Coronavirus: UAE records 200 new cases

Authorities introduce new rules as infections start to slowly rise again

The National
Dec 16, 2021

The UAE reported 200 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

This brings the total number of cases recorded since the pandemic began to 743,352

Another 119 recovered from the virus bringing to recovery total to 738,260.

No further deaths were recorded meaning that toll remains at 2,151. The results came following 337,670 tests.

Cases dropped to double figures since reaching close to 4,000 a day in early February but have risen back to 200.

Abu Dhabi on Wednesday announced checks would be reintroduced from Sunday at the border for anyone entering the emirate.

Scanners that can detect signs that a person may have coronavirus will be introduced at crossing points.

Drivers and passengers will be scanned by EDE devices, which are a common sight in the capital's malls, as they cross the border.

Anyone with signs that they may have the virus will be sent for a free rapid antigen test which delivers results in about 20 minutes.

The UAE also announced Covid-19 safety measures for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Venues must limit capacity to 80 per cent. Those attending events must present their Al Hosn green pass if required as well as proof of a negative PCR test result from within 96 hours.

People will be prohibited from hugging or shaking hands at gatherings in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus under the protocols approved by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority.

Widespread testing and tracing, stringent safety measures and a high vaccination rate have been credited for bringing down daily infections in the UAE.

Authorities have said 100 per cent of the eligible population has received one Covid-19 vaccine dose, while 91.26 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Updated: December 16th 2021, 10:07 AM
