanded its booster programme over the past two weeks, reopening sports stadiums and cathedrals as inoculation hubs, after research showed that two doses of the vaccine were not enough to protect against the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

A record 122,186 new infections were reported across the UK on Friday.