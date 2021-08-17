Boxes containing some of 1,008,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine against Covid-19, donated through Covax, on their arrival in El Alto, Bolivia, on July 11. AFP

US President Joe Biden’s administration is sending 488,370 of Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine doses to Rwanda.

The amount includes the first shipments that are part of a pledge he made at a Group of Seven summit to donate 500 million doses worldwide.

The US will ship the doses this week to Rwanda through Covax, the global vaccine sharing initiative, an official said.

The shipment includes 188,730 doses that are the first instalment under an agreement Mr Biden struck at the G7 meeting, and another 300,000 from surplus US government supplies, which the US has been shipping off steadily.

They will provide a steep boost to Rwanda’s inoculation campaign, which has given out 1 million shots so far, enough for 4.3 per cent of the population, Bloomberg reported.

Authorities in the US and the African nation had worked together to smooth out legal and regulatory hurdles to enable the delivery, the official said.

Mr Biden began donating vaccines abroad as the US inoculation campaign slowed to a crawl in summer, only to rebound in recent weeks as the Delta variant drove a surge in new cases and hospital admissions, overwhelmingly among the unvaccinated.

Vaccines have been widely available in the US for months while most countries deal with shortages.

Mr Biden announced the 500 million pledge at the G7 alongside Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla.

It made up the bulk of 613 million new doses pledged by those nations in a bid to start to narrow a wide gap between wealthy and developing countries on vaccine access.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

RESULTS Welterweight Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) beat Mostafa Radi (PAL) (Unanimous points decision) Catchweight 75kg Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) beat Leandro Martins (BRA) (Second round knockout) Flyweight (female) Manon Fiorot (FRA) beat Corinne Laframboise (CAN) (RSC in third round) Featherweight Bogdan Kirilenko (UZB) beat Ahmed Al Darmaki (Disqualification) Lightweight Izzedine Al Derabani (JOR) beat Rey Nacionales (PHI) (Unanimous points) Featherweight Yousef Al Housani (UAE) beat Mohamed Fargan (IND) (TKO first round) Catchweight 69kg Jung Han-gook (KOR) beat Max Lima (BRA) (First round submission by foot-lock) Catchweight 71kg Usman Nurmogamedov (RUS) beat Jerry Kvarnstrom (FIN) (TKO round 1). Featherweight title (5 rounds) Lee Do-gyeom (KOR) v Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) (TKO round 1). Lightweight title (5 rounds) Bruno Machado (BRA) beat Mike Santiago (USA) (RSC round 2).

RESULTS Welterweight Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) beat Mostafa Radi (PAL) (Unanimous points decision) Catchweight 75kg Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) beat Leandro Martins (BRA) (Second round knockout) Flyweight (female) Manon Fiorot (FRA) beat Corinne Laframboise (CAN) (RSC in third round) Featherweight Bogdan Kirilenko (UZB) beat Ahmed Al Darmaki (Disqualification) Lightweight Izzedine Al Derabani (JOR) beat Rey Nacionales (PHI) (Unanimous points) Featherweight Yousef Al Housani (UAE) beat Mohamed Fargan (IND) (TKO first round) Catchweight 69kg Jung Han-gook (KOR) beat Max Lima (BRA) (First round submission by foot-lock) Catchweight 71kg Usman Nurmogamedov (RUS) beat Jerry Kvarnstrom (FIN) (TKO round 1). Featherweight title (5 rounds) Lee Do-gyeom (KOR) v Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) (TKO round 1). Lightweight title (5 rounds) Bruno Machado (BRA) beat Mike Santiago (USA) (RSC round 2).

RESULTS Welterweight Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) beat Mostafa Radi (PAL) (Unanimous points decision) Catchweight 75kg Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) beat Leandro Martins (BRA) (Second round knockout) Flyweight (female) Manon Fiorot (FRA) beat Corinne Laframboise (CAN) (RSC in third round) Featherweight Bogdan Kirilenko (UZB) beat Ahmed Al Darmaki (Disqualification) Lightweight Izzedine Al Derabani (JOR) beat Rey Nacionales (PHI) (Unanimous points) Featherweight Yousef Al Housani (UAE) beat Mohamed Fargan (IND) (TKO first round) Catchweight 69kg Jung Han-gook (KOR) beat Max Lima (BRA) (First round submission by foot-lock) Catchweight 71kg Usman Nurmogamedov (RUS) beat Jerry Kvarnstrom (FIN) (TKO round 1). Featherweight title (5 rounds) Lee Do-gyeom (KOR) v Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) (TKO round 1). Lightweight title (5 rounds) Bruno Machado (BRA) beat Mike Santiago (USA) (RSC round 2).

RESULTS Welterweight Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) beat Mostafa Radi (PAL) (Unanimous points decision) Catchweight 75kg Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) beat Leandro Martins (BRA) (Second round knockout) Flyweight (female) Manon Fiorot (FRA) beat Corinne Laframboise (CAN) (RSC in third round) Featherweight Bogdan Kirilenko (UZB) beat Ahmed Al Darmaki (Disqualification) Lightweight Izzedine Al Derabani (JOR) beat Rey Nacionales (PHI) (Unanimous points) Featherweight Yousef Al Housani (UAE) beat Mohamed Fargan (IND) (TKO first round) Catchweight 69kg Jung Han-gook (KOR) beat Max Lima (BRA) (First round submission by foot-lock) Catchweight 71kg Usman Nurmogamedov (RUS) beat Jerry Kvarnstrom (FIN) (TKO round 1). Featherweight title (5 rounds) Lee Do-gyeom (KOR) v Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) (TKO round 1). Lightweight title (5 rounds) Bruno Machado (BRA) beat Mike Santiago (USA) (RSC round 2).

RESULTS Welterweight Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) beat Mostafa Radi (PAL) (Unanimous points decision) Catchweight 75kg Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) beat Leandro Martins (BRA) (Second round knockout) Flyweight (female) Manon Fiorot (FRA) beat Corinne Laframboise (CAN) (RSC in third round) Featherweight Bogdan Kirilenko (UZB) beat Ahmed Al Darmaki (Disqualification) Lightweight Izzedine Al Derabani (JOR) beat Rey Nacionales (PHI) (Unanimous points) Featherweight Yousef Al Housani (UAE) beat Mohamed Fargan (IND) (TKO first round) Catchweight 69kg Jung Han-gook (KOR) beat Max Lima (BRA) (First round submission by foot-lock) Catchweight 71kg Usman Nurmogamedov (RUS) beat Jerry Kvarnstrom (FIN) (TKO round 1). Featherweight title (5 rounds) Lee Do-gyeom (KOR) v Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) (TKO round 1). Lightweight title (5 rounds) Bruno Machado (BRA) beat Mike Santiago (USA) (RSC round 2).

RESULTS Welterweight Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) beat Mostafa Radi (PAL) (Unanimous points decision) Catchweight 75kg Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) beat Leandro Martins (BRA) (Second round knockout) Flyweight (female) Manon Fiorot (FRA) beat Corinne Laframboise (CAN) (RSC in third round) Featherweight Bogdan Kirilenko (UZB) beat Ahmed Al Darmaki (Disqualification) Lightweight Izzedine Al Derabani (JOR) beat Rey Nacionales (PHI) (Unanimous points) Featherweight Yousef Al Housani (UAE) beat Mohamed Fargan (IND) (TKO first round) Catchweight 69kg Jung Han-gook (KOR) beat Max Lima (BRA) (First round submission by foot-lock) Catchweight 71kg Usman Nurmogamedov (RUS) beat Jerry Kvarnstrom (FIN) (TKO round 1). Featherweight title (5 rounds) Lee Do-gyeom (KOR) v Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) (TKO round 1). Lightweight title (5 rounds) Bruno Machado (BRA) beat Mike Santiago (USA) (RSC round 2).

RESULTS Welterweight Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) beat Mostafa Radi (PAL) (Unanimous points decision) Catchweight 75kg Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) beat Leandro Martins (BRA) (Second round knockout) Flyweight (female) Manon Fiorot (FRA) beat Corinne Laframboise (CAN) (RSC in third round) Featherweight Bogdan Kirilenko (UZB) beat Ahmed Al Darmaki (Disqualification) Lightweight Izzedine Al Derabani (JOR) beat Rey Nacionales (PHI) (Unanimous points) Featherweight Yousef Al Housani (UAE) beat Mohamed Fargan (IND) (TKO first round) Catchweight 69kg Jung Han-gook (KOR) beat Max Lima (BRA) (First round submission by foot-lock) Catchweight 71kg Usman Nurmogamedov (RUS) beat Jerry Kvarnstrom (FIN) (TKO round 1). Featherweight title (5 rounds) Lee Do-gyeom (KOR) v Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) (TKO round 1). Lightweight title (5 rounds) Bruno Machado (BRA) beat Mike Santiago (USA) (RSC round 2).

RESULTS Welterweight Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) beat Mostafa Radi (PAL) (Unanimous points decision) Catchweight 75kg Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) beat Leandro Martins (BRA) (Second round knockout) Flyweight (female) Manon Fiorot (FRA) beat Corinne Laframboise (CAN) (RSC in third round) Featherweight Bogdan Kirilenko (UZB) beat Ahmed Al Darmaki (Disqualification) Lightweight Izzedine Al Derabani (JOR) beat Rey Nacionales (PHI) (Unanimous points) Featherweight Yousef Al Housani (UAE) beat Mohamed Fargan (IND) (TKO first round) Catchweight 69kg Jung Han-gook (KOR) beat Max Lima (BRA) (First round submission by foot-lock) Catchweight 71kg Usman Nurmogamedov (RUS) beat Jerry Kvarnstrom (FIN) (TKO round 1). Featherweight title (5 rounds) Lee Do-gyeom (KOR) v Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) (TKO round 1). Lightweight title (5 rounds) Bruno Machado (BRA) beat Mike Santiago (USA) (RSC round 2).

