Coronavirus: UAE reports 83 new Covid-19 cases from 278,933 tests

The UAE reported 83 coronavirus cases on Sunday, after an additional 278,933 tests were carried out.

Officials said no one died from the virus in the 24-hour reporting period.

The Emirates has recorded 742,802 infections and 2,151 deaths since the first Covid-19 case was detected on January 29 last year.

Another 75 people overcame the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 737,896.

Daily cases have remained below 100 since October 21. The country's extensive testing campaign and vaccination drive have controlled the spread of infection over the past couple of months.

More than 104 million PCR tests have been carried out to date and more than 22.1 million vaccine doses have been administered in the past year.

According to official data, 100 per cent of the eligible population has received one dose of the vaccine, while more than 90 per cent is fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Emirates airline is suspending all flights between Nigeria and Dubai from Monday.

The Dubai carrier said the recently imposed directive limiting Emirates to operate one flight per week to Nigeria via Abuja has forced it to halt its operations.

The airline said its last flight to operate between Dubai and the cities of Lagos and Abuja, would be on December 12.