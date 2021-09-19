Abu Dhabi Police depart a border checkpoint used for coronavirus checks, 15 months months after it was first put in place. Photo: Abu Dhabi TV / Instagram

Follow the latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

A checkpoint between Abu Dhabi and Dubai that was used for coronavirus checks was removed just after midnight on Sunday.

Police led a convoy of vehicles back to the capital, with emergency lights flashing.

Abu Dhabi Police thanked the public for their co-operation but emphasised "the need to continue to adhere to the precautionary measures to continue recovering from the pandemic".

A video broadcast by Abu Dhabi TV showed dozens of vehicles passing through what had been the Abu Dhabi-Dubai border checkpoint in the Sieh Shuaib-Ghantoot area.

Officials said the decision was made after the recent drop in cases in Abu Dhabi. As of last week, just 0.2 per cent of people tested were found to have the coronavirus.

Since July 2, 2020, anyone driving into Abu Dhabi has had to show police at the border proof of a recent PCR test.

Nationwide, cases have dropped significantly, to as few as 500 a day. Last week, the government said 80 per cent of the population were fully vaccinated.

Green pass needed to enter public places in Abu Dhabi

Although people entering Abu Dhabi from Dubai no longer need to show a test result, they are still required to have the 'green status' on the Al Hosn app to enter many public places.

Security staff at public buildings, malls, restaurants and venues will check that entrants have a green pass.

People who are fully vaccinated against coronavirus remain green as long as they have a PCR test once every 30 days. People who are unvaccinated must be tested every three days to maintain the green status.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 The UAE's Al Hosn app acts as a health pass to secure entry to public buildings, malls, education facilities, restaurants and venues in Abu Dhabi. All photos by Khushnam Bhandari / The National

Essentials The flights Etihad (etihad.ae) and flydubai (flydubai.com) fly direct to Baku three times a week from Dh1,250 return, including taxes.

The stay A seven-night “Fundamental Detox” programme at the Chenot Palace (chenotpalace.com/en) costs from €3,000 (Dh13,197) per person, including taxes, accommodation, 3 medical consultations, 2 nutritional consultations, a detox diet, a body composition analysis, a bio-energetic check-up, four Chenot bio-energetic treatments, six Chenot energetic massages, six hydro-aromatherapy treatments, six phyto-mud treatments, six hydro-jet treatments and access to the gym, indoor pool, sauna and steam room. Additional tests and treatments cost extra.

Essentials The flights Etihad (etihad.ae) and flydubai (flydubai.com) fly direct to Baku three times a week from Dh1,250 return, including taxes.

The stay A seven-night “Fundamental Detox” programme at the Chenot Palace (chenotpalace.com/en) costs from €3,000 (Dh13,197) per person, including taxes, accommodation, 3 medical consultations, 2 nutritional consultations, a detox diet, a body composition analysis, a bio-energetic check-up, four Chenot bio-energetic treatments, six Chenot energetic massages, six hydro-aromatherapy treatments, six phyto-mud treatments, six hydro-jet treatments and access to the gym, indoor pool, sauna and steam room. Additional tests and treatments cost extra.

Essentials The flights Etihad (etihad.ae) and flydubai (flydubai.com) fly direct to Baku three times a week from Dh1,250 return, including taxes.

The stay A seven-night “Fundamental Detox” programme at the Chenot Palace (chenotpalace.com/en) costs from €3,000 (Dh13,197) per person, including taxes, accommodation, 3 medical consultations, 2 nutritional consultations, a detox diet, a body composition analysis, a bio-energetic check-up, four Chenot bio-energetic treatments, six Chenot energetic massages, six hydro-aromatherapy treatments, six phyto-mud treatments, six hydro-jet treatments and access to the gym, indoor pool, sauna and steam room. Additional tests and treatments cost extra.

Essentials The flights Etihad (etihad.ae) and flydubai (flydubai.com) fly direct to Baku three times a week from Dh1,250 return, including taxes.

The stay A seven-night “Fundamental Detox” programme at the Chenot Palace (chenotpalace.com/en) costs from €3,000 (Dh13,197) per person, including taxes, accommodation, 3 medical consultations, 2 nutritional consultations, a detox diet, a body composition analysis, a bio-energetic check-up, four Chenot bio-energetic treatments, six Chenot energetic massages, six hydro-aromatherapy treatments, six phyto-mud treatments, six hydro-jet treatments and access to the gym, indoor pool, sauna and steam room. Additional tests and treatments cost extra.

Essentials The flights Etihad (etihad.ae) and flydubai (flydubai.com) fly direct to Baku three times a week from Dh1,250 return, including taxes.

The stay A seven-night “Fundamental Detox” programme at the Chenot Palace (chenotpalace.com/en) costs from €3,000 (Dh13,197) per person, including taxes, accommodation, 3 medical consultations, 2 nutritional consultations, a detox diet, a body composition analysis, a bio-energetic check-up, four Chenot bio-energetic treatments, six Chenot energetic massages, six hydro-aromatherapy treatments, six phyto-mud treatments, six hydro-jet treatments and access to the gym, indoor pool, sauna and steam room. Additional tests and treatments cost extra.

Essentials The flights Etihad (etihad.ae) and flydubai (flydubai.com) fly direct to Baku three times a week from Dh1,250 return, including taxes.

The stay A seven-night “Fundamental Detox” programme at the Chenot Palace (chenotpalace.com/en) costs from €3,000 (Dh13,197) per person, including taxes, accommodation, 3 medical consultations, 2 nutritional consultations, a detox diet, a body composition analysis, a bio-energetic check-up, four Chenot bio-energetic treatments, six Chenot energetic massages, six hydro-aromatherapy treatments, six phyto-mud treatments, six hydro-jet treatments and access to the gym, indoor pool, sauna and steam room. Additional tests and treatments cost extra.

Essentials The flights Etihad (etihad.ae) and flydubai (flydubai.com) fly direct to Baku three times a week from Dh1,250 return, including taxes.

The stay A seven-night “Fundamental Detox” programme at the Chenot Palace (chenotpalace.com/en) costs from €3,000 (Dh13,197) per person, including taxes, accommodation, 3 medical consultations, 2 nutritional consultations, a detox diet, a body composition analysis, a bio-energetic check-up, four Chenot bio-energetic treatments, six Chenot energetic massages, six hydro-aromatherapy treatments, six phyto-mud treatments, six hydro-jet treatments and access to the gym, indoor pool, sauna and steam room. Additional tests and treatments cost extra.

Essentials The flights Etihad (etihad.ae) and flydubai (flydubai.com) fly direct to Baku three times a week from Dh1,250 return, including taxes.

The stay A seven-night “Fundamental Detox” programme at the Chenot Palace (chenotpalace.com/en) costs from €3,000 (Dh13,197) per person, including taxes, accommodation, 3 medical consultations, 2 nutritional consultations, a detox diet, a body composition analysis, a bio-energetic check-up, four Chenot bio-energetic treatments, six Chenot energetic massages, six hydro-aromatherapy treatments, six phyto-mud treatments, six hydro-jet treatments and access to the gym, indoor pool, sauna and steam room. Additional tests and treatments cost extra.

Essentials The flights Etihad (etihad.ae) and flydubai (flydubai.com) fly direct to Baku three times a week from Dh1,250 return, including taxes.