RESULTS Welterweight Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) beat Mostafa Radi (PAL) (Unanimous points decision) Catchweight 75kg Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) beat Leandro Martins (BRA) (Second round knockout) Flyweight (female) Manon Fiorot (FRA) beat Corinne Laframboise (CAN) (RSC in third round) Featherweight Bogdan Kirilenko (UZB) beat Ahmed Al Darmaki (Disqualification) Lightweight Izzedine Al Derabani (JOR) beat Rey Nacionales (PHI) (Unanimous points) Featherweight Yousef Al Housani (UAE) beat Mohamed Fargan (IND) (TKO first round) Catchweight 69kg Jung Han-gook (KOR) beat Max Lima (BRA) (First round submission by foot-lock) Catchweight 71kg Usman Nurmogamedov (RUS) beat Jerry Kvarnstrom (FIN) (TKO round 1). Featherweight title (5 rounds) Lee Do-gyeom (KOR) v Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) (TKO round 1). Lightweight title (5 rounds) Bruno Machado (BRA) beat Mike Santiago (USA) (RSC round 2).

RESULTS Welterweight Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) beat Mostafa Radi (PAL) (Unanimous points decision) Catchweight 75kg Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) beat Leandro Martins (BRA) (Second round knockout) Flyweight (female) Manon Fiorot (FRA) beat Corinne Laframboise (CAN) (RSC in third round) Featherweight Bogdan Kirilenko (UZB) beat Ahmed Al Darmaki (Disqualification) Lightweight Izzedine Al Derabani (JOR) beat Rey Nacionales (PHI) (Unanimous points) Featherweight Yousef Al Housani (UAE) beat Mohamed Fargan (IND) (TKO first round) Catchweight 69kg Jung Han-gook (KOR) beat Max Lima (BRA) (First round submission by foot-lock) Catchweight 71kg Usman Nurmogamedov (RUS) beat Jerry Kvarnstrom (FIN) (TKO round 1). Featherweight title (5 rounds) Lee Do-gyeom (KOR) v Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) (TKO round 1). Lightweight title (5 rounds) Bruno Machado (BRA) beat Mike Santiago (USA) (RSC round 2).

RESULTS Welterweight Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) beat Mostafa Radi (PAL) (Unanimous points decision) Catchweight 75kg Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) beat Leandro Martins (BRA) (Second round knockout) Flyweight (female) Manon Fiorot (FRA) beat Corinne Laframboise (CAN) (RSC in third round) Featherweight Bogdan Kirilenko (UZB) beat Ahmed Al Darmaki (Disqualification) Lightweight Izzedine Al Derabani (JOR) beat Rey Nacionales (PHI) (Unanimous points) Featherweight Yousef Al Housani (UAE) beat Mohamed Fargan (IND) (TKO first round) Catchweight 69kg Jung Han-gook (KOR) beat Max Lima (BRA) (First round submission by foot-lock) Catchweight 71kg Usman Nurmogamedov (RUS) beat Jerry Kvarnstrom (FIN) (TKO round 1). Featherweight title (5 rounds) Lee Do-gyeom (KOR) v Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) (TKO round 1). Lightweight title (5 rounds) Bruno Machado (BRA) beat Mike Santiago (USA) (RSC round 2).

RESULTS Welterweight Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) beat Mostafa Radi (PAL) (Unanimous points decision) Catchweight 75kg Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) beat Leandro Martins (BRA) (Second round knockout) Flyweight (female) Manon Fiorot (FRA) beat Corinne Laframboise (CAN) (RSC in third round) Featherweight Bogdan Kirilenko (UZB) beat Ahmed Al Darmaki (Disqualification) Lightweight Izzedine Al Derabani (JOR) beat Rey Nacionales (PHI) (Unanimous points) Featherweight Yousef Al Housani (UAE) beat Mohamed Fargan (IND) (TKO first round) Catchweight 69kg Jung Han-gook (KOR) beat Max Lima (BRA) (First round submission by foot-lock) Catchweight 71kg Usman Nurmogamedov (RUS) beat Jerry Kvarnstrom (FIN) (TKO round 1). Featherweight title (5 rounds) Lee Do-gyeom (KOR) v Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) (TKO round 1). Lightweight title (5 rounds) Bruno Machado (BRA) beat Mike Santiago (USA) (RSC round 2).

RESULTS Welterweight Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) beat Mostafa Radi (PAL) (Unanimous points decision) Catchweight 75kg Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) beat Leandro Martins (BRA) (Second round knockout) Flyweight (female) Manon Fiorot (FRA) beat Corinne Laframboise (CAN) (RSC in third round) Featherweight Bogdan Kirilenko (UZB) beat Ahmed Al Darmaki (Disqualification) Lightweight Izzedine Al Derabani (JOR) beat Rey Nacionales (PHI) (Unanimous points) Featherweight Yousef Al Housani (UAE) beat Mohamed Fargan (IND) (TKO first round) Catchweight 69kg Jung Han-gook (KOR) beat Max Lima (BRA) (First round submission by foot-lock) Catchweight 71kg Usman Nurmogamedov (RUS) beat Jerry Kvarnstrom (FIN) (TKO round 1). Featherweight title (5 rounds) Lee Do-gyeom (KOR) v Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) (TKO round 1). Lightweight title (5 rounds) Bruno Machado (BRA) beat Mike Santiago (USA) (RSC round 2).

RESULTS Welterweight Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) beat Mostafa Radi (PAL) (Unanimous points decision) Catchweight 75kg Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) beat Leandro Martins (BRA) (Second round knockout) Flyweight (female) Manon Fiorot (FRA) beat Corinne Laframboise (CAN) (RSC in third round) Featherweight Bogdan Kirilenko (UZB) beat Ahmed Al Darmaki (Disqualification) Lightweight Izzedine Al Derabani (JOR) beat Rey Nacionales (PHI) (Unanimous points) Featherweight Yousef Al Housani (UAE) beat Mohamed Fargan (IND) (TKO first round) Catchweight 69kg Jung Han-gook (KOR) beat Max Lima (BRA) (First round submission by foot-lock) Catchweight 71kg Usman Nurmogamedov (RUS) beat Jerry Kvarnstrom (FIN) (TKO round 1). Featherweight title (5 rounds) Lee Do-gyeom (KOR) v Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) (TKO round 1). Lightweight title (5 rounds) Bruno Machado (BRA) beat Mike Santiago (USA) (RSC round 2).

RESULTS Welterweight Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) beat Mostafa Radi (PAL) (Unanimous points decision) Catchweight 75kg Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) beat Leandro Martins (BRA) (Second round knockout) Flyweight (female) Manon Fiorot (FRA) beat Corinne Laframboise (CAN) (RSC in third round) Featherweight Bogdan Kirilenko (UZB) beat Ahmed Al Darmaki (Disqualification) Lightweight Izzedine Al Derabani (JOR) beat Rey Nacionales (PHI) (Unanimous points) Featherweight Yousef Al Housani (UAE) beat Mohamed Fargan (IND) (TKO first round) Catchweight 69kg Jung Han-gook (KOR) beat Max Lima (BRA) (First round submission by foot-lock) Catchweight 71kg Usman Nurmogamedov (RUS) beat Jerry Kvarnstrom (FIN) (TKO round 1). Featherweight title (5 rounds) Lee Do-gyeom (KOR) v Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) (TKO round 1). Lightweight title (5 rounds) Bruno Machado (BRA) beat Mike Santiago (USA) (RSC round 2).

RESULTS Welterweight Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) beat Mostafa Radi (PAL) (Unanimous points decision) Catchweight 75kg Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) beat Leandro Martins (BRA) (Second round knockout) Flyweight (female) Manon Fiorot (FRA) beat Corinne Laframboise (CAN) (RSC in third round) Featherweight Bogdan Kirilenko (UZB) beat Ahmed Al Darmaki (Disqualification) Lightweight Izzedine Al Derabani (JOR) beat Rey Nacionales (PHI) (Unanimous points) Featherweight Yousef Al Housani (UAE) beat Mohamed Fargan (IND) (TKO first round) Catchweight 69kg Jung Han-gook (KOR) beat Max Lima (BRA) (First round submission by foot-lock) Catchweight 71kg Usman Nurmogamedov (RUS) beat Jerry Kvarnstrom (FIN) (TKO round 1). Featherweight title (5 rounds) Lee Do-gyeom (KOR) v Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) (TKO round 1). Lightweight title (5 rounds) Bruno Machado (BRA) beat Mike Santiago (USA) (RSC round 2).

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

Best Academy: Ajax and Benfica Best Agent: Jorge Mendes Best Club : Liverpool Best Coach: Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) Best Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker Best Men’s Player: Cristiano Ronaldo Best Partnership of the Year Award by SportBusiness: Manchester City and SAP Best Referee: Stephanie Frappart Best Revelation Player: Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid and Portugal) Best Sporting Director: Andrea Berta (Atletico Madrid) Best Women's Player: Lucy Bronze Best Young Arab Player: Achraf Hakimi Kooora – Best Arab Club: Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) Kooora – Best Arab Player: Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al-Nassr FC, Saudi Arabia) Player Career Award: Miralem Pjanic and Ryan Giggs

Best Academy: Ajax and Benfica Best Agent: Jorge Mendes Best Club : Liverpool Best Coach: Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) Best Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker Best Men’s Player: Cristiano Ronaldo Best Partnership of the Year Award by SportBusiness: Manchester City and SAP Best Referee: Stephanie Frappart Best Revelation Player: Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid and Portugal) Best Sporting Director: Andrea Berta (Atletico Madrid) Best Women's Player: Lucy Bronze Best Young Arab Player: Achraf Hakimi Kooora – Best Arab Club: Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) Kooora – Best Arab Player: Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al-Nassr FC, Saudi Arabia) Player Career Award: Miralem Pjanic and Ryan Giggs

Best Academy: Ajax and Benfica Best Agent: Jorge Mendes Best Club : Liverpool Best Coach: Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) Best Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker Best Men’s Player: Cristiano Ronaldo Best Partnership of the Year Award by SportBusiness: Manchester City and SAP Best Referee: Stephanie Frappart Best Revelation Player: Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid and Portugal) Best Sporting Director: Andrea Berta (Atletico Madrid) Best Women's Player: Lucy Bronze Best Young Arab Player: Achraf Hakimi Kooora – Best Arab Club: Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) Kooora – Best Arab Player: Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al-Nassr FC, Saudi Arabia) Player Career Award: Miralem Pjanic and Ryan Giggs

