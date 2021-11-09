Coronavirus: UAE records 72 new cases

The UAE reported 72 new coronavirus cases and 90 recoveries on Tuesday.

Officials confirmed the total number of infections now stands at 740,572, with 735,074 recoveries and 2,142 deaths.

No deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

The latest cases were identified from 285,711 PCR tests. More than 95.6 million tests have been carried out since the beginning of the pandemic.

Daily cases have dropped consistently in the past few weeks, as 98.55 per cent of the country's population has received a dose of the vaccine, while 88.46 per cent is fully vaccinated.

To date, the UAE has administered 21,373,477 vaccine doses since December last year, when the country embarked on a nationwide vaccination campaign.

In latest developments, the UK said it will recognise all Covid-19 vaccines on the World Health Organisation's emergency use list.

The country will add China's Sinovac, Sinopharm and India's Covaxin to approved vaccines for inbound travellers, the Department for Transport said.

The changes, which come into force from November 22, will benefit fully vaccinated people from countries such as the UAE, Malaysia and India.