The stay A seven-night “Fundamental Detox” programme at the Chenot Palace (chenotpalace.com/en) costs from €3,000 (Dh13,197) per person, including taxes, accommodation, 3 medical consultations, 2 nutritional consultations, a detox diet, a body composition analysis, a bio-energetic check-up, four Chenot bio-energetic treatments, six Chenot energetic massages, six hydro-aromatherapy treatments, six phyto-mud treatments, six hydro-jet treatments and access to the gym, indoor pool, sauna and steam room. Additional tests and treatments cost extra.

Essentials The flights Etihad (etihad.ae) and flydubai (flydubai.com) fly direct to Baku three times a week from Dh1,250 return, including taxes.

The stay A seven-night “Fundamental Detox” programme at the Chenot Palace (chenotpalace.com/en) costs from €3,000 (Dh13,197) per person, including taxes, accommodation, 3 medical consultations, 2 nutritional consultations, a detox diet, a body composition analysis, a bio-energetic check-up, four Chenot bio-energetic treatments, six Chenot energetic massages, six hydro-aromatherapy treatments, six phyto-mud treatments, six hydro-jet treatments and access to the gym, indoor pool, sauna and steam room. Additional tests and treatments cost extra.

Essentials The flights Etihad (etihad.ae) and flydubai (flydubai.com) fly direct to Baku three times a week from Dh1,250 return, including taxes.

The stay A seven-night “Fundamental Detox” programme at the Chenot Palace (chenotpalace.com/en) costs from €3,000 (Dh13,197) per person, including taxes, accommodation, 3 medical consultations, 2 nutritional consultations, a detox diet, a body composition analysis, a bio-energetic check-up, four Chenot bio-energetic treatments, six Chenot energetic massages, six hydro-aromatherapy treatments, six phyto-mud treatments, six hydro-jet treatments and access to the gym, indoor pool, sauna and steam room. Additional tests and treatments cost extra.

Essentials The flights Etihad (etihad.ae) and flydubai (flydubai.com) fly direct to Baku three times a week from Dh1,250 return, including taxes.

The stay A seven-night “Fundamental Detox” programme at the Chenot Palace (chenotpalace.com/en) costs from €3,000 (Dh13,197) per person, including taxes, accommodation, 3 medical consultations, 2 nutritional consultations, a detox diet, a body composition analysis, a bio-energetic check-up, four Chenot bio-energetic treatments, six Chenot energetic massages, six hydro-aromatherapy treatments, six phyto-mud treatments, six hydro-jet treatments and access to the gym, indoor pool, sauna and steam room. Additional tests and treatments cost extra.

Essentials The flights Etihad (etihad.ae) and flydubai (flydubai.com) fly direct to Baku three times a week from Dh1,250 return, including taxes.

The stay A seven-night “Fundamental Detox” programme at the Chenot Palace (chenotpalace.com/en) costs from €3,000 (Dh13,197) per person, including taxes, accommodation, 3 medical consultations, 2 nutritional consultations, a detox diet, a body composition analysis, a bio-energetic check-up, four Chenot bio-energetic treatments, six Chenot energetic massages, six hydro-aromatherapy treatments, six phyto-mud treatments, six hydro-jet treatments and access to the gym, indoor pool, sauna and steam room. Additional tests and treatments cost extra.

Essentials The flights Etihad (etihad.ae) and flydubai (flydubai.com) fly direct to Baku three times a week from Dh1,250 return, including taxes.

The stay A seven-night “Fundamental Detox” programme at the Chenot Palace (chenotpalace.com/en) costs from €3,000 (Dh13,197) per person, including taxes, accommodation, 3 medical consultations, 2 nutritional consultations, a detox diet, a body composition analysis, a bio-energetic check-up, four Chenot bio-energetic treatments, six Chenot energetic massages, six hydro-aromatherapy treatments, six phyto-mud treatments, six hydro-jet treatments and access to the gym, indoor pool, sauna and steam room. Additional tests and treatments cost extra.

Essentials The flights Etihad (etihad.ae) and flydubai (flydubai.com) fly direct to Baku three times a week from Dh1,250 return, including taxes.

The stay A seven-night “Fundamental Detox” programme at the Chenot Palace (chenotpalace.com/en) costs from €3,000 (Dh13,197) per person, including taxes, accommodation, 3 medical consultations, 2 nutritional consultations, a detox diet, a body composition analysis, a bio-energetic check-up, four Chenot bio-energetic treatments, six Chenot energetic massages, six hydro-aromatherapy treatments, six phyto-mud treatments, six hydro-jet treatments and access to the gym, indoor pool, sauna and steam room. Additional tests and treatments cost extra.

Essentials The flights Etihad (etihad.ae) and flydubai (flydubai.com) fly direct to Baku three times a week from Dh1,250 return, including taxes.

The stay A seven-night “Fundamental Detox” programme at the Chenot Palace (chenotpalace.com/en) costs from €3,000 (Dh13,197) per person, including taxes, accommodation, 3 medical consultations, 2 nutritional consultations, a detox diet, a body composition analysis, a bio-energetic check-up, four Chenot bio-energetic treatments, six Chenot energetic massages, six hydro-aromatherapy treatments, six phyto-mud treatments, six hydro-jet treatments and access to the gym, indoor pool, sauna and steam room. Additional tests and treatments cost extra.

Company profile Date started: December 24, 2018 Founders: Omer Gurel, chief executive and co-founder and Edebali Sener, co-founder and chief technology officer Based: Dubai Media City Number of employees: 42 (34 in Dubai and a tech team of eight in Ankara, Turkey) Sector: ConsumerTech and FinTech Cashflow: Almost $1 million a year Funding: Series A funding of $2.5m with Series B plans for May 2020

Company profile Date started: December 24, 2018 Founders: Omer Gurel, chief executive and co-founder and Edebali Sener, co-founder and chief technology officer Based: Dubai Media City Number of employees: 42 (34 in Dubai and a tech team of eight in Ankara, Turkey) Sector: ConsumerTech and FinTech Cashflow: Almost $1 million a year Funding: Series A funding of $2.5m with Series B plans for May 2020

Company profile Date started: December 24, 2018 Founders: Omer Gurel, chief executive and co-founder and Edebali Sener, co-founder and chief technology officer Based: Dubai Media City Number of employees: 42 (34 in Dubai and a tech team of eight in Ankara, Turkey) Sector: ConsumerTech and FinTech Cashflow: Almost $1 million a year Funding: Series A funding of $2.5m with Series B plans for May 2020

Company profile Date started: December 24, 2018 Founders: Omer Gurel, chief executive and co-founder and Edebali Sener, co-founder and chief technology officer Based: Dubai Media City Number of employees: 42 (34 in Dubai and a tech team of eight in Ankara, Turkey) Sector: ConsumerTech and FinTech Cashflow: Almost $1 million a year Funding: Series A funding of $2.5m with Series B plans for May 2020

Company profile Date started: December 24, 2018 Founders: Omer Gurel, chief executive and co-founder and Edebali Sener, co-founder and chief technology officer Based: Dubai Media City Number of employees: 42 (34 in Dubai and a tech team of eight in Ankara, Turkey) Sector: ConsumerTech and FinTech Cashflow: Almost $1 million a year Funding: Series A funding of $2.5m with Series B plans for May 2020

Company profile Date started: December 24, 2018 Founders: Omer Gurel, chief executive and co-founder and Edebali Sener, co-founder and chief technology officer Based: Dubai Media City Number of employees: 42 (34 in Dubai and a tech team of eight in Ankara, Turkey) Sector: ConsumerTech and FinTech Cashflow: Almost $1 million a year Funding: Series A funding of $2.5m with Series B plans for May 2020

