Jordan's economy to grow 2% on tourism recovery and vaccination push, IMF says

Jordan's economy is expected to grow 2 per cent this year as the gradual return of tourists, Covid-19 vaccination efforts and rising global demand support a rebound in the second half of 2021, the International Monetary Fund said.

The forecast is little changed from 2020 and slightly lower than earlier projections of 2.5 per cent after a slow start to vaccination campaigns, weaker balance sheets and tourism sector challenges weighed on domestic demand in the first half, the fund said.

Growth is expected to reach about 3 per cent in the medium term, supported by structural reforms.

Jordanian authorities have taken "timely and well targeted" measures to soften the pandemic's blow, save lives and protect jobs and the livelihood of vulnerable groups, said Mitsuhiro Furusawa, the fund's deputy managing director and acting chairman.

However, successive Covid-19 waves and a "sharp decline" in tourism had a "significant" human and economic toll, with unemployment hitting a record high while the recovery was delayed, he said.

"Notwithstanding these challenges, the authorities have successfully maintained macroeconomic stability, notably by meeting all key fiscal and reserve targets, and made very strong progress on a large number of critical structural reforms," Mr Furusawa said.

"Moreover, Jordan’s vaccination programme, one of the first in the world to cover refugees, has recently accelerated.”

The comments came after the Washington-based lender concluded its second review of Jordan's economic reform programme under its Extended Fund Facility, or EFF.

After the review, the IMF released about $206 million under the EFF arrangement, bringing its total disbursements to Jordan since the start of 2020 to about $900m.

The fund's executive board also approved Jordan’s request to increase the amount of EFF funds available to it by about $200m.

It approved a four-year, $1.3 billion loan programme for Jordan, equal to 270 per cent of the country’s quota within the fund, on March 25, 2020.

The kingdom, which relies on foreign aid and grants to finance its fiscal and current account needs, is trying to overhaul its economy and cut state subsidies as public debt and unemployment rise.

It is also looking to boost oil production and expand its non-oil economy. However, a large number of Syrian refugees and the Covid-19 outbreak have deepened its economic and fiscal woes.

Jordan had 791,466 cases, 10,320 deaths and 768,699 recoveries as of Wednesday, according to Worldometer, which tracks the pandemic.

“In the near term, the priority remains to manage the fallout from the pandemic," said Mr Furusawa.

"Thus, the revised fiscal targets for 2021 appropriately aim to accommodate higher spending on critical health, social protection and job-supporting schemes."

Jordanian authorities are committed to bringing about a gradual, growth-friendly and equitable fiscal consolidation as the recovery becomes entrenched, as part of efforts to bolster public debt sustainability and ensure inclusive growth, he said.

To this end, they have advanced key reforms to close tax loopholes, broaden the tax base and strengthen tax administration capacity, the IMF official said.

"Continued high-quality reforms to enhance the efficiency and transparency of public finances will also be important."

Looking ahead, Jordan's monetary policy needs to remain flexible and data driven, balancing the need to solidify the recovery and maintain financial stability, the fund said.

While Jordan's financial sector remains sound, "continued vigilance is warranted", given that it will probably take time for the full effects of the pandemic to be reflected in the asset quality of banks, Mr Furusawa said.

The country's public debt, which stood at 88 per cent of gross domestic product at the end of 2020, is projected to peak at 91 per cent of GDP in 2021, before declining to below 80 per cent of GDP by 2025, the IMF said.

A full recovery of the country’s tourism sector is not expected before 2023, the fund said.

Jordan’s current account deficit is projected to further widen to 8.3 per cent of GDP this year as the weak trends in tourism reported in late 2020 persist.

The country must continue to make progress on structural reforms to ensure a "durable and inclusive" recovery, the fund said.

Reforms in the power sector, where the authorities are working to address the high electricity costs for businesses, are also crucial for job creation and improved growth and competitiveness.

Other reforms should also focus on improving the business environment, enhancing governance and reducing unemployment, especially among women and young people, the fund said.

