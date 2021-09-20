Coronavirus: UAE reports 313 new cases and 409 recoveries

A woman receives Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine at the Sikh temple in Jebel Ali.

The UAE reported 313 Covid-19 cases on Monday, after an additional 277,935 tests.

The latest caseload brought the UAE's overall tally to 733,003.

Two deaths were reported in the 24-hour period, raising the death toll to 2,077.

There were 409 recoveries, bringing the number of patients who beat the virus to 724,855.

More than 80.6 million tests have been conducted since the outbreak began as part of the Emirates' widespread testing and tracing procedures.

The stringent safety measures, coupled with a vaccination rate of more than 81 per cent of the population, have been credited for bringing down daily infections.

Meanwhile, coronavirus testing requirements to enter Abu Dhabi from other emirates were lifted shortly after midnight

Motorists enjoyed a clear path to the capital on Sunday as a police checkpoint between Abu Dhabi to Dubai was removed.

The decision came after a fall in infection rates in the capital. As of last week, only 0.2 per cent of people tested were found to have the coronavirus.