Company profile Date started: December 24, 2018 Founders: Omer Gurel, chief executive and co-founder and Edebali Sener, co-founder and chief technology officer Based: Dubai Media City Number of employees: 42 (34 in Dubai and a tech team of eight in Ankara, Turkey) Sector: ConsumerTech and FinTech Cashflow: Almost $1 million a year Funding: Series A funding of $2.5m with Series B plans for May 2020

Company profile Date started: December 24, 2018 Founders: Omer Gurel, chief executive and co-founder and Edebali Sener, co-founder and chief technology officer Based: Dubai Media City Number of employees: 42 (34 in Dubai and a tech team of eight in Ankara, Turkey) Sector: ConsumerTech and FinTech Cashflow: Almost $1 million a year Funding: Series A funding of $2.5m with Series B plans for May 2020

Company profile Date started: December 24, 2018 Founders: Omer Gurel, chief executive and co-founder and Edebali Sener, co-founder and chief technology officer Based: Dubai Media City Number of employees: 42 (34 in Dubai and a tech team of eight in Ankara, Turkey) Sector: ConsumerTech and FinTech Cashflow: Almost $1 million a year Funding: Series A funding of $2.5m with Series B plans for May 2020

Company profile Date started: December 24, 2018 Founders: Omer Gurel, chief executive and co-founder and Edebali Sener, co-founder and chief technology officer Based: Dubai Media City Number of employees: 42 (34 in Dubai and a tech team of eight in Ankara, Turkey) Sector: ConsumerTech and FinTech Cashflow: Almost $1 million a year Funding: Series A funding of $2.5m with Series B plans for May 2020

Company profile Date started: December 24, 2018 Founders: Omer Gurel, chief executive and co-founder and Edebali Sener, co-founder and chief technology officer Based: Dubai Media City Number of employees: 42 (34 in Dubai and a tech team of eight in Ankara, Turkey) Sector: ConsumerTech and FinTech Cashflow: Almost $1 million a year Funding: Series A funding of $2.5m with Series B plans for May 2020

Company profile Date started: December 24, 2018 Founders: Omer Gurel, chief executive and co-founder and Edebali Sener, co-founder and chief technology officer Based: Dubai Media City Number of employees: 42 (34 in Dubai and a tech team of eight in Ankara, Turkey) Sector: ConsumerTech and FinTech Cashflow: Almost $1 million a year Funding: Series A funding of $2.5m with Series B plans for May 2020

Company profile Date started: December 24, 2018 Founders: Omer Gurel, chief executive and co-founder and Edebali Sener, co-founder and chief technology officer Based: Dubai Media City Number of employees: 42 (34 in Dubai and a tech team of eight in Ankara, Turkey) Sector: ConsumerTech and FinTech Cashflow: Almost $1 million a year Funding: Series A funding of $2.5m with Series B plans for May 2020

Company profile Date started: December 24, 2018 Founders: Omer Gurel, chief executive and co-founder and Edebali Sener, co-founder and chief technology officer Based: Dubai Media City Number of employees: 42 (34 in Dubai and a tech team of eight in Ankara, Turkey) Sector: ConsumerTech and FinTech Cashflow: Almost $1 million a year Funding: Series A funding of $2.5m with Series B plans for May 2020

Company profile Date started: December 24, 2018 Founders: Omer Gurel, chief executive and co-founder and Edebali Sener, co-founder and chief technology officer Based: Dubai Media City Number of employees: 42 (34 in Dubai and a tech team of eight in Ankara, Turkey) Sector: ConsumerTech and FinTech Cashflow: Almost $1 million a year Funding: Series A funding of $2.5m with Series B plans for May 2020

Company profile Date started: December 24, 2018 Founders: Omer Gurel, chief executive and co-founder and Edebali Sener, co-founder and chief technology officer Based: Dubai Media City Number of employees: 42 (34 in Dubai and a tech team of eight in Ankara, Turkey) Sector: ConsumerTech and FinTech Cashflow: Almost $1 million a year Funding: Series A funding of $2.5m with Series B plans for May 2020

The biog Marital status: Separated with two young daughters Education: Master's degree from American Univeristy of Cairo Favourite book: That Is How They Defeat Despair by Salwa Aladian Favourite Motto: Their happiness is your happiness Goal: For Nefsy to become his legacy long after he is gon

The biog Marital status: Separated with two young daughters Education: Master's degree from American Univeristy of Cairo Favourite book: That Is How They Defeat Despair by Salwa Aladian Favourite Motto: Their happiness is your happiness Goal: For Nefsy to become his legacy long after he is gon

The biog Marital status: Separated with two young daughters Education: Master's degree from American Univeristy of Cairo Favourite book: That Is How They Defeat Despair by Salwa Aladian Favourite Motto: Their happiness is your happiness Goal: For Nefsy to become his legacy long after he is gon

The biog Marital status: Separated with two young daughters Education: Master's degree from American Univeristy of Cairo Favourite book: That Is How They Defeat Despair by Salwa Aladian Favourite Motto: Their happiness is your happiness Goal: For Nefsy to become his legacy long after he is gon

The biog Marital status: Separated with two young daughters Education: Master's degree from American Univeristy of Cairo Favourite book: That Is How They Defeat Despair by Salwa Aladian Favourite Motto: Their happiness is your happiness Goal: For Nefsy to become his legacy long after he is gon

The biog Marital status: Separated with two young daughters Education: Master's degree from American Univeristy of Cairo Favourite book: That Is How They Defeat Despair by Salwa Aladian Favourite Motto: Their happiness is your happiness Goal: For Nefsy to become his legacy long after he is gon

The biog Marital status: Separated with two young daughters Education: Master's degree from American Univeristy of Cairo Favourite book: That Is How They Defeat Despair by Salwa Aladian Favourite Motto: Their happiness is your happiness Goal: For Nefsy to become his legacy long after he is gon

The biog Marital status: Separated with two young daughters Education: Master's degree from American Univeristy of Cairo Favourite book: That Is How They Defeat Despair by Salwa Aladian Favourite Motto: Their happiness is your happiness Goal: For Nefsy to become his legacy long after he is gon

The biog Marital status: Separated with two young daughters Education: Master's degree from American Univeristy of Cairo Favourite book: That Is How They Defeat Despair by Salwa Aladian Favourite Motto: Their happiness is your happiness Goal: For Nefsy to become his legacy long after he is gon

The biog Marital status: Separated with two young daughters Education: Master's degree from American Univeristy of Cairo Favourite book: That Is How They Defeat Despair by Salwa Aladian Favourite Motto: Their happiness is your happiness Goal: For Nefsy to become his legacy long after he is gon

The biog Marital status: Separated with two young daughters Education: Master's degree from American Univeristy of Cairo Favourite book: That Is How They Defeat Despair by Salwa Aladian Favourite Motto: Their happiness is your happiness Goal: For Nefsy to become his legacy long after he is gon

The biog Marital status: Separated with two young daughters Education: Master's degree from American Univeristy of Cairo Favourite book: That Is How They Defeat Despair by Salwa Aladian Favourite Motto: Their happiness is your happiness Goal: For Nefsy to become his legacy long after he is gon

The biog Marital status: Separated with two young daughters Education: Master's degree from American Univeristy of Cairo Favourite book: That Is How They Defeat Despair by Salwa Aladian Favourite Motto: Their happiness is your happiness Goal: For Nefsy to become his legacy long after he is gon

The biog Marital status: Separated with two young daughters Education: Master's degree from American Univeristy of Cairo Favourite book: That Is How They Defeat Despair by Salwa Aladian Favourite Motto: Their happiness is your happiness Goal: For Nefsy to become his legacy long after he is gon

