WHO fears 236,000 Covid deaths in Europe by December amid stagnating vaccine rates

Deaths increased by 11 per cent in past week alone, regional health director says

Vaccine rates around the world appear to be stalling, the WHO has warned. DPA

Neil Murphy
Aug 30, 2021

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that nearly a quarter of million in Europe people could die from coronavirus by December amid declining vaccine uptake.

Health chiefs expect there could be an additional 236,000 deaths from Covid-related illnesses by December 1.

WHO Europe director Hans Kluge expressed concern over stagnating vaccination rates in the regions and low uptake in poorer countries.

Israel offers Covid-19 booster to all vaccinated people

"Last week, there was an 11 per cent increase in the number of deaths in the region -- one reliable projection is expecting 236,000 deaths in Europe, by December 1," Mr Kluge told reporters, adding that "the stagnation in vaccine uptake in our region is of serious concern."

During the conference, he added third-dose booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccination is a way to keep the most vulnerable safe and "not a luxury".

The WHO said earlier this month data did not indicate a need for booster shots, while topping up already fully vaccinated people would further increase vaccine inequity between rich and lower-income countries.

"A third dose of vaccine is not a luxury booster (that is) taken away from someone who is still waiting for a first jab. It's basically a way to keep the most vulnerable safe," Mr Kluge told the press briefing.

Updated: August 30th 2021, 10:26 AM
