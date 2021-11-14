Jordan offers fifth of adults Covid booster jab

Jordanian health authorities said on Sunday that all adults who have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus for six months are now eligible for a booster shot.

Previously only people above 65 years or those with specific diseases were entitled to a third shot.

“The [new] target group is 18 years and above,” Adel Al Belbeisi, the Health Ministry’s top infectious diseases official, told state television.

The announcement came as the authorities recorded 23 more deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing its official death toll 11,238.

At least 892,000 people have had the virus in Jordan, including the 2,400 who were reported as Covid-positive on Sunday.

Jordanian authorities lifted most coronavirus restrictions in July, saying it needed to revive a economy that is in recession. Jordan’s population exceeds 10 million.

Official data shows that 3.6 million people in Jordan have had two vaccine doses, and that almost one fifth of them took the second dose more than six months ago.