The biog Marital status: Separated with two young daughters Education: Master's degree from American Univeristy of Cairo Favourite book: That Is How They Defeat Despair by Salwa Aladian Favourite Motto: Their happiness is your happiness Goal: For Nefsy to become his legacy long after he is gon

The biog Marital status: Separated with two young daughters Education: Master's degree from American Univeristy of Cairo Favourite book: That Is How They Defeat Despair by Salwa Aladian Favourite Motto: Their happiness is your happiness Goal: For Nefsy to become his legacy long after he is gon

The specs: 2018 Renault Koleos Price, base: From Dh77,900

Engine: 2.5L, in-line four-cylinder

Transmission: Continuously variable transmission

Power: 170hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 233Nm @ 4,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 8.3L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Renault Koleos Price, base: From Dh77,900

Engine: 2.5L, in-line four-cylinder

Transmission: Continuously variable transmission

Power: 170hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 233Nm @ 4,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 8.3L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Renault Koleos Price, base: From Dh77,900

Engine: 2.5L, in-line four-cylinder

Transmission: Continuously variable transmission

Power: 170hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 233Nm @ 4,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 8.3L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Renault Koleos Price, base: From Dh77,900

Engine: 2.5L, in-line four-cylinder

Transmission: Continuously variable transmission

Power: 170hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 233Nm @ 4,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 8.3L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Renault Koleos Price, base: From Dh77,900

Engine: 2.5L, in-line four-cylinder

Transmission: Continuously variable transmission

Power: 170hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 233Nm @ 4,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 8.3L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Renault Koleos Price, base: From Dh77,900

Engine: 2.5L, in-line four-cylinder

Transmission: Continuously variable transmission

Power: 170hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 233Nm @ 4,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 8.3L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Renault Koleos Price, base: From Dh77,900

Engine: 2.5L, in-line four-cylinder

Transmission: Continuously variable transmission

Power: 170hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 233Nm @ 4,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 8.3L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Renault Koleos Price, base: From Dh77,900

Engine: 2.5L, in-line four-cylinder

Transmission: Continuously variable transmission

Power: 170hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 233Nm @ 4,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 8.3L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Renault Koleos Price, base: From Dh77,900

Engine: 2.5L, in-line four-cylinder

Transmission: Continuously variable transmission

Power: 170hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 233Nm @ 4,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 8.3L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Renault Koleos Price, base: From Dh77,900

Engine: 2.5L, in-line four-cylinder

Transmission: Continuously variable transmission

Power: 170hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 233Nm @ 4,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 8.3L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Renault Koleos Price, base: From Dh77,900

Engine: 2.5L, in-line four-cylinder

Transmission: Continuously variable transmission

Power: 170hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 233Nm @ 4,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 8.3L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Renault Koleos Price, base: From Dh77,900

Engine: 2.5L, in-line four-cylinder

Transmission: Continuously variable transmission

Power: 170hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 233Nm @ 4,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 8.3L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Renault Koleos Price, base: From Dh77,900

Engine: 2.5L, in-line four-cylinder

Transmission: Continuously variable transmission

Power: 170hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 233Nm @ 4,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 8.3L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Renault Koleos Price, base: From Dh77,900

Engine: 2.5L, in-line four-cylinder

Transmission: Continuously variable transmission

Power: 170hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 233Nm @ 4,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 8.3L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Renault Koleos Price, base: From Dh77,900

Engine: 2.5L, in-line four-cylinder

Transmission: Continuously variable transmission

Power: 170hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 233Nm @ 4,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 8.3L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Renault Koleos Price, base: From Dh77,900

Engine: 2.5L, in-line four-cylinder

Transmission: Continuously variable transmission

Power: 170hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 233Nm @ 4,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 8.3L / 100km

The more serious side of specialty coffee While the taste of beans and freshness of roast is paramount to the specialty coffee scene, so is sustainability and workers’ rights. The bulk of genuine specialty coffee companies aim to improve on these elements in every stage of production via direct relationships with farmers. For instance, Mokha 1450 on Al Wasl Road strives to work predominantly with women-owned and -operated coffee organisations, including female farmers in the Sabree mountains of Yemen. Because, as the boutique’s owner, Garfield Kerr, points out: “women represent over 90 per cent of the coffee value chain, but are woefully underrepresented in less than 10 per cent of ownership and management throughout the global coffee industry.” One of the UAE’s largest suppliers of green (meaning not-yet-roasted) beans, Raw Coffee, is a founding member of the Partnership of Gender Equity, which aims to empower female coffee farmers and harvesters. Also, globally, many companies have found the perfect way to recycle old coffee grounds: they create the perfect fertile soil in which to grow mushrooms.

The more serious side of specialty coffee While the taste of beans and freshness of roast is paramount to the specialty coffee scene, so is sustainability and workers’ rights. The bulk of genuine specialty coffee companies aim to improve on these elements in every stage of production via direct relationships with farmers. For instance, Mokha 1450 on Al Wasl Road strives to work predominantly with women-owned and -operated coffee organisations, including female farmers in the Sabree mountains of Yemen. Because, as the boutique’s owner, Garfield Kerr, points out: “women represent over 90 per cent of the coffee value chain, but are woefully underrepresented in less than 10 per cent of ownership and management throughout the global coffee industry.” One of the UAE’s largest suppliers of green (meaning not-yet-roasted) beans, Raw Coffee, is a founding member of the Partnership of Gender Equity, which aims to empower female coffee farmers and harvesters. Also, globally, many companies have found the perfect way to recycle old coffee grounds: they create the perfect fertile soil in which to grow mushrooms.

The more serious side of specialty coffee While the taste of beans and freshness of roast is paramount to the specialty coffee scene, so is sustainability and workers’ rights. The bulk of genuine specialty coffee companies aim to improve on these elements in every stage of production via direct relationships with farmers. For instance, Mokha 1450 on Al Wasl Road strives to work predominantly with women-owned and -operated coffee organisations, including female farmers in the Sabree mountains of Yemen. Because, as the boutique’s owner, Garfield Kerr, points out: “women represent over 90 per cent of the coffee value chain, but are woefully underrepresented in less than 10 per cent of ownership and management throughout the global coffee industry.” One of the UAE’s largest suppliers of green (meaning not-yet-roasted) beans, Raw Coffee, is a founding member of the Partnership of Gender Equity, which aims to empower female coffee farmers and harvesters. Also, globally, many companies have found the perfect way to recycle old coffee grounds: they create the perfect fertile soil in which to grow mushrooms.

The more serious side of specialty coffee While the taste of beans and freshness of roast is paramount to the specialty coffee scene, so is sustainability and workers’ rights. The bulk of genuine specialty coffee companies aim to improve on these elements in every stage of production via direct relationships with farmers. For instance, Mokha 1450 on Al Wasl Road strives to work predominantly with women-owned and -operated coffee organisations, including female farmers in the Sabree mountains of Yemen. Because, as the boutique’s owner, Garfield Kerr, points out: “women represent over 90 per cent of the coffee value chain, but are woefully underrepresented in less than 10 per cent of ownership and management throughout the global coffee industry.” One of the UAE’s largest suppliers of green (meaning not-yet-roasted) beans, Raw Coffee, is a founding member of the Partnership of Gender Equity, which aims to empower female coffee farmers and harvesters. Also, globally, many companies have found the perfect way to recycle old coffee grounds: they create the perfect fertile soil in which to grow mushrooms.

