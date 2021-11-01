Covid deaths could be double the 5 million recorded toll, experts warn

Five million people have now died of Covid-19, the John Hopkins University said in its live global death toll tracker on Monday.

Nearly two years into a pandemic that has ruined countless lives and wrecked economies, the tragic figure is still shocking, with The National Geographic warning that the crisis is far from over.

Quote The 5 million threshold we just crossed – it's an undercount, it's a vast undercount Ariel Karlinsky, economist and statistician

But data scientists have given their own stark advice – assume that the 5 million figure falls massively short of the real death toll.

Covid-19 may have killed 10 million people globally or more, they say.

John Hopkins points out that, along with factors such as quality of healthcare or the demographic profile of a given country, there are "other factors, many of which remain unknown," when assessing mortality data.

That's also the assessment of the World Health Organisation, which is working on a study to try and evaluate just how severe the global crisis has been, Ariel Karlinsky, one of the scientists working on a forthcoming assessment tells The National.

Estimates placing the death toll far higher follow a trend of several studies highlighting a surge in unexplained deaths in some of the world’s poorest countries.

Excess deaths vs Covid deaths

The Centre for Global Development, a US think tank, which published a study with former Indian government chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian, said Covid-19 deaths in India alone could be five million.

That’s far more than the Indian government’s official toll of 400,000 at the time of the study in July.

The researchers looked at “excess deaths” – recorded deaths beyond the “normal” number of fatalities in the population before the crisis. They examined household survey data and other international trends involving the Covid-19 fatality rate to draw their conclusion.

A significant problem with Covid-19 death tolls is that in countries such as India – and much of the developing world – the health services needed to diagnose the virus and accurately determine the cause of death simply arent there, meaning many were just never logged as Covid-19 fatalities.

That was especially the case as health services were overwhelmed by the crisis.

Mr Karlinsky, an economist at Israel's Kohelet Policy Forum think tank, and his colleague Dmitry Kovak at the University of Tubingen, have studied excess deaths in 94 countries during the pandemic to formulate a more accurate estimate of global Covid-19 deaths.

“We found that in several worst-affected countries – Peru, Ecuador, Bolivia, Mexico – the excess mortality was above 50 per cent of the expected annual mortality,” they write in a paper outlining the rationale for their now regularly updated World Mortality Dataset for evaluating Covid-19 deaths.

Their research, during which they contacted “National Statistics Offices, Population Registries, Ministries of Health” across the world for data on deaths, captures the difficulty of estimating the true Covid-19 toll in fragile states, as their response from Liberia illustrated.

“As you may also be aware, death or mortality registration or reporting is yet a huge challenge in developing countries,” a Liberian government official told the authors.

Mr Karlinsky is now on the World Health Organisation's technical advisory group on Covid-19 mortality assessment. He tells The National that the group's work is continuing but there should be a report released by the end of 2021.

"The 5 million threshold we just crossed – it's an undercount, it's a vast undercount," he says.

"Especially for settings like India, and Pakistan, which have released relatively low numbers but have huge populations. In India alone, I think we have reliable estimates that doubles the death toll.

"For other places, like in Africa, I think it will probably show something similar, but there we have even less of an idea what's going on because we don't have good-quality state governments that can track accurate data."