Best Academy: Ajax and Benfica Best Agent: Jorge Mendes Best Club : Liverpool Best Coach: Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) Best Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker Best Men’s Player: Cristiano Ronaldo Best Partnership of the Year Award by SportBusiness: Manchester City and SAP Best Referee: Stephanie Frappart Best Revelation Player: Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid and Portugal) Best Sporting Director: Andrea Berta (Atletico Madrid) Best Women's Player: Lucy Bronze Best Young Arab Player: Achraf Hakimi Kooora – Best Arab Club: Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) Kooora – Best Arab Player: Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al-Nassr FC, Saudi Arabia) Player Career Award: Miralem Pjanic and Ryan Giggs

Best Academy: Ajax and Benfica Best Agent: Jorge Mendes Best Club : Liverpool Best Coach: Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) Best Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker Best Men’s Player: Cristiano Ronaldo Best Partnership of the Year Award by SportBusiness: Manchester City and SAP Best Referee: Stephanie Frappart Best Revelation Player: Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid and Portugal) Best Sporting Director: Andrea Berta (Atletico Madrid) Best Women's Player: Lucy Bronze Best Young Arab Player: Achraf Hakimi Kooora – Best Arab Club: Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) Kooora – Best Arab Player: Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al-Nassr FC, Saudi Arabia) Player Career Award: Miralem Pjanic and Ryan Giggs

Best Academy: Ajax and Benfica Best Agent: Jorge Mendes Best Club : Liverpool Best Coach: Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) Best Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker Best Men’s Player: Cristiano Ronaldo Best Partnership of the Year Award by SportBusiness: Manchester City and SAP Best Referee: Stephanie Frappart Best Revelation Player: Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid and Portugal) Best Sporting Director: Andrea Berta (Atletico Madrid) Best Women's Player: Lucy Bronze Best Young Arab Player: Achraf Hakimi Kooora – Best Arab Club: Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) Kooora – Best Arab Player: Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al-Nassr FC, Saudi Arabia) Player Career Award: Miralem Pjanic and Ryan Giggs

Best Academy: Ajax and Benfica Best Agent: Jorge Mendes Best Club : Liverpool Best Coach: Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) Best Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker Best Men’s Player: Cristiano Ronaldo Best Partnership of the Year Award by SportBusiness: Manchester City and SAP Best Referee: Stephanie Frappart Best Revelation Player: Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid and Portugal) Best Sporting Director: Andrea Berta (Atletico Madrid) Best Women's Player: Lucy Bronze Best Young Arab Player: Achraf Hakimi Kooora – Best Arab Club: Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) Kooora – Best Arab Player: Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al-Nassr FC, Saudi Arabia) Player Career Award: Miralem Pjanic and Ryan Giggs

Best Academy: Ajax and Benfica Best Agent: Jorge Mendes Best Club : Liverpool Best Coach: Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) Best Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker Best Men’s Player: Cristiano Ronaldo Best Partnership of the Year Award by SportBusiness: Manchester City and SAP Best Referee: Stephanie Frappart Best Revelation Player: Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid and Portugal) Best Sporting Director: Andrea Berta (Atletico Madrid) Best Women's Player: Lucy Bronze Best Young Arab Player: Achraf Hakimi Kooora – Best Arab Club: Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) Kooora – Best Arab Player: Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al-Nassr FC, Saudi Arabia) Player Career Award: Miralem Pjanic and Ryan Giggs

Best Academy: Ajax and Benfica Best Agent: Jorge Mendes Best Club : Liverpool Best Coach: Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) Best Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker Best Men’s Player: Cristiano Ronaldo Best Partnership of the Year Award by SportBusiness: Manchester City and SAP Best Referee: Stephanie Frappart Best Revelation Player: Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid and Portugal) Best Sporting Director: Andrea Berta (Atletico Madrid) Best Women's Player: Lucy Bronze Best Young Arab Player: Achraf Hakimi Kooora – Best Arab Club: Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) Kooora – Best Arab Player: Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al-Nassr FC, Saudi Arabia) Player Career Award: Miralem Pjanic and Ryan Giggs

Best Academy: Ajax and Benfica Best Agent: Jorge Mendes Best Club : Liverpool Best Coach: Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) Best Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker Best Men’s Player: Cristiano Ronaldo Best Partnership of the Year Award by SportBusiness: Manchester City and SAP Best Referee: Stephanie Frappart Best Revelation Player: Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid and Portugal) Best Sporting Director: Andrea Berta (Atletico Madrid) Best Women's Player: Lucy Bronze Best Young Arab Player: Achraf Hakimi Kooora – Best Arab Club: Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) Kooora – Best Arab Player: Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al-Nassr FC, Saudi Arabia) Player Career Award: Miralem Pjanic and Ryan Giggs

Best Academy: Ajax and Benfica Best Agent: Jorge Mendes Best Club : Liverpool Best Coach: Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) Best Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker Best Men’s Player: Cristiano Ronaldo Best Partnership of the Year Award by SportBusiness: Manchester City and SAP Best Referee: Stephanie Frappart Best Revelation Player: Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid and Portugal) Best Sporting Director: Andrea Berta (Atletico Madrid) Best Women's Player: Lucy Bronze Best Young Arab Player: Achraf Hakimi Kooora – Best Arab Club: Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) Kooora – Best Arab Player: Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al-Nassr FC, Saudi Arabia) Player Career Award: Miralem Pjanic and Ryan Giggs

Best Academy: Ajax and Benfica Best Agent: Jorge Mendes Best Club : Liverpool Best Coach: Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) Best Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker Best Men’s Player: Cristiano Ronaldo Best Partnership of the Year Award by SportBusiness: Manchester City and SAP Best Referee: Stephanie Frappart Best Revelation Player: Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid and Portugal) Best Sporting Director: Andrea Berta (Atletico Madrid) Best Women's Player: Lucy Bronze Best Young Arab Player: Achraf Hakimi Kooora – Best Arab Club: Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) Kooora – Best Arab Player: Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al-Nassr FC, Saudi Arabia) Player Career Award: Miralem Pjanic and Ryan Giggs

Best Academy: Ajax and Benfica Best Agent: Jorge Mendes Best Club : Liverpool Best Coach: Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) Best Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker Best Men’s Player: Cristiano Ronaldo Best Partnership of the Year Award by SportBusiness: Manchester City and SAP Best Referee: Stephanie Frappart Best Revelation Player: Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid and Portugal) Best Sporting Director: Andrea Berta (Atletico Madrid) Best Women's Player: Lucy Bronze Best Young Arab Player: Achraf Hakimi Kooora – Best Arab Club: Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) Kooora – Best Arab Player: Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al-Nassr FC, Saudi Arabia) Player Career Award: Miralem Pjanic and Ryan Giggs

Best Academy: Ajax and Benfica Best Agent: Jorge Mendes Best Club : Liverpool Best Coach: Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) Best Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker Best Men’s Player: Cristiano Ronaldo Best Partnership of the Year Award by SportBusiness: Manchester City and SAP Best Referee: Stephanie Frappart Best Revelation Player: Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid and Portugal) Best Sporting Director: Andrea Berta (Atletico Madrid) Best Women's Player: Lucy Bronze Best Young Arab Player: Achraf Hakimi Kooora – Best Arab Club: Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) Kooora – Best Arab Player: Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al-Nassr FC, Saudi Arabia) Player Career Award: Miralem Pjanic and Ryan Giggs

Best Academy: Ajax and Benfica Best Agent: Jorge Mendes Best Club : Liverpool Best Coach: Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) Best Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker Best Men’s Player: Cristiano Ronaldo Best Partnership of the Year Award by SportBusiness: Manchester City and SAP Best Referee: Stephanie Frappart Best Revelation Player: Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid and Portugal) Best Sporting Director: Andrea Berta (Atletico Madrid) Best Women's Player: Lucy Bronze Best Young Arab Player: Achraf Hakimi Kooora – Best Arab Club: Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) Kooora – Best Arab Player: Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al-Nassr FC, Saudi Arabia) Player Career Award: Miralem Pjanic and Ryan Giggs

Best Academy: Ajax and Benfica Best Agent: Jorge Mendes Best Club : Liverpool Best Coach: Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) Best Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker Best Men’s Player: Cristiano Ronaldo Best Partnership of the Year Award by SportBusiness: Manchester City and SAP Best Referee: Stephanie Frappart Best Revelation Player: Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid and Portugal) Best Sporting Director: Andrea Berta (Atletico Madrid) Best Women's Player: Lucy Bronze Best Young Arab Player: Achraf Hakimi Kooora – Best Arab Club: Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) Kooora – Best Arab Player: Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al-Nassr FC, Saudi Arabia) Player Career Award: Miralem Pjanic and Ryan Giggs

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

JAPANESE GRAND PRIX INFO Schedule (All times UAE)

First practice: Friday, 5-6.30am

Second practice: Friday, 9-10.30am

Third practice: Saturday, 7-8am

Qualifying: Saturday, 10-11am

Race: Sunday, 9am-midday Race venue: Suzuka International Racing Course

Circuit Length: 5.807km

Number of Laps: 53

Watch live: beIN Sports HD

JAPANESE GRAND PRIX INFO Schedule (All times UAE)

First practice: Friday, 5-6.30am

Second practice: Friday, 9-10.30am

Third practice: Saturday, 7-8am

Qualifying: Saturday, 10-11am

Race: Sunday, 9am-midday Race venue: Suzuka International Racing Course

Circuit Length: 5.807km

Number of Laps: 53

Watch live: beIN Sports HD

JAPANESE GRAND PRIX INFO Schedule (All times UAE)

First practice: Friday, 5-6.30am

Second practice: Friday, 9-10.30am

Third practice: Saturday, 7-8am

Qualifying: Saturday, 10-11am

Race: Sunday, 9am-midday Race venue: Suzuka International Racing Course

Circuit Length: 5.807km

Number of Laps: 53

Watch live: beIN Sports HD

JAPANESE GRAND PRIX INFO Schedule (All times UAE)

First practice: Friday, 5-6.30am

Second practice: Friday, 9-10.30am

Third practice: Saturday, 7-8am

Qualifying: Saturday, 10-11am

Race: Sunday, 9am-midday Race venue: Suzuka International Racing Course

Circuit Length: 5.807km

Number of Laps: 53

Watch live: beIN Sports HD

JAPANESE GRAND PRIX INFO Schedule (All times UAE)

First practice: Friday, 5-6.30am

Second practice: Friday, 9-10.30am

Third practice: Saturday, 7-8am

Qualifying: Saturday, 10-11am

Race: Sunday, 9am-midday Race venue: Suzuka International Racing Course

Circuit Length: 5.807km

Number of Laps: 53

Watch live: beIN Sports HD

JAPANESE GRAND PRIX INFO Schedule (All times UAE)

First practice: Friday, 5-6.30am

Second practice: Friday, 9-10.30am

Third practice: Saturday, 7-8am

Qualifying: Saturday, 10-11am

Race: Sunday, 9am-midday Race venue: Suzuka International Racing Course

Circuit Length: 5.807km

Number of Laps: 53

Watch live: beIN Sports HD

JAPANESE GRAND PRIX INFO Schedule (All times UAE)

First practice: Friday, 5-6.30am

Second practice: Friday, 9-10.30am

Third practice: Saturday, 7-8am

Qualifying: Saturday, 10-11am

Race: Sunday, 9am-midday Race venue: Suzuka International Racing Course

Circuit Length: 5.807km

Number of Laps: 53

Watch live: beIN Sports HD

JAPANESE GRAND PRIX INFO Schedule (All times UAE)

First practice: Friday, 5-6.30am

Second practice: Friday, 9-10.30am

Third practice: Saturday, 7-8am

Qualifying: Saturday, 10-11am

Race: Sunday, 9am-midday Race venue: Suzuka International Racing Course

Circuit Length: 5.807km

Number of Laps: 53

Watch live: beIN Sports HD

JAPANESE GRAND PRIX INFO Schedule (All times UAE)

First practice: Friday, 5-6.30am

Second practice: Friday, 9-10.30am

Third practice: Saturday, 7-8am

Qualifying: Saturday, 10-11am

Race: Sunday, 9am-midday Race venue: Suzuka International Racing Course

Circuit Length: 5.807km

Number of Laps: 53

Watch live: beIN Sports HD

JAPANESE GRAND PRIX INFO Schedule (All times UAE)

First practice: Friday, 5-6.30am

Second practice: Friday, 9-10.30am

Third practice: Saturday, 7-8am

Qualifying: Saturday, 10-11am

Race: Sunday, 9am-midday Race venue: Suzuka International Racing Course

Circuit Length: 5.807km

Number of Laps: 53

Watch live: beIN Sports HD

JAPANESE GRAND PRIX INFO Schedule (All times UAE)

First practice: Friday, 5-6.30am

Second practice: Friday, 9-10.30am

Third practice: Saturday, 7-8am

Qualifying: Saturday, 10-11am

Race: Sunday, 9am-midday Race venue: Suzuka International Racing Course

Circuit Length: 5.807km

Number of Laps: 53

Watch live: beIN Sports HD

JAPANESE GRAND PRIX INFO Schedule (All times UAE)

First practice: Friday, 5-6.30am

Second practice: Friday, 9-10.30am

Third practice: Saturday, 7-8am

Qualifying: Saturday, 10-11am

Race: Sunday, 9am-midday Race venue: Suzuka International Racing Course

Circuit Length: 5.807km

Number of Laps: 53

Watch live: beIN Sports HD

JAPANESE GRAND PRIX INFO Schedule (All times UAE)

First practice: Friday, 5-6.30am

Second practice: Friday, 9-10.30am

Third practice: Saturday, 7-8am

Qualifying: Saturday, 10-11am

Race: Sunday, 9am-midday Race venue: Suzuka International Racing Course

Circuit Length: 5.807km

Number of Laps: 53

Watch live: beIN Sports HD

JAPANESE GRAND PRIX INFO Schedule (All times UAE)

First practice: Friday, 5-6.30am

Second practice: Friday, 9-10.30am

Third practice: Saturday, 7-8am

Qualifying: Saturday, 10-11am

Race: Sunday, 9am-midday Race venue: Suzuka International Racing Course

Circuit Length: 5.807km

Number of Laps: 53

Watch live: beIN Sports HD

JAPANESE GRAND PRIX INFO Schedule (All times UAE)

First practice: Friday, 5-6.30am

Second practice: Friday, 9-10.30am

Third practice: Saturday, 7-8am

Qualifying: Saturday, 10-11am

Race: Sunday, 9am-midday Race venue: Suzuka International Racing Course

Circuit Length: 5.807km

Number of Laps: 53

Watch live: beIN Sports HD

JAPANESE GRAND PRIX INFO Schedule (All times UAE)

First practice: Friday, 5-6.30am

Second practice: Friday, 9-10.30am

Third practice: Saturday, 7-8am

Qualifying: Saturday, 10-11am

Race: Sunday, 9am-midday Race venue: Suzuka International Racing Course

Circuit Length: 5.807km

Number of Laps: 53

Watch live: beIN Sports HD

Getting there The flights Flydubai operates up to seven flights a week to Helsinki. Return fares to Helsinki from Dubai start from Dh1,545 in Economy and Dh7,560 in Business Class. The stay Golden Crown Igloos in Levi offer stays from Dh1,215 per person per night for a superior igloo; www.leviniglut.net Panorama Hotel in Levi is conveniently located at the top of Levi fell, a short walk from the gondola. Stays start from Dh292 per night based on two people sharing; www. golevi.fi/en/accommodation/hotel-levi-panorama Arctic Treehouse Hotel in Rovaniemi offers stays from Dh1,379 per night based on two people sharing; www.arctictreehousehotel.com

Getting there The flights Flydubai operates up to seven flights a week to Helsinki. Return fares to Helsinki from Dubai start from Dh1,545 in Economy and Dh7,560 in Business Class. The stay Golden Crown Igloos in Levi offer stays from Dh1,215 per person per night for a superior igloo; www.leviniglut.net Panorama Hotel in Levi is conveniently located at the top of Levi fell, a short walk from the gondola. Stays start from Dh292 per night based on two people sharing; www. golevi.fi/en/accommodation/hotel-levi-panorama Arctic Treehouse Hotel in Rovaniemi offers stays from Dh1,379 per night based on two people sharing; www.arctictreehousehotel.com

Getting there The flights Flydubai operates up to seven flights a week to Helsinki. Return fares to Helsinki from Dubai start from Dh1,545 in Economy and Dh7,560 in Business Class. The stay Golden Crown Igloos in Levi offer stays from Dh1,215 per person per night for a superior igloo; www.leviniglut.net Panorama Hotel in Levi is conveniently located at the top of Levi fell, a short walk from the gondola. Stays start from Dh292 per night based on two people sharing; www. golevi.fi/en/accommodation/hotel-levi-panorama Arctic Treehouse Hotel in Rovaniemi offers stays from Dh1,379 per night based on two people sharing; www.arctictreehousehotel.com

Getting there The flights Flydubai operates up to seven flights a week to Helsinki. Return fares to Helsinki from Dubai start from Dh1,545 in Economy and Dh7,560 in Business Class. The stay Golden Crown Igloos in Levi offer stays from Dh1,215 per person per night for a superior igloo; www.leviniglut.net Panorama Hotel in Levi is conveniently located at the top of Levi fell, a short walk from the gondola. Stays start from Dh292 per night based on two people sharing; www. golevi.fi/en/accommodation/hotel-levi-panorama Arctic Treehouse Hotel in Rovaniemi offers stays from Dh1,379 per night based on two people sharing; www.arctictreehousehotel.com

Getting there The flights Flydubai operates up to seven flights a week to Helsinki. Return fares to Helsinki from Dubai start from Dh1,545 in Economy and Dh7,560 in Business Class. The stay Golden Crown Igloos in Levi offer stays from Dh1,215 per person per night for a superior igloo; www.leviniglut.net Panorama Hotel in Levi is conveniently located at the top of Levi fell, a short walk from the gondola. Stays start from Dh292 per night based on two people sharing; www. golevi.fi/en/accommodation/hotel-levi-panorama Arctic Treehouse Hotel in Rovaniemi offers stays from Dh1,379 per night based on two people sharing; www.arctictreehousehotel.com

Getting there The flights Flydubai operates up to seven flights a week to Helsinki. Return fares to Helsinki from Dubai start from Dh1,545 in Economy and Dh7,560 in Business Class. The stay Golden Crown Igloos in Levi offer stays from Dh1,215 per person per night for a superior igloo; www.leviniglut.net Panorama Hotel in Levi is conveniently located at the top of Levi fell, a short walk from the gondola. Stays start from Dh292 per night based on two people sharing; www. golevi.fi/en/accommodation/hotel-levi-panorama Arctic Treehouse Hotel in Rovaniemi offers stays from Dh1,379 per night based on two people sharing; www.arctictreehousehotel.com

Getting there The flights Flydubai operates up to seven flights a week to Helsinki. Return fares to Helsinki from Dubai start from Dh1,545 in Economy and Dh7,560 in Business Class. The stay Golden Crown Igloos in Levi offer stays from Dh1,215 per person per night for a superior igloo; www.leviniglut.net Panorama Hotel in Levi is conveniently located at the top of Levi fell, a short walk from the gondola. Stays start from Dh292 per night based on two people sharing; www. golevi.fi/en/accommodation/hotel-levi-panorama Arctic Treehouse Hotel in Rovaniemi offers stays from Dh1,379 per night based on two people sharing; www.arctictreehousehotel.com

Getting there The flights Flydubai operates up to seven flights a week to Helsinki. Return fares to Helsinki from Dubai start from Dh1,545 in Economy and Dh7,560 in Business Class. The stay Golden Crown Igloos in Levi offer stays from Dh1,215 per person per night for a superior igloo; www.leviniglut.net Panorama Hotel in Levi is conveniently located at the top of Levi fell, a short walk from the gondola. Stays start from Dh292 per night based on two people sharing; www. golevi.fi/en/accommodation/hotel-levi-panorama Arctic Treehouse Hotel in Rovaniemi offers stays from Dh1,379 per night based on two people sharing; www.arctictreehousehotel.com

Getting there The flights Flydubai operates up to seven flights a week to Helsinki. Return fares to Helsinki from Dubai start from Dh1,545 in Economy and Dh7,560 in Business Class. The stay Golden Crown Igloos in Levi offer stays from Dh1,215 per person per night for a superior igloo; www.leviniglut.net Panorama Hotel in Levi is conveniently located at the top of Levi fell, a short walk from the gondola. Stays start from Dh292 per night based on two people sharing; www. golevi.fi/en/accommodation/hotel-levi-panorama Arctic Treehouse Hotel in Rovaniemi offers stays from Dh1,379 per night based on two people sharing; www.arctictreehousehotel.com