The more serious side of specialty coffee While the taste of beans and freshness of roast is paramount to the specialty coffee scene, so is sustainability and workers’ rights. The bulk of genuine specialty coffee companies aim to improve on these elements in every stage of production via direct relationships with farmers. For instance, Mokha 1450 on Al Wasl Road strives to work predominantly with women-owned and -operated coffee organisations, including female farmers in the Sabree mountains of Yemen. Because, as the boutique’s owner, Garfield Kerr, points out: “women represent over 90 per cent of the coffee value chain, but are woefully underrepresented in less than 10 per cent of ownership and management throughout the global coffee industry.” One of the UAE’s largest suppliers of green (meaning not-yet-roasted) beans, Raw Coffee, is a founding member of the Partnership of Gender Equity, which aims to empower female coffee farmers and harvesters. Also, globally, many companies have found the perfect way to recycle old coffee grounds: they create the perfect fertile soil in which to grow mushrooms.

The more serious side of specialty coffee While the taste of beans and freshness of roast is paramount to the specialty coffee scene, so is sustainability and workers’ rights. The bulk of genuine specialty coffee companies aim to improve on these elements in every stage of production via direct relationships with farmers. For instance, Mokha 1450 on Al Wasl Road strives to work predominantly with women-owned and -operated coffee organisations, including female farmers in the Sabree mountains of Yemen. Because, as the boutique’s owner, Garfield Kerr, points out: “women represent over 90 per cent of the coffee value chain, but are woefully underrepresented in less than 10 per cent of ownership and management throughout the global coffee industry.” One of the UAE’s largest suppliers of green (meaning not-yet-roasted) beans, Raw Coffee, is a founding member of the Partnership of Gender Equity, which aims to empower female coffee farmers and harvesters. Also, globally, many companies have found the perfect way to recycle old coffee grounds: they create the perfect fertile soil in which to grow mushrooms.

The more serious side of specialty coffee While the taste of beans and freshness of roast is paramount to the specialty coffee scene, so is sustainability and workers’ rights. The bulk of genuine specialty coffee companies aim to improve on these elements in every stage of production via direct relationships with farmers. For instance, Mokha 1450 on Al Wasl Road strives to work predominantly with women-owned and -operated coffee organisations, including female farmers in the Sabree mountains of Yemen. Because, as the boutique’s owner, Garfield Kerr, points out: “women represent over 90 per cent of the coffee value chain, but are woefully underrepresented in less than 10 per cent of ownership and management throughout the global coffee industry.” One of the UAE’s largest suppliers of green (meaning not-yet-roasted) beans, Raw Coffee, is a founding member of the Partnership of Gender Equity, which aims to empower female coffee farmers and harvesters. Also, globally, many companies have found the perfect way to recycle old coffee grounds: they create the perfect fertile soil in which to grow mushrooms.

The more serious side of specialty coffee While the taste of beans and freshness of roast is paramount to the specialty coffee scene, so is sustainability and workers’ rights. The bulk of genuine specialty coffee companies aim to improve on these elements in every stage of production via direct relationships with farmers. For instance, Mokha 1450 on Al Wasl Road strives to work predominantly with women-owned and -operated coffee organisations, including female farmers in the Sabree mountains of Yemen. Because, as the boutique’s owner, Garfield Kerr, points out: “women represent over 90 per cent of the coffee value chain, but are woefully underrepresented in less than 10 per cent of ownership and management throughout the global coffee industry.” One of the UAE’s largest suppliers of green (meaning not-yet-roasted) beans, Raw Coffee, is a founding member of the Partnership of Gender Equity, which aims to empower female coffee farmers and harvesters. Also, globally, many companies have found the perfect way to recycle old coffee grounds: they create the perfect fertile soil in which to grow mushrooms.

The more serious side of specialty coffee While the taste of beans and freshness of roast is paramount to the specialty coffee scene, so is sustainability and workers’ rights. The bulk of genuine specialty coffee companies aim to improve on these elements in every stage of production via direct relationships with farmers. For instance, Mokha 1450 on Al Wasl Road strives to work predominantly with women-owned and -operated coffee organisations, including female farmers in the Sabree mountains of Yemen. Because, as the boutique’s owner, Garfield Kerr, points out: “women represent over 90 per cent of the coffee value chain, but are woefully underrepresented in less than 10 per cent of ownership and management throughout the global coffee industry.” One of the UAE’s largest suppliers of green (meaning not-yet-roasted) beans, Raw Coffee, is a founding member of the Partnership of Gender Equity, which aims to empower female coffee farmers and harvesters. Also, globally, many companies have found the perfect way to recycle old coffee grounds: they create the perfect fertile soil in which to grow mushrooms.

The more serious side of specialty coffee While the taste of beans and freshness of roast is paramount to the specialty coffee scene, so is sustainability and workers’ rights. The bulk of genuine specialty coffee companies aim to improve on these elements in every stage of production via direct relationships with farmers. For instance, Mokha 1450 on Al Wasl Road strives to work predominantly with women-owned and -operated coffee organisations, including female farmers in the Sabree mountains of Yemen. Because, as the boutique’s owner, Garfield Kerr, points out: “women represent over 90 per cent of the coffee value chain, but are woefully underrepresented in less than 10 per cent of ownership and management throughout the global coffee industry.” One of the UAE’s largest suppliers of green (meaning not-yet-roasted) beans, Raw Coffee, is a founding member of the Partnership of Gender Equity, which aims to empower female coffee farmers and harvesters. Also, globally, many companies have found the perfect way to recycle old coffee grounds: they create the perfect fertile soil in which to grow mushrooms.

The more serious side of specialty coffee While the taste of beans and freshness of roast is paramount to the specialty coffee scene, so is sustainability and workers’ rights. The bulk of genuine specialty coffee companies aim to improve on these elements in every stage of production via direct relationships with farmers. For instance, Mokha 1450 on Al Wasl Road strives to work predominantly with women-owned and -operated coffee organisations, including female farmers in the Sabree mountains of Yemen. Because, as the boutique’s owner, Garfield Kerr, points out: “women represent over 90 per cent of the coffee value chain, but are woefully underrepresented in less than 10 per cent of ownership and management throughout the global coffee industry.” One of the UAE’s largest suppliers of green (meaning not-yet-roasted) beans, Raw Coffee, is a founding member of the Partnership of Gender Equity, which aims to empower female coffee farmers and harvesters. Also, globally, many companies have found the perfect way to recycle old coffee grounds: they create the perfect fertile soil in which to grow mushrooms.

The more serious side of specialty coffee While the taste of beans and freshness of roast is paramount to the specialty coffee scene, so is sustainability and workers’ rights. The bulk of genuine specialty coffee companies aim to improve on these elements in every stage of production via direct relationships with farmers. For instance, Mokha 1450 on Al Wasl Road strives to work predominantly with women-owned and -operated coffee organisations, including female farmers in the Sabree mountains of Yemen. Because, as the boutique’s owner, Garfield Kerr, points out: “women represent over 90 per cent of the coffee value chain, but are woefully underrepresented in less than 10 per cent of ownership and management throughout the global coffee industry.” One of the UAE’s largest suppliers of green (meaning not-yet-roasted) beans, Raw Coffee, is a founding member of the Partnership of Gender Equity, which aims to empower female coffee farmers and harvesters. Also, globally, many companies have found the perfect way to recycle old coffee grounds: they create the perfect fertile soil in which to grow mushrooms.

