Coronavirus: More than 90 per cent of UAE's population fully vaccinated

The UAE announced 70 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday.

These cases pushed the number of infections since the pandemic began to 741,570.

There were 86 recoveries, bringing the tally of patients who have beaten the coronavirus to 736,333.

No deaths were reported overnight for the eighth day in a row. The death toll remains 2,144.

The latest cases were identified from 323,348 PCR tests. More than 99 million tests have been carried out, since the first case was reported on January 29, 2020.

More than 21.7 million vaccine doses have been administered since the Emirates introduced a nationwide vaccination campaign in December last year.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management said 36,559 doses of vaccines were administered in the past 24 hours.

As of Tuesday, 99.82 per cent of the population had received at least one dose of the vaccine while 90.02 per cent is fully vaccinated.