Getting there The flights Flydubai operates up to seven flights a week to Helsinki. Return fares to Helsinki from Dubai start from Dh1,545 in Economy and Dh7,560 in Business Class. The stay Golden Crown Igloos in Levi offer stays from Dh1,215 per person per night for a superior igloo; www.leviniglut.net Panorama Hotel in Levi is conveniently located at the top of Levi fell, a short walk from the gondola. Stays start from Dh292 per night based on two people sharing; www. golevi.fi/en/accommodation/hotel-levi-panorama Arctic Treehouse Hotel in Rovaniemi offers stays from Dh1,379 per night based on two people sharing; www.arctictreehousehotel.com

Getting there The flights Flydubai operates up to seven flights a week to Helsinki. Return fares to Helsinki from Dubai start from Dh1,545 in Economy and Dh7,560 in Business Class. The stay Golden Crown Igloos in Levi offer stays from Dh1,215 per person per night for a superior igloo; www.leviniglut.net Panorama Hotel in Levi is conveniently located at the top of Levi fell, a short walk from the gondola. Stays start from Dh292 per night based on two people sharing; www. golevi.fi/en/accommodation/hotel-levi-panorama Arctic Treehouse Hotel in Rovaniemi offers stays from Dh1,379 per night based on two people sharing; www.arctictreehousehotel.com

Getting there The flights Flydubai operates up to seven flights a week to Helsinki. Return fares to Helsinki from Dubai start from Dh1,545 in Economy and Dh7,560 in Business Class. The stay Golden Crown Igloos in Levi offer stays from Dh1,215 per person per night for a superior igloo; www.leviniglut.net Panorama Hotel in Levi is conveniently located at the top of Levi fell, a short walk from the gondola. Stays start from Dh292 per night based on two people sharing; www. golevi.fi/en/accommodation/hotel-levi-panorama Arctic Treehouse Hotel in Rovaniemi offers stays from Dh1,379 per night based on two people sharing; www.arctictreehousehotel.com

Getting there The flights Flydubai operates up to seven flights a week to Helsinki. Return fares to Helsinki from Dubai start from Dh1,545 in Economy and Dh7,560 in Business Class. The stay Golden Crown Igloos in Levi offer stays from Dh1,215 per person per night for a superior igloo; www.leviniglut.net Panorama Hotel in Levi is conveniently located at the top of Levi fell, a short walk from the gondola. Stays start from Dh292 per night based on two people sharing; www. golevi.fi/en/accommodation/hotel-levi-panorama Arctic Treehouse Hotel in Rovaniemi offers stays from Dh1,379 per night based on two people sharing; www.arctictreehousehotel.com

Getting there The flights Flydubai operates up to seven flights a week to Helsinki. Return fares to Helsinki from Dubai start from Dh1,545 in Economy and Dh7,560 in Business Class. The stay Golden Crown Igloos in Levi offer stays from Dh1,215 per person per night for a superior igloo; www.leviniglut.net Panorama Hotel in Levi is conveniently located at the top of Levi fell, a short walk from the gondola. Stays start from Dh292 per night based on two people sharing; www. golevi.fi/en/accommodation/hotel-levi-panorama Arctic Treehouse Hotel in Rovaniemi offers stays from Dh1,379 per night based on two people sharing; www.arctictreehousehotel.com

Getting there The flights Flydubai operates up to seven flights a week to Helsinki. Return fares to Helsinki from Dubai start from Dh1,545 in Economy and Dh7,560 in Business Class. The stay Golden Crown Igloos in Levi offer stays from Dh1,215 per person per night for a superior igloo; www.leviniglut.net Panorama Hotel in Levi is conveniently located at the top of Levi fell, a short walk from the gondola. Stays start from Dh292 per night based on two people sharing; www. golevi.fi/en/accommodation/hotel-levi-panorama Arctic Treehouse Hotel in Rovaniemi offers stays from Dh1,379 per night based on two people sharing; www.arctictreehousehotel.com

Getting there The flights Flydubai operates up to seven flights a week to Helsinki. Return fares to Helsinki from Dubai start from Dh1,545 in Economy and Dh7,560 in Business Class. The stay Golden Crown Igloos in Levi offer stays from Dh1,215 per person per night for a superior igloo; www.leviniglut.net Panorama Hotel in Levi is conveniently located at the top of Levi fell, a short walk from the gondola. Stays start from Dh292 per night based on two people sharing; www. golevi.fi/en/accommodation/hotel-levi-panorama Arctic Treehouse Hotel in Rovaniemi offers stays from Dh1,379 per night based on two people sharing; www.arctictreehousehotel.com

The specs: 2019 Mini Cooper Price, base: Dh141,740 (three-door) / Dh165,900 (five-door)

Engine: 1.5-litre four-cylinder (Cooper) / 2.0-litre four-cylinder (Cooper S)

Power: 136hp @ 4,500rpm (Cooper) / 192hp @ 5,000rpm (Cooper S)

Torque: 220Nm @ 1,480rpm (Cooper) / 280Nm @ 1,350rpm (Cooper S)

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

Fuel consumption, combined: 4.8L to 5.4L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Mini Cooper Price, base: Dh141,740 (three-door) / Dh165,900 (five-door)

Engine: 1.5-litre four-cylinder (Cooper) / 2.0-litre four-cylinder (Cooper S)

Power: 136hp @ 4,500rpm (Cooper) / 192hp @ 5,000rpm (Cooper S)

Torque: 220Nm @ 1,480rpm (Cooper) / 280Nm @ 1,350rpm (Cooper S)

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

Fuel consumption, combined: 4.8L to 5.4L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Mini Cooper Price, base: Dh141,740 (three-door) / Dh165,900 (five-door)

Engine: 1.5-litre four-cylinder (Cooper) / 2.0-litre four-cylinder (Cooper S)

Power: 136hp @ 4,500rpm (Cooper) / 192hp @ 5,000rpm (Cooper S)

Torque: 220Nm @ 1,480rpm (Cooper) / 280Nm @ 1,350rpm (Cooper S)

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

Fuel consumption, combined: 4.8L to 5.4L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Mini Cooper Price, base: Dh141,740 (three-door) / Dh165,900 (five-door)

Engine: 1.5-litre four-cylinder (Cooper) / 2.0-litre four-cylinder (Cooper S)

Power: 136hp @ 4,500rpm (Cooper) / 192hp @ 5,000rpm (Cooper S)

Torque: 220Nm @ 1,480rpm (Cooper) / 280Nm @ 1,350rpm (Cooper S)

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

Fuel consumption, combined: 4.8L to 5.4L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Mini Cooper Price, base: Dh141,740 (three-door) / Dh165,900 (five-door)

Engine: 1.5-litre four-cylinder (Cooper) / 2.0-litre four-cylinder (Cooper S)

Power: 136hp @ 4,500rpm (Cooper) / 192hp @ 5,000rpm (Cooper S)

Torque: 220Nm @ 1,480rpm (Cooper) / 280Nm @ 1,350rpm (Cooper S)

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

Fuel consumption, combined: 4.8L to 5.4L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Mini Cooper Price, base: Dh141,740 (three-door) / Dh165,900 (five-door)

Engine: 1.5-litre four-cylinder (Cooper) / 2.0-litre four-cylinder (Cooper S)

Power: 136hp @ 4,500rpm (Cooper) / 192hp @ 5,000rpm (Cooper S)

Torque: 220Nm @ 1,480rpm (Cooper) / 280Nm @ 1,350rpm (Cooper S)

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

Fuel consumption, combined: 4.8L to 5.4L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Mini Cooper Price, base: Dh141,740 (three-door) / Dh165,900 (five-door)

Engine: 1.5-litre four-cylinder (Cooper) / 2.0-litre four-cylinder (Cooper S)

Power: 136hp @ 4,500rpm (Cooper) / 192hp @ 5,000rpm (Cooper S)

Torque: 220Nm @ 1,480rpm (Cooper) / 280Nm @ 1,350rpm (Cooper S)

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

Fuel consumption, combined: 4.8L to 5.4L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Mini Cooper Price, base: Dh141,740 (three-door) / Dh165,900 (five-door)

Engine: 1.5-litre four-cylinder (Cooper) / 2.0-litre four-cylinder (Cooper S)

Power: 136hp @ 4,500rpm (Cooper) / 192hp @ 5,000rpm (Cooper S)

Torque: 220Nm @ 1,480rpm (Cooper) / 280Nm @ 1,350rpm (Cooper S)

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

Fuel consumption, combined: 4.8L to 5.4L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Mini Cooper Price, base: Dh141,740 (three-door) / Dh165,900 (five-door)

Engine: 1.5-litre four-cylinder (Cooper) / 2.0-litre four-cylinder (Cooper S)

Power: 136hp @ 4,500rpm (Cooper) / 192hp @ 5,000rpm (Cooper S)

Torque: 220Nm @ 1,480rpm (Cooper) / 280Nm @ 1,350rpm (Cooper S)

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

Fuel consumption, combined: 4.8L to 5.4L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Mini Cooper Price, base: Dh141,740 (three-door) / Dh165,900 (five-door)

Engine: 1.5-litre four-cylinder (Cooper) / 2.0-litre four-cylinder (Cooper S)

Power: 136hp @ 4,500rpm (Cooper) / 192hp @ 5,000rpm (Cooper S)

Torque: 220Nm @ 1,480rpm (Cooper) / 280Nm @ 1,350rpm (Cooper S)

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

Fuel consumption, combined: 4.8L to 5.4L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Mini Cooper Price, base: Dh141,740 (three-door) / Dh165,900 (five-door)

Engine: 1.5-litre four-cylinder (Cooper) / 2.0-litre four-cylinder (Cooper S)

Power: 136hp @ 4,500rpm (Cooper) / 192hp @ 5,000rpm (Cooper S)

Torque: 220Nm @ 1,480rpm (Cooper) / 280Nm @ 1,350rpm (Cooper S)