The more serious side of specialty coffee While the taste of beans and freshness of roast is paramount to the specialty coffee scene, so is sustainability and workers’ rights. The bulk of genuine specialty coffee companies aim to improve on these elements in every stage of production via direct relationships with farmers. For instance, Mokha 1450 on Al Wasl Road strives to work predominantly with women-owned and -operated coffee organisations, including female farmers in the Sabree mountains of Yemen. Because, as the boutique’s owner, Garfield Kerr, points out: “women represent over 90 per cent of the coffee value chain, but are woefully underrepresented in less than 10 per cent of ownership and management throughout the global coffee industry.” One of the UAE’s largest suppliers of green (meaning not-yet-roasted) beans, Raw Coffee, is a founding member of the Partnership of Gender Equity, which aims to empower female coffee farmers and harvesters. Also, globally, many companies have found the perfect way to recycle old coffee grounds: they create the perfect fertile soil in which to grow mushrooms.

The more serious side of specialty coffee While the taste of beans and freshness of roast is paramount to the specialty coffee scene, so is sustainability and workers’ rights. The bulk of genuine specialty coffee companies aim to improve on these elements in every stage of production via direct relationships with farmers. For instance, Mokha 1450 on Al Wasl Road strives to work predominantly with women-owned and -operated coffee organisations, including female farmers in the Sabree mountains of Yemen. Because, as the boutique’s owner, Garfield Kerr, points out: “women represent over 90 per cent of the coffee value chain, but are woefully underrepresented in less than 10 per cent of ownership and management throughout the global coffee industry.” One of the UAE’s largest suppliers of green (meaning not-yet-roasted) beans, Raw Coffee, is a founding member of the Partnership of Gender Equity, which aims to empower female coffee farmers and harvesters. Also, globally, many companies have found the perfect way to recycle old coffee grounds: they create the perfect fertile soil in which to grow mushrooms.

The more serious side of specialty coffee While the taste of beans and freshness of roast is paramount to the specialty coffee scene, so is sustainability and workers’ rights. The bulk of genuine specialty coffee companies aim to improve on these elements in every stage of production via direct relationships with farmers. For instance, Mokha 1450 on Al Wasl Road strives to work predominantly with women-owned and -operated coffee organisations, including female farmers in the Sabree mountains of Yemen. Because, as the boutique’s owner, Garfield Kerr, points out: “women represent over 90 per cent of the coffee value chain, but are woefully underrepresented in less than 10 per cent of ownership and management throughout the global coffee industry.” One of the UAE’s largest suppliers of green (meaning not-yet-roasted) beans, Raw Coffee, is a founding member of the Partnership of Gender Equity, which aims to empower female coffee farmers and harvesters. Also, globally, many companies have found the perfect way to recycle old coffee grounds: they create the perfect fertile soil in which to grow mushrooms.

The more serious side of specialty coffee While the taste of beans and freshness of roast is paramount to the specialty coffee scene, so is sustainability and workers’ rights. The bulk of genuine specialty coffee companies aim to improve on these elements in every stage of production via direct relationships with farmers. For instance, Mokha 1450 on Al Wasl Road strives to work predominantly with women-owned and -operated coffee organisations, including female farmers in the Sabree mountains of Yemen. Because, as the boutique’s owner, Garfield Kerr, points out: “women represent over 90 per cent of the coffee value chain, but are woefully underrepresented in less than 10 per cent of ownership and management throughout the global coffee industry.” One of the UAE’s largest suppliers of green (meaning not-yet-roasted) beans, Raw Coffee, is a founding member of the Partnership of Gender Equity, which aims to empower female coffee farmers and harvesters. Also, globally, many companies have found the perfect way to recycle old coffee grounds: they create the perfect fertile soil in which to grow mushrooms.

Temple numbers Expected completion: 2022 Height: 24 meters Ground floor banquet hall: 370 square metres to accommodate about 750 people Ground floor multipurpose hall: 92 square metres for up to 200 people First floor main Prayer Hall: 465 square metres to hold 1,500 people at a time First floor terrace areas: 2,30 square metres Temple will be spread over 6,900 square metres Structure includes two basements, ground and first floor

Temple numbers Expected completion: 2022 Height: 24 meters Ground floor banquet hall: 370 square metres to accommodate about 750 people Ground floor multipurpose hall: 92 square metres for up to 200 people First floor main Prayer Hall: 465 square metres to hold 1,500 people at a time First floor terrace areas: 2,30 square metres Temple will be spread over 6,900 square metres Structure includes two basements, ground and first floor

Temple numbers Expected completion: 2022 Height: 24 meters Ground floor banquet hall: 370 square metres to accommodate about 750 people Ground floor multipurpose hall: 92 square metres for up to 200 people First floor main Prayer Hall: 465 square metres to hold 1,500 people at a time First floor terrace areas: 2,30 square metres Temple will be spread over 6,900 square metres Structure includes two basements, ground and first floor

Temple numbers Expected completion: 2022 Height: 24 meters Ground floor banquet hall: 370 square metres to accommodate about 750 people Ground floor multipurpose hall: 92 square metres for up to 200 people First floor main Prayer Hall: 465 square metres to hold 1,500 people at a time First floor terrace areas: 2,30 square metres Temple will be spread over 6,900 square metres Structure includes two basements, ground and first floor

Temple numbers Expected completion: 2022 Height: 24 meters Ground floor banquet hall: 370 square metres to accommodate about 750 people Ground floor multipurpose hall: 92 square metres for up to 200 people First floor main Prayer Hall: 465 square metres to hold 1,500 people at a time First floor terrace areas: 2,30 square metres Temple will be spread over 6,900 square metres Structure includes two basements, ground and first floor

Temple numbers Expected completion: 2022 Height: 24 meters Ground floor banquet hall: 370 square metres to accommodate about 750 people Ground floor multipurpose hall: 92 square metres for up to 200 people First floor main Prayer Hall: 465 square metres to hold 1,500 people at a time First floor terrace areas: 2,30 square metres Temple will be spread over 6,900 square metres Structure includes two basements, ground and first floor

Temple numbers Expected completion: 2022 Height: 24 meters Ground floor banquet hall: 370 square metres to accommodate about 750 people Ground floor multipurpose hall: 92 square metres for up to 200 people First floor main Prayer Hall: 465 square metres to hold 1,500 people at a time First floor terrace areas: 2,30 square metres Temple will be spread over 6,900 square metres Structure includes two basements, ground and first floor

Temple numbers Expected completion: 2022 Height: 24 meters Ground floor banquet hall: 370 square metres to accommodate about 750 people Ground floor multipurpose hall: 92 square metres for up to 200 people First floor main Prayer Hall: 465 square metres to hold 1,500 people at a time First floor terrace areas: 2,30 square metres Temple will be spread over 6,900 square metres Structure includes two basements, ground and first floor

Temple numbers Expected completion: 2022 Height: 24 meters Ground floor banquet hall: 370 square metres to accommodate about 750 people Ground floor multipurpose hall: 92 square metres for up to 200 people First floor main Prayer Hall: 465 square metres to hold 1,500 people at a time First floor terrace areas: 2,30 square metres Temple will be spread over 6,900 square metres Structure includes two basements, ground and first floor

Temple numbers Expected completion: 2022 Height: 24 meters Ground floor banquet hall: 370 square metres to accommodate about 750 people Ground floor multipurpose hall: 92 square metres for up to 200 people First floor main Prayer Hall: 465 square metres to hold 1,500 people at a time First floor terrace areas: 2,30 square metres Temple will be spread over 6,900 square metres Structure includes two basements, ground and first floor