“The pandemic has significantly increased Jordan’s external financing needs, underscoring the criticality of continued donor support ... to help shoulder the disproportionate burden Jordan has borne in hosting refugees," said Mr Furusawa.

Jordan is currently hosting 1.3 million Syrian refugees. The pandemic raised the country's external financing needs by about $1.1bn in the 2021-2022 fiscal year, mainly due to weaker tourism and services receipts, the IMF said.

The authorities have demonstrated strong reform momentum and a commitment to fiscal transparency, said Mr Furusawa.

"These, together with continued implementation of reforms, as well as stepped up financial assistance from development partners, will help Jordan achieve the objectives of its programme and build a stronger, more resilient and inclusive economy,” he said.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index The Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index Mazen Abukhater, principal and actuary at global consultancy Mercer, Middle East, says the company’s Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index - which benchmarks 34 pension schemes across the globe to assess their adequacy, sustainability and integrity - included Saudi Arabia for the first time this year to offer a glimpse into the region. The index highlighted fundamental issues for all 34 countries, such as a rapid ageing population and a low growth / low interest environment putting pressure on expected returns. It also highlighted the increasing popularity around the world of defined contribution schemes. “Average life expectancy has been increasing by about three years every 10 years. Someone born in 1947 is expected to live until 85 whereas someone born in 2007 is expected to live to 103,” Mr Abukhater told the Mena Pensions Conference. “Are our systems equipped to handle these kind of life expectancies in the future? If so many people retire at 60, they are going to be in retirement for 43 years – so we need to adapt our retirement age to our changing life expectancy.” Saudi Arabia came in the middle of Mercer’s ranking with a score of 58.9. The report said the country's index could be raised by improving the minimum level of support for the poorest aged individuals and increasing the labour force participation rate at older ages as life expectancies rise. Mr Abukhater said the challenges of an ageing population, increased life expectancy and some individuals relying solely on their government for financial support in their retirement years will put the system under strain. “To relieve that pressure, governments need to consider whether it is time to switch to a defined contribution scheme so that individuals can supplement their own future with the help of government support,” he said.

Normcore explained Something of a fashion anomaly, normcore is essentially a celebration of the unremarkable. The term was first popularised by an article in New York magazine in 2014 and has been dubbed “ugly”, “bland’ and "anti-style" by fashion writers. It’s hallmarks are comfort, a lack of pretentiousness and neutrality – it is a trend for those who would rather not stand out from the crowd. For the most part, the style is unisex, favouring loose silhouettes, thrift-shop threads, baseball caps and boyish trainers. It is important to note that normcore is not synonymous with cheapness or low quality; there are high-fashion brands, including Parisian label Vetements, that specialise in this style. Embraced by fashion-forward street-style stars around the globe, it’s uptake in the UAE has been relatively slow.

Match info Karnataka Tuskers 110-3 J Charles 35, M Pretorius 1-19, Z Khan 0-16 Deccan Gladiators 111-5 in 8.3 overs K Pollard 45*, S Zadran 2-18

The biog Name: Abeer Al Bah Born: 1972 Husband: Emirati lawyer Salem Bin Sahoo, since 1992 Children: Soud, born 1993, lawyer; Obaid, born 1994, deceased; four other boys and one girl, three months old Education: BA in Elementary Education, worked for five years in a Dubai school





Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday, May 16 (kick-offs UAE time) Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (4.30pm)

RB Leipzig v Freiburg (4.30pm)

Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin (4.30pm)

Fortuna Dusseldorf v Paderborn (4.30pm)

Augsburg v Wolfsburg (4.30pm)

Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Monchengladbach (7.30pm) Sunday, May 17 Cologne v Mainz (4.30pm),

Union Berlin v Bayern Munich (7pm) Monday, May 18 Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen (9.30pm)

GROUP RESULTS Group A

Results

Ireland beat UAE by 226 runs

West Indies beat Netherlands by 54 runs Group B

Results

Zimbabwe tied with Scotland

Nepal beat Hong Kong by five wickets