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

Fuel consumption, combined: 4.8L to 5.4L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Mini Cooper Price, base: Dh141,740 (three-door) / Dh165,900 (five-door)

Engine: 1.5-litre four-cylinder (Cooper) / 2.0-litre four-cylinder (Cooper S)

Power: 136hp @ 4,500rpm (Cooper) / 192hp @ 5,000rpm (Cooper S)

Torque: 220Nm @ 1,480rpm (Cooper) / 280Nm @ 1,350rpm (Cooper S)

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

Fuel consumption, combined: 4.8L to 5.4L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Mini Cooper Price, base: Dh141,740 (three-door) / Dh165,900 (five-door)

Engine: 1.5-litre four-cylinder (Cooper) / 2.0-litre four-cylinder (Cooper S)

Power: 136hp @ 4,500rpm (Cooper) / 192hp @ 5,000rpm (Cooper S)

Torque: 220Nm @ 1,480rpm (Cooper) / 280Nm @ 1,350rpm (Cooper S)

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

Fuel consumption, combined: 4.8L to 5.4L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Mini Cooper Price, base: Dh141,740 (three-door) / Dh165,900 (five-door)

Engine: 1.5-litre four-cylinder (Cooper) / 2.0-litre four-cylinder (Cooper S)

Power: 136hp @ 4,500rpm (Cooper) / 192hp @ 5,000rpm (Cooper S)

Torque: 220Nm @ 1,480rpm (Cooper) / 280Nm @ 1,350rpm (Cooper S)

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

Fuel consumption, combined: 4.8L to 5.4L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Mini Cooper Price, base: Dh141,740 (three-door) / Dh165,900 (five-door)

Engine: 1.5-litre four-cylinder (Cooper) / 2.0-litre four-cylinder (Cooper S)

Power: 136hp @ 4,500rpm (Cooper) / 192hp @ 5,000rpm (Cooper S)

Torque: 220Nm @ 1,480rpm (Cooper) / 280Nm @ 1,350rpm (Cooper S)

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

Fuel consumption, combined: 4.8L to 5.4L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Mini Cooper Price, base: Dh141,740 (three-door) / Dh165,900 (five-door)

Engine: 1.5-litre four-cylinder (Cooper) / 2.0-litre four-cylinder (Cooper S)

Power: 136hp @ 4,500rpm (Cooper) / 192hp @ 5,000rpm (Cooper S)

Torque: 220Nm @ 1,480rpm (Cooper) / 280Nm @ 1,350rpm (Cooper S)

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

Fuel consumption, combined: 4.8L to 5.4L / 100km

Personalities on the Plate: The Lives and Minds of Animals We Eat Barbara J King, University of Chicago Press

Personalities on the Plate: The Lives and Minds of Animals We Eat Barbara J King, University of Chicago Press

Personalities on the Plate: The Lives and Minds of Animals We Eat Barbara J King, University of Chicago Press

Personalities on the Plate: The Lives and Minds of Animals We Eat Barbara J King, University of Chicago Press

Personalities on the Plate: The Lives and Minds of Animals We Eat Barbara J King, University of Chicago Press

Personalities on the Plate: The Lives and Minds of Animals We Eat Barbara J King, University of Chicago Press

Personalities on the Plate: The Lives and Minds of Animals We Eat Barbara J King, University of Chicago Press

Personalities on the Plate: The Lives and Minds of Animals We Eat Barbara J King, University of Chicago Press

Personalities on the Plate: The Lives and Minds of Animals We Eat Barbara J King, University of Chicago Press

Personalities on the Plate: The Lives and Minds of Animals We Eat Barbara J King, University of Chicago Press

Personalities on the Plate: The Lives and Minds of Animals We Eat Barbara J King, University of Chicago Press

Personalities on the Plate: The Lives and Minds of Animals We Eat Barbara J King, University of Chicago Press

Personalities on the Plate: The Lives and Minds of Animals We Eat Barbara J King, University of Chicago Press

Personalities on the Plate: The Lives and Minds of Animals We Eat Barbara J King, University of Chicago Press

Personalities on the Plate: The Lives and Minds of Animals We Eat Barbara J King, University of Chicago Press

Personalities on the Plate: The Lives and Minds of Animals We Eat Barbara J King, University of Chicago Press

Cinco in numbers Dh3.7 million The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski’s gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown 46 The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski’s wedding gown weighed. 1,000 The hours it took to create Cinco’s vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he’s playing with in the corner of a room] 50 How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines’ 50th birthday 3,000 The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. 1.1 million The number of followers that Michael Cinco’s Instagram account has garnered.

Cinco in numbers Dh3.7 million The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski’s gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown 46 The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski’s wedding gown weighed. 1,000 The hours it took to create Cinco’s vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he’s playing with in the corner of a room] 50 How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines’ 50th birthday 3,000 The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. 1.1 million The number of followers that Michael Cinco’s Instagram account has garnered.

Cinco in numbers Dh3.7 million The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski’s gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown 46 The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski’s wedding gown weighed. 1,000 The hours it took to create Cinco’s vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he’s playing with in the corner of a room] 50 How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines’ 50th birthday 3,000 The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. 1.1 million The number of followers that Michael Cinco’s Instagram account has garnered.

Cinco in numbers Dh3.7 million The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski’s gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown 46 The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski’s wedding gown weighed. 1,000 The hours it took to create Cinco’s vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he’s playing with in the corner of a room] 50 How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines’ 50th birthday 3,000 The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. 1.1 million The number of followers that Michael Cinco’s Instagram account has garnered.

Cinco in numbers Dh3.7 million The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski’s gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown 46 The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski’s wedding gown weighed. 1,000 The hours it took to create Cinco’s vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he’s playing with in the corner of a room] 50 How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines’ 50th birthday 3,000 The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. 1.1 million The number of followers that Michael Cinco’s Instagram account has garnered.

Cinco in numbers Dh3.7 million The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski’s gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown 46 The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski’s wedding gown weighed. 1,000 The hours it took to create Cinco’s vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he’s playing with in the corner of a room] 50 How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines’ 50th birthday 3,000 The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. 1.1 million The number of followers that Michael Cinco’s Instagram account has garnered.

Cinco in numbers Dh3.7 million The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski’s gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown 46 The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski’s wedding gown weighed. 1,000 The hours it took to create Cinco’s vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he’s playing with in the corner of a room] 50 How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines’ 50th birthday 3,000 The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. 1.1 million The number of followers that Michael Cinco’s Instagram account has garnered.

Cinco in numbers Dh3.7 million The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski’s gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown 46 The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski’s wedding gown weighed. 1,000 The hours it took to create Cinco’s vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he’s playing with in the corner of a room] 50 How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines’ 50th birthday 3,000 The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. 1.1 million The number of followers that Michael Cinco’s Instagram account has garnered.

Cinco in numbers Dh3.7 million The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski’s gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown 46 The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski’s wedding gown weighed. 1,000 The hours it took to create Cinco’s vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he’s playing with in the corner of a room] 50 How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines’ 50th birthday 3,000 The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. 1.1 million The number of followers that Michael Cinco’s Instagram account has garnered.

Cinco in numbers Dh3.7 million The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski’s gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown 46 The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski’s wedding gown weighed. 1,000 The hours it took to create Cinco’s vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he’s playing with in the corner of a room] 50 How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines’ 50th birthday 3,000 The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. 1.1 million The number of followers that Michael Cinco’s Instagram account has garnered.

Cinco in numbers Dh3.7 million The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski’s gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown 46 The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski’s wedding gown weighed. 1,000 The hours it took to create Cinco’s vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he’s playing with in the corner of a room] 50 How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines’ 50th birthday 3,000 The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. 1.1 million The number of followers that Michael Cinco’s Instagram account has garnered.

Cinco in numbers Dh3.7 million The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski’s gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown 46 The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski’s wedding gown weighed. 1,000 The hours it took to create Cinco’s vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he’s playing with in the corner of a room] 50 How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines’ 50th birthday 3,000 The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. 1.1 million The number of followers that Michael Cinco’s Instagram account has garnered.

Cinco in numbers Dh3.7 million The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski’s gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown 46 The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski’s wedding gown weighed. 1,000 The hours it took to create Cinco’s vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he’s playing with in the corner of a room] 50 How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines’ 50th birthday 3,000 The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. 1.1 million The number of followers that Michael Cinco’s Instagram account has garnered.

Cinco in numbers Dh3.7 million The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski’s gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown 46 The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski’s wedding gown weighed. 1,000 The hours it took to create Cinco’s vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he’s playing with in the corner of a room] 50 How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines’ 50th birthday 3,000 The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. 1.1 million The number of followers that Michael Cinco’s Instagram account has garnered.

Cinco in numbers Dh3.7 million The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski’s gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown 46 The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski’s wedding gown weighed. 1,000 The hours it took to create Cinco’s vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he’s playing with in the corner of a room] 50 How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines’ 50th birthday 3,000 The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. 1.1 million The number of followers that Michael Cinco’s Instagram account has garnered.

Cinco in numbers Dh3.7 million The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski’s gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown 46 The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski’s wedding gown weighed. 1,000 The hours it took to create Cinco’s vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he’s playing with in the corner of a room] 50 How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines’ 50th birthday 3,000 The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. 1.1 million The number of followers that Michael Cinco’s Instagram account has garnered.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

The biog DOB: 25/12/92

Marital status: Single

Education: Post-graduate diploma in UAE Diplomacy and External Affairs at the Emirates Diplomatic Academy in Abu Dhabi

Hobbies: I love fencing, I used to fence at the MK Fencing Academy but I want to start again. I also love reading and writing

Lifelong goal: My dream is to be a state minister

The biog DOB: 25/12/92

Marital status: Single

Education: Post-graduate diploma in UAE Diplomacy and External Affairs at the Emirates Diplomatic Academy in Abu Dhabi

Hobbies: I love fencing, I used to fence at the MK Fencing Academy but I want to start again. I also love reading and writing

Lifelong goal: My dream is to be a state minister

The biog DOB: 25/12/92

Marital status: Single

Education: Post-graduate diploma in UAE Diplomacy and External Affairs at the Emirates Diplomatic Academy in Abu Dhabi

Hobbies: I love fencing, I used to fence at the MK Fencing Academy but I want to start again. I also love reading and writing

Lifelong goal: My dream is to be a state minister

The biog DOB: 25/12/92

Marital status: Single

Education: Post-graduate diploma in UAE Diplomacy and External Affairs at the Emirates Diplomatic Academy in Abu Dhabi

Hobbies: I love fencing, I used to fence at the MK Fencing Academy but I want to start again. I also love reading and writing

Lifelong goal: My dream is to be a state minister

The biog DOB: 25/12/92

Marital status: Single

Education: Post-graduate diploma in UAE Diplomacy and External Affairs at the Emirates Diplomatic Academy in Abu Dhabi

Hobbies: I love fencing, I used to fence at the MK Fencing Academy but I want to start again. I also love reading and writing

Lifelong goal: My dream is to be a state minister

The biog DOB: 25/12/92

Marital status: Single

Education: Post-graduate diploma in UAE Diplomacy and External Affairs at the Emirates Diplomatic Academy in Abu Dhabi

Hobbies: I love fencing, I used to fence at the MK Fencing Academy but I want to start again. I also love reading and writing

Lifelong goal: My dream is to be a state minister

The biog DOB: 25/12/92

Marital status: Single

Education: Post-graduate diploma in UAE Diplomacy and External Affairs at the Emirates Diplomatic Academy in Abu Dhabi

Hobbies: I love fencing, I used to fence at the MK Fencing Academy but I want to start again. I also love reading and writing

Lifelong goal: My dream is to be a state minister

The biog DOB: 25/12/92

Marital status: Single

Education: Post-graduate diploma in UAE Diplomacy and External Affairs at the Emirates Diplomatic Academy in Abu Dhabi

Hobbies: I love fencing, I used to fence at the MK Fencing Academy but I want to start again. I also love reading and writing

Lifelong goal: My dream is to be a state minister

The biog DOB: 25/12/92

Marital status: Single

Education: Post-graduate diploma in UAE Diplomacy and External Affairs at the Emirates Diplomatic Academy in Abu Dhabi

Hobbies: I love fencing, I used to fence at the MK Fencing Academy but I want to start again. I also love reading and writing

Lifelong goal: My dream is to be a state minister

The biog DOB: 25/12/92

Marital status: Single

Education: Post-graduate diploma in UAE Diplomacy and External Affairs at the Emirates Diplomatic Academy in Abu Dhabi

Hobbies: I love fencing, I used to fence at the MK Fencing Academy but I want to start again. I also love reading and writing

Lifelong goal: My dream is to be a state minister

The biog DOB: 25/12/92

Marital status: Single

Education: Post-graduate diploma in UAE Diplomacy and External Affairs at the Emirates Diplomatic Academy in Abu Dhabi

Hobbies: I love fencing, I used to fence at the MK Fencing Academy but I want to start again. I also love reading and writing

Lifelong goal: My dream is to be a state minister

The biog DOB: 25/12/92

Marital status: Single

Education: Post-graduate diploma in UAE Diplomacy and External Affairs at the Emirates Diplomatic Academy in Abu Dhabi

Hobbies: I love fencing, I used to fence at the MK Fencing Academy but I want to start again. I also love reading and writing

Lifelong goal: My dream is to be a state minister

The biog DOB: 25/12/92

Marital status: Single

Education: Post-graduate diploma in UAE Diplomacy and External Affairs at the Emirates Diplomatic Academy in Abu Dhabi

Hobbies: I love fencing, I used to fence at the MK Fencing Academy but I want to start again. I also love reading and writing

Lifelong goal: My dream is to be a state minister

The biog DOB: 25/12/92

Marital status: Single

Education: Post-graduate diploma in UAE Diplomacy and External Affairs at the Emirates Diplomatic Academy in Abu Dhabi

Hobbies: I love fencing, I used to fence at the MK Fencing Academy but I want to start again. I also love reading and writing

Lifelong goal: My dream is to be a state minister

The biog DOB: 25/12/92

Marital status: Single

Education: Post-graduate diploma in UAE Diplomacy and External Affairs at the Emirates Diplomatic Academy in Abu Dhabi

Hobbies: I love fencing, I used to fence at the MK Fencing Academy but I want to start again. I also love reading and writing

Lifelong goal: My dream is to be a state minister

The biog DOB: 25/12/92

Marital status: Single

Education: Post-graduate diploma in UAE Diplomacy and External Affairs at the Emirates Diplomatic Academy in Abu Dhabi

Hobbies: I love fencing, I used to fence at the MK Fencing Academy but I want to start again. I also love reading and writing

Lifelong goal: My dream is to be a state minister

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Slow loris biog From: Lonely Loris is a Sunda slow loris, one of nine species of the animal native to Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore Status: Critically endangered, and listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature red list due to growing demand in the global exotic pet trade. It is one of the most popular primate species found at Indonesian pet markets Likes: Sleeping, which they do for up to 18 hours a day. When they are awake, they like to eat fruit, insects, small birds and reptiles and some types of vegetation Dislikes: Sunlight. Being a nocturnal animal, the slow loris wakes around sunset and is active throughout the night Superpowers: His dangerous elbows. The slow loris’s doe eyes may make it look cute, but it is also deadly. The only known venomous primate, it hisses and clasps its paws and can produce a venom from its elbow that can cause anaphylactic shock and even death in humans

Slow loris biog From: Lonely Loris is a Sunda slow loris, one of nine species of the animal native to Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore Status: Critically endangered, and listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature red list due to growing demand in the global exotic pet trade. It is one of the most popular primate species found at Indonesian pet markets Likes: Sleeping, which they do for up to 18 hours a day. When they are awake, they like to eat fruit, insects, small birds and reptiles and some types of vegetation Dislikes: Sunlight. Being a nocturnal animal, the slow loris wakes around sunset and is active throughout the night Superpowers: His dangerous elbows. The slow loris’s doe eyes may make it look cute, but it is also deadly. The only known venomous primate, it hisses and clasps its paws and can produce a venom from its elbow that can cause anaphylactic shock and even death in humans

Slow loris biog From: Lonely Loris is a Sunda slow loris, one of nine species of the animal native to Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore Status: Critically endangered, and listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature red list due to growing demand in the global exotic pet trade. It is one of the most popular primate species found at Indonesian pet markets Likes: Sleeping, which they do for up to 18 hours a day. When they are awake, they like to eat fruit, insects, small birds and reptiles and some types of vegetation Dislikes: Sunlight. Being a nocturnal animal, the slow loris wakes around sunset and is active throughout the night Superpowers: His dangerous elbows. The slow loris’s doe eyes may make it look cute, but it is also deadly. The only known venomous primate, it hisses and clasps its paws and can produce a venom from its elbow that can cause anaphylactic shock and even death in humans

Slow loris biog From: Lonely Loris is a Sunda slow loris, one of nine species of the animal native to Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore Status: Critically endangered, and listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature red list due to growing demand in the global exotic pet trade. It is one of the most popular primate species found at Indonesian pet markets Likes: Sleeping, which they do for up to 18 hours a day. When they are awake, they like to eat fruit, insects, small birds and reptiles and some types of vegetation Dislikes: Sunlight. Being a nocturnal animal, the slow loris wakes around sunset and is active throughout the night Superpowers: His dangerous elbows. The slow loris’s doe eyes may make it look cute, but it is also deadly. The only known venomous primate, it hisses and clasps its paws and can produce a venom from its elbow that can cause anaphylactic shock and even death in humans

Slow loris biog From: Lonely Loris is a Sunda slow loris, one of nine species of the animal native to Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore Status: Critically endangered, and listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature red list due to growing demand in the global exotic pet trade. It is one of the most popular primate species found at Indonesian pet markets Likes: Sleeping, which they do for up to 18 hours a day. When they are awake, they like to eat fruit, insects, small birds and reptiles and some types of vegetation Dislikes: Sunlight. Being a nocturnal animal, the slow loris wakes around sunset and is active throughout the night Superpowers: His dangerous elbows. The slow loris’s doe eyes may make it look cute, but it is also deadly. The only known venomous primate, it hisses and clasps its paws and can produce a venom from its elbow that can cause anaphylactic shock and even death in humans

Slow loris biog From: Lonely Loris is a Sunda slow loris, one of nine species of the animal native to Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore Status: Critically endangered, and listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature red list due to growing demand in the global exotic pet trade. It is one of the most popular primate species found at Indonesian pet markets Likes: Sleeping, which they do for up to 18 hours a day. When they are awake, they like to eat fruit, insects, small birds and reptiles and some types of vegetation Dislikes: Sunlight. Being a nocturnal animal, the slow loris wakes around sunset and is active throughout the night Superpowers: His dangerous elbows. The slow loris’s doe eyes may make it look cute, but it is also deadly. The only known venomous primate, it hisses and clasps its paws and can produce a venom from its elbow that can cause anaphylactic shock and even death in humans

Slow loris biog From: Lonely Loris is a Sunda slow loris, one of nine species of the animal native to Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore Status: Critically endangered, and listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature red list due to growing demand in the global exotic pet trade. It is one of the most popular primate species found at Indonesian pet markets Likes: Sleeping, which they do for up to 18 hours a day. When they are awake, they like to eat fruit, insects, small birds and reptiles and some types of vegetation Dislikes: Sunlight. Being a nocturnal animal, the slow loris wakes around sunset and is active throughout the night Superpowers: His dangerous elbows. The slow loris’s doe eyes may make it look cute, but it is also deadly. The only known venomous primate, it hisses and clasps its paws and can produce a venom from its elbow that can cause anaphylactic shock and even death in humans

Slow loris biog From: Lonely Loris is a Sunda slow loris, one of nine species of the animal native to Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore Status: Critically endangered, and listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature red list due to growing demand in the global exotic pet trade. It is one of the most popular primate species found at Indonesian pet markets Likes: Sleeping, which they do for up to 18 hours a day. When they are awake, they like to eat fruit, insects, small birds and reptiles and some types of vegetation Dislikes: Sunlight. Being a nocturnal animal, the slow loris wakes around sunset and is active throughout the night Superpowers: His dangerous elbows. The slow loris’s doe eyes may make it look cute, but it is also deadly. The only known venomous primate, it hisses and clasps its paws and can produce a venom from its elbow that can cause anaphylactic shock and even death in humans

Slow loris biog From: Lonely Loris is a Sunda slow loris, one of nine species of the animal native to Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore Status: Critically endangered, and listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature red list due to growing demand in the global exotic pet trade. It is one of the most popular primate species found at Indonesian pet markets Likes: Sleeping, which they do for up to 18 hours a day. When they are awake, they like to eat fruit, insects, small birds and reptiles and some types of vegetation Dislikes: Sunlight. Being a nocturnal animal, the slow loris wakes around sunset and is active throughout the night Superpowers: His dangerous elbows. The slow loris’s doe eyes may make it look cute, but it is also deadly. The only known venomous primate, it hisses and clasps its paws and can produce a venom from its elbow that can cause anaphylactic shock and even death in humans

Slow loris biog From: Lonely Loris is a Sunda slow loris, one of nine species of the animal native to Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore Status: Critically endangered, and listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature red list due to growing demand in the global exotic pet trade. It is one of the most popular primate species found at Indonesian pet markets Likes: Sleeping, which they do for up to 18 hours a day. When they are awake, they like to eat fruit, insects, small birds and reptiles and some types of vegetation Dislikes: Sunlight. Being a nocturnal animal, the slow loris wakes around sunset and is active throughout the night Superpowers: His dangerous elbows. The slow loris’s doe eyes may make it look cute, but it is also deadly. The only known venomous primate, it hisses and clasps its paws and can produce a venom from its elbow that can cause anaphylactic shock and even death in humans

Slow loris biog From: Lonely Loris is a Sunda slow loris, one of nine species of the animal native to Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore Status: Critically endangered, and listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature red list due to growing demand in the global exotic pet trade. It is one of the most popular primate species found at Indonesian pet markets Likes: Sleeping, which they do for up to 18 hours a day. When they are awake, they like to eat fruit, insects, small birds and reptiles and some types of vegetation Dislikes: Sunlight. Being a nocturnal animal, the slow loris wakes around sunset and is active throughout the night Superpowers: His dangerous elbows. The slow loris’s doe eyes may make it look cute, but it is also deadly. The only known venomous primate, it hisses and clasps its paws and can produce a venom from its elbow that can cause anaphylactic shock and even death in humans

Slow loris biog From: Lonely Loris is a Sunda slow loris, one of nine species of the animal native to Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore Status: Critically endangered, and listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature red list due to growing demand in the global exotic pet trade. It is one of the most popular primate species found at Indonesian pet markets Likes: Sleeping, which they do for up to 18 hours a day. When they are awake, they like to eat fruit, insects, small birds and reptiles and some types of vegetation Dislikes: Sunlight. Being a nocturnal animal, the slow loris wakes around sunset and is active throughout the night Superpowers: His dangerous elbows. The slow loris’s doe eyes may make it look cute, but it is also deadly. The only known venomous primate, it hisses and clasps its paws and can produce a venom from its elbow that can cause anaphylactic shock and even death in humans

Slow loris biog From: Lonely Loris is a Sunda slow loris, one of nine species of the animal native to Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore Status: Critically endangered, and listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature red list due to growing demand in the global exotic pet trade. It is one of the most popular primate species found at Indonesian pet markets Likes: Sleeping, which they do for up to 18 hours a day. When they are awake, they like to eat fruit, insects, small birds and reptiles and some types of vegetation Dislikes: Sunlight. Being a nocturnal animal, the slow loris wakes around sunset and is active throughout the night Superpowers: His dangerous elbows. The slow loris’s doe eyes may make it look cute, but it is also deadly. The only known venomous primate, it hisses and clasps its paws and can produce a venom from its elbow that can cause anaphylactic shock and even death in humans

Slow loris biog From: Lonely Loris is a Sunda slow loris, one of nine species of the animal native to Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore Status: Critically endangered, and listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature red list due to growing demand in the global exotic pet trade. It is one of the most popular primate species found at Indonesian pet markets Likes: Sleeping, which they do for up to 18 hours a day. When they are awake, they like to eat fruit, insects, small birds and reptiles and some types of vegetation Dislikes: Sunlight. Being a nocturnal animal, the slow loris wakes around sunset and is active throughout the night Superpowers: His dangerous elbows. The slow loris’s doe eyes may make it look cute, but it is also deadly. The only known venomous primate, it hisses and clasps its paws and can produce a venom from its elbow that can cause anaphylactic shock and even death in humans

Slow loris biog From: Lonely Loris is a Sunda slow loris, one of nine species of the animal native to Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore Status: Critically endangered, and listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature red list due to growing demand in the global exotic pet trade. It is one of the most popular primate species found at Indonesian pet markets Likes: Sleeping, which they do for up to 18 hours a day. When they are awake, they like to eat fruit, insects, small birds and reptiles and some types of vegetation Dislikes: Sunlight. Being a nocturnal animal, the slow loris wakes around sunset and is active throughout the night Superpowers: His dangerous elbows. The slow loris’s doe eyes may make it look cute, but it is also deadly. The only known venomous primate, it hisses and clasps its paws and can produce a venom from its elbow that can cause anaphylactic shock and even death in humans

Slow loris biog From: Lonely Loris is a Sunda slow loris, one of nine species of the animal native to Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore Status: Critically endangered, and listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature red list due to growing demand in the global exotic pet trade. It is one of the most popular primate species found at Indonesian pet markets Likes: Sleeping, which they do for up to 18 hours a day. When they are awake, they like to eat fruit, insects, small birds and reptiles and some types of vegetation Dislikes: Sunlight. Being a nocturnal animal, the slow loris wakes around sunset and is active throughout the night Superpowers: His dangerous elbows. The slow loris’s doe eyes may make it look cute, but it is also deadly. The only known venomous primate, it hisses and clasps its paws and can produce a venom from its elbow that can cause anaphylactic shock and even death in humans

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

Electric scooters: some rules to remember Riders must be 14-years-old or over

Wear a protective helmet

Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)

Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians

Solo riders only, no passengers allowed

Do not drive outside designated lanes

Electric scooters: some rules to remember Riders must be 14-years-old or over

Wear a protective helmet

Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)

Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians

Solo riders only, no passengers allowed

Do not drive outside designated lanes

Electric scooters: some rules to remember Riders must be 14-years-old or over

Wear a protective helmet

Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)

Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians

Solo riders only, no passengers allowed

Do not drive outside designated lanes

Electric scooters: some rules to remember Riders must be 14-years-old or over

Wear a protective helmet

Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)

Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians

Solo riders only, no passengers allowed

Do not drive outside designated lanes

Electric scooters: some rules to remember Riders must be 14-years-old or over

Wear a protective helmet

Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)

Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians

Solo riders only, no passengers allowed

Do not drive outside designated lanes

Electric scooters: some rules to remember Riders must be 14-years-old or over

Wear a protective helmet

Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)

Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians

Solo riders only, no passengers allowed

Do not drive outside designated lanes

Electric scooters: some rules to remember Riders must be 14-years-old or over

Wear a protective helmet

Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)

Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians

Solo riders only, no passengers allowed

Do not drive outside designated lanes

Electric scooters: some rules to remember Riders must be 14-years-old or over

Wear a protective helmet

Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)

Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians

Solo riders only, no passengers allowed

Do not drive outside designated lanes

Electric scooters: some rules to remember Riders must be 14-years-old or over

Wear a protective helmet

Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)

Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians

Solo riders only, no passengers allowed

Do not drive outside designated lanes

Electric scooters: some rules to remember Riders must be 14-years-old or over

Wear a protective helmet

Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)

Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians

Solo riders only, no passengers allowed

Do not drive outside designated lanes

Electric scooters: some rules to remember Riders must be 14-years-old or over

Wear a protective helmet

Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)

Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians

Solo riders only, no passengers allowed

Do not drive outside designated lanes

Electric scooters: some rules to remember Riders must be 14-years-old or over

Wear a protective helmet

Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)

Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians

Solo riders only, no passengers allowed

Do not drive outside designated lanes

Electric scooters: some rules to remember Riders must be 14-years-old or over

Wear a protective helmet

Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)

Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians

Solo riders only, no passengers allowed

Do not drive outside designated lanes

Electric scooters: some rules to remember Riders must be 14-years-old or over

Wear a protective helmet

Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)

Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians

Solo riders only, no passengers allowed

Do not drive outside designated lanes

Electric scooters: some rules to remember Riders must be 14-years-old or over

Wear a protective helmet

Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)

Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians

Solo riders only, no passengers allowed

Do not drive outside designated lanes

Electric scooters: some rules to remember Riders must be 14-years-old or over

Wear a protective helmet

Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)

Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians

Solo riders only, no passengers allowed

Do not drive outside designated lanes

INFO Everton 0 Arsenal 0 Man of the Match: Djibril Sidibe (Everton)

INFO Everton 0 Arsenal 0 Man of the Match: Djibril Sidibe (Everton)

INFO Everton 0 Arsenal 0 Man of the Match: Djibril Sidibe (Everton)

INFO Everton 0 Arsenal 0 Man of the Match: Djibril Sidibe (Everton)

INFO Everton 0 Arsenal 0 Man of the Match: Djibril Sidibe (Everton)

INFO Everton 0 Arsenal 0 Man of the Match: Djibril Sidibe (Everton)

INFO Everton 0 Arsenal 0 Man of the Match: Djibril Sidibe (Everton)

INFO Everton 0 Arsenal 0 Man of the Match: Djibril Sidibe (Everton)

INFO Everton 0 Arsenal 0 Man of the Match: Djibril Sidibe (Everton)

INFO Everton 0 Arsenal 0 Man of the Match: Djibril Sidibe (Everton)

INFO Everton 0 Arsenal 0 Man of the Match: Djibril Sidibe (Everton)

INFO Everton 0 Arsenal 0 Man of the Match: Djibril Sidibe (Everton)

INFO Everton 0 Arsenal 0 Man of the Match: Djibril Sidibe (Everton)

INFO Everton 0 Arsenal 0 Man of the Match: Djibril Sidibe (Everton)

INFO Everton 