Temple numbers Expected completion: 2022 Height: 24 meters Ground floor banquet hall: 370 square metres to accommodate about 750 people Ground floor multipurpose hall: 92 square metres for up to 200 people First floor main Prayer Hall: 465 square metres to hold 1,500 people at a time First floor terrace areas: 2,30 square metres Temple will be spread over 6,900 square metres Structure includes two basements, ground and first floor

Temple numbers Expected completion: 2022 Height: 24 meters Ground floor banquet hall: 370 square metres to accommodate about 750 people Ground floor multipurpose hall: 92 square metres for up to 200 people First floor main Prayer Hall: 465 square metres to hold 1,500 people at a time First floor terrace areas: 2,30 square metres Temple will be spread over 6,900 square metres Structure includes two basements, ground and first floor

Temple numbers Expected completion: 2022 Height: 24 meters Ground floor banquet hall: 370 square metres to accommodate about 750 people Ground floor multipurpose hall: 92 square metres for up to 200 people First floor main Prayer Hall: 465 square metres to hold 1,500 people at a time First floor terrace areas: 2,30 square metres Temple will be spread over 6,900 square metres Structure includes two basements, ground and first floor

Temple numbers Expected completion: 2022 Height: 24 meters Ground floor banquet hall: 370 square metres to accommodate about 750 people Ground floor multipurpose hall: 92 square metres for up to 200 people First floor main Prayer Hall: 465 square metres to hold 1,500 people at a time First floor terrace areas: 2,30 square metres Temple will be spread over 6,900 square metres Structure includes two basements, ground and first floor

Temple numbers Expected completion: 2022 Height: 24 meters Ground floor banquet hall: 370 square metres to accommodate about 750 people Ground floor multipurpose hall: 92 square metres for up to 200 people First floor main Prayer Hall: 465 square metres to hold 1,500 people at a time First floor terrace areas: 2,30 square metres Temple will be spread over 6,900 square metres Structure includes two basements, ground and first floor

Temple numbers Expected completion: 2022 Height: 24 meters Ground floor banquet hall: 370 square metres to accommodate about 750 people Ground floor multipurpose hall: 92 square metres for up to 200 people First floor main Prayer Hall: 465 square metres to hold 1,500 people at a time First floor terrace areas: 2,30 square metres Temple will be spread over 6,900 square metres Structure includes two basements, ground and first floor

Sui Dhaaga: Made in India Director: Sharat Katariya Starring: Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Raghubir Yadav 3.5/5

Sui Dhaaga: Made in India Director: Sharat Katariya Starring: Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Raghubir Yadav 3.5/5

Sui Dhaaga: Made in India Director: Sharat Katariya Starring: Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Raghubir Yadav 3.5/5

Sui Dhaaga: Made in India Director: Sharat Katariya Starring: Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Raghubir Yadav 3.5/5

Sui Dhaaga: Made in India Director: Sharat Katariya Starring: Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Raghubir Yadav 3.5/5

Sui Dhaaga: Made in India Director: Sharat Katariya Starring: Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Raghubir Yadav 3.5/5

Sui Dhaaga: Made in India Director: Sharat Katariya Starring: Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Raghubir Yadav 3.5/5

Sui Dhaaga: Made in India Director: Sharat Katariya Starring: Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Raghubir Yadav 3.5/5

Sui Dhaaga: Made in India Director: Sharat Katariya Starring: Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Raghubir Yadav 3.5/5

Sui Dhaaga: Made in India Director: Sharat Katariya Starring: Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Raghubir Yadav 3.5/5

Sui Dhaaga: Made in India Director: Sharat Katariya Starring: Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Raghubir Yadav 3.5/5

Sui Dhaaga: Made in India Director: Sharat Katariya Starring: Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Raghubir Yadav 3.5/5

Sui Dhaaga: Made in India Director: Sharat Katariya Starring: Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Raghubir Yadav 3.5/5

Sui Dhaaga: Made in India Director: Sharat Katariya Starring: Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Raghubir Yadav 3.5/5

Sui Dhaaga: Made in India Director: Sharat Katariya Starring: Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Raghubir Yadav 3.5/5

Sui Dhaaga: Made in India Director: Sharat Katariya Starring: Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Raghubir Yadav 3.5/5

In numbers Number of Chinese tourists coming to UAE in 2017 was... 1.3m Alibaba’s new ‘Tech Town’ in Dubai is worth... $600m China’s investment in the MIddle East in 2016 was... $29.5bn The world’s most valuable start-up in 2018, TikTok, is valued at... $75bn Boost to the UAE economy of 5G connectivity will be... $269bn

In numbers Number of Chinese tourists coming to UAE in 2017 was... 1.3m Alibaba’s new ‘Tech Town’ in Dubai is worth... $600m China’s investment in the MIddle East in 2016 was... $29.5bn The world’s most valuable start-up in 2018, TikTok, is valued at... $75bn Boost to the UAE economy of 5G connectivity will be... $269bn

In numbers Number of Chinese tourists coming to UAE in 2017 was... 1.3m Alibaba’s new ‘Tech Town’ in Dubai is worth... $600m China’s investment in the MIddle East in 2016 was... $29.5bn The world’s most valuable start-up in 2018, TikTok, is valued at... $75bn Boost to the UAE economy of 5G connectivity will be... $269bn

In numbers Number of Chinese tourists coming to UAE in 2017 was... 1.3m Alibaba’s new ‘Tech Town’ in Dubai is worth... $600m China’s investment in the MIddle East in 2016 was... $29.5bn The world’s most valuable start-up in 2018, TikTok, is valued at... $75bn Boost to the UAE economy of 5G connectivity will be... $269bn

In numbers Number of Chinese tourists coming to UAE in 2017 was... 1.3m Alibaba’s new ‘Tech Town’ in Dubai is worth... $600m China’s investment in the MIddle East in 2016 was... $29.5bn The world’s most valuable start-up in 2018, TikTok, is valued at... $75bn Boost to the UAE economy of 5G connectivity will be... $269bn

In numbers Number of Chinese tourists coming to UAE in 2017 was... 1.3m Alibaba’s new ‘Tech Town’ in Dubai is worth... $600m China’s investment in the MIddle East in 2016 was... $29.5bn The world’s most valuable start-up in 2018, TikTok, is valued at... $75bn Boost to the UAE economy of 5G connectivity will be... $269bn

In numbers Number of Chinese tourists coming to UAE in 2017 was... 1.3m Alibaba’s new ‘Tech Town’ in Dubai is worth... $600m China’s investment in the MIddle East in 2016 was... $29.5bn The world’s most valuable start-up in 2018, TikTok, is valued at... $75bn Boost to the UAE economy of 5G connectivity will be... $269bn

In numbers Number of Chinese tourists coming to UAE in 2017 was... 1.3m Alibaba’s new ‘Tech Town’ in Dubai is worth... $600m China’s investment in the MIddle East in 2016 was... $29.5bn The world’s most valuable start-up in 2018, TikTok, is valued at... $75bn Boost to the UAE economy of 5G connectivity will be... $269bn

In numbers Number of Chinese tourists coming to UAE in 2017 was... 1.3m Alibaba’s new ‘Tech Town’ in Dubai is worth... $600m China’s investment in the MIddle East in 2016 was... $29.5bn The world’s most valuable start-up in 2018, TikTok, is valued at... $75bn Boost to the UAE economy of 5G connectivity will be... $269bn

In numbers Number of Chinese tourists coming to UAE in 2017 was... 1.3m Alibaba’s new ‘Tech Town’ in Dubai is worth... $600m China’s investment in the MIddle East in 2016 was... $29.5bn The world’s most valuable start-up in 2018, TikTok, is valued at... $75bn Boost to the UAE economy of 5G connectivity will be... $269bn

In numbers Number of Chinese tourists coming to UAE in 2017 was... 1.3m Alibaba’s new ‘Tech Town’ in Dubai is worth... $600m China’s investment in the MIddle East in 2016 was... $29.5bn The world’s most valuable start-up in 2018, TikTok, is valued at... $75bn Boost to the UAE economy of 5G connectivity will be... $269bn

In numbers Number of Chinese tourists coming to UAE in 2017 was... 1.3m Alibaba’s new ‘Tech Town’ in Dubai is worth... $600m China’s investment in the MIddle East in 2016 was... $29.5bn The world’s most valuable start-up in 2018, TikTok, is valued at... $75bn Boost to the UAE economy of 5G connectivity will be... $269bn

In numbers Number of Chinese tourists coming to UAE in 2017 was... 1.3m Alibaba’s new ‘Tech Town’ in Dubai is worth... $600m China’s investment in the MIddle East in 2016 was... $29.5bn The world’s most valuable start-up in 2018, TikTok, is valued at... $75bn Boost to the UAE economy of 5G connectivity will be... $269bn

In numbers Number of Chinese tourists coming to UAE in 2017 was... 1.3m Alibaba’s new ‘Tech Town’ in Dubai is worth... $600m China’s investment in the MIddle East in 2016 was... $29.5bn The world’s most valuable start-up in 2018, TikTok, is valued at... $75bn Boost to the UAE economy of 5G connectivity will be... $269bn

In numbers Number of Chinese tourists coming to UAE in 2017 was... 1.3m Alibaba’s new ‘Tech Town’ in Dubai is worth... $600m China’s investment in the MIddle East in 2016 was... $29.5bn The world’s most valuable start-up in 2018, TikTok, is valued at... $75bn Boost to the UAE economy of 5G connectivity will be... $269bn

In numbers Number of Chinese tourists coming to UAE in 2017 was... 1.3m Alibaba’s new ‘Tech Town’ in Dubai is worth... $600m China’s investment in the MIddle East in 2016 was... $29.5bn The world’s most valuable start-up in 2018, TikTok, is valued at... $75bn Boost to the UAE economy of 5G connectivity will be... $269bn

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The biog Favourite hobby: taking his rescue dog, Sally, for long walks. Favourite book: anything by Stephen King, although he said the films rarely match the quality of the books Favourite film: The Shawshank Redemption stands out as his favourite movie, a classic King novella Favourite music: “I have a wide and varied music taste, so it would be unfair to pick a single song from blues to rock as a favourite"

The biog Favourite hobby: taking his rescue dog, Sally, for long walks. Favourite book: anything by Stephen King, although he said the films rarely match the quality of the books Favourite film: The Shawshank Redemption stands out as his favourite movie, a classic King novella Favourite music: “I have a wide and varied music taste, so it would be unfair to pick a single song from blues to rock as a favourite"

The biog Favourite hobby: taking his rescue dog, Sally, for long walks. Favourite book: anything by Stephen King, although he said the films rarely match the quality of the books Favourite film: The Shawshank Redemption stands out as his favourite movie, a classic King novella Favourite music: “I have a wide and varied music taste, so it would be unfair to pick a single song from blues to rock as a favourite"

The biog Favourite hobby: taking his rescue dog, Sally, for long walks. Favourite book: anything by Stephen King, although he said the films rarely match the quality of the books Favourite film: The Shawshank Redemption stands out as his favourite movie, a classic King novella Favourite music: “I have a wide and varied music taste, so it would be unfair to pick a single song from blues to rock as a favourite"

The biog Favourite hobby: taking his rescue dog, Sally, for long walks. Favourite book: anything by Stephen King, although he said the films rarely match the quality of the books Favourite film: The Shawshank Redemption stands out as his favourite movie, a classic King novella Favourite music: “I have a wide and varied music taste, so it would be unfair to pick a single song from blues to rock as a favourite"

The biog Favourite hobby: taking his rescue dog, Sally, for long walks. Favourite book: anything by Stephen King, although he said the films rarely match the quality of the books Favourite film: The Shawshank Redemption stands out as his favourite movie, a classic King novella Favourite music: “I have a wide and varied music taste, so it would be unfair to pick a single song from blues to rock as a favourite"

The biog Favourite hobby: taking his rescue dog, Sally, for long walks. Favourite book: anything by Stephen King, although he said the films rarely match the quality of the books Favourite film: The Shawshank Redemption stands out as his favourite movie, a classic King novella Favourite music: “I have a wide and varied music taste, so it would be unfair to pick a single song from blues to rock as a favourite"

The biog Favourite hobby: taking his rescue dog, Sally, for long walks. Favourite book: anything by Stephen King, although he said the films rarely match the quality of the books Favourite film: The Shawshank Redemption stands out as his favourite movie, a classic King novella Favourite music: “I have a wide and varied music taste, so it would be unfair to pick a single song from blues to rock as a favourite"

The biog Favourite hobby: taking his rescue dog, Sally, for long walks. Favourite book: anything by Stephen King, although he said the films rarely match the quality of the books Favourite film: The Shawshank Redemption stands out as his favourite movie, a classic King novella Favourite music: “I have a wide and varied music taste, so it would be unfair to pick a single song from blues to rock as a favourite"

The biog Favourite hobby: taking his rescue dog, Sally, for long walks. Favourite book: anything by Stephen King, although he said the films rarely match the quality of the books Favourite film: The Shawshank Redemption stands out as his favourite movie, a classic King novella Favourite music: “I have a wide and varied music taste, so it would be unfair to pick a single song from blues to rock as a favourite"

The biog Favourite hobby: taking his rescue dog, Sally, for long walks. Favourite book: anything by Stephen King, although he said the films rarely match the quality of the books Favourite film: The Shawshank Redemption stands out as his favourite movie, a classic King novella Favourite music: “I have a wide and varied music taste, so it would be unfair to pick a single song from blues to rock as a favourite"

The biog Favourite hobby: taking his rescue dog, Sally, for long walks. Favourite book: anything by Stephen King, although he said the films rarely match the quality of the books Favourite film: The Shawshank Redemption stands out as his favourite movie, a classic King novella Favourite music: “I have a wide and varied music taste, so it would be unfair to pick a single song from blues to rock as a favourite"

The biog Favourite hobby: taking his rescue dog, Sally, for long walks. Favourite book: anything by Stephen King, although he said the films rarely match the quality of the books Favourite film: The Shawshank Redemption stands out as his favourite movie, a classic King novella Favourite music: “I have a wide and varied music taste, so it would be unfair to pick a single song from blues to rock as a favourite"

The biog Favourite hobby: taking his rescue dog, Sally, for long walks. Favourite book: anything by Stephen King, although he said the films rarely match the quality of the books Favourite film: The Shawshank Redemption stands out as his favourite movie, a classic King novella Favourite music: “I have a wide and varied music taste, so it would be unfair to pick a single song from blues to rock as a favourite"

The biog Favourite hobby: taking his rescue dog, Sally, for long walks. Favourite book: anything by Stephen King, although he said the films rarely match the quality of the books Favourite film: The Shawshank Redemption stands out as his favourite movie, a classic King novella Favourite music: “I have a wide and varied music taste, so it would be unfair to pick a single song from blues to rock as a favourite"