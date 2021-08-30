Vaccine rates around the world appear to be stalling, the WHO has warned. DPA

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that nearly a quarter of million in Europe people could die from coronavirus by December amid declining vaccine uptake.

Health chiefs expect there could be an additional 236,000 deaths from Covid-related illnesses by December 1.

WHO Europe director Hans Kluge expressed concern over stagnating vaccination rates in the regions and low uptake in poorer countries.

"Last week, there was an 11 per cent increase in the number of deaths in the region -- one reliable projection is expecting 236,000 deaths in Europe, by December 1," Mr Kluge told reporters, adding that "the stagnation in vaccine uptake in our region is of serious concern."

During the conference, he added third-dose booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccination is a way to keep the most vulnerable safe and "not a luxury".

The WHO said earlier this month data did not indicate a need for booster shots, while topping up already fully vaccinated people would further increase vaccine inequity between rich and lower-income countries.

"A third dose of vaccine is not a luxury booster (that is) taken away from someone who is still waiting for a first jab. It's basically a way to keep the most vulnerable safe," Mr Kluge told the press briefing.

UAE cricketers abroad Sid Jhurani is not the first cricketer from the UAE to go to the UK to try his luck. Rameez Shahzad Played alongside Ben Stokes and Liam Plunkett in Durham while he was studying there. He also played club cricket as an overseas professional, but his time in the UK stunted his UAE career. The batsman went a decade without playing for the national team. Yodhin Punja The seam bowler was named in the UAE’s extended World Cup squad in 2015 despite being just 15 at the time. He made his senior UAE debut aged 16, and subsequently took up a scholarship at Claremont High School in the south of England.

UAE Rugby finals day Games being played at The Sevens, Dubai 2pm, UAE Conference final Dubai Tigers v Al Ain Amblers 4pm, UAE Premiership final Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Jebel Ali Dragons

David Haye record Total fights: 32

RESULTS 5pm: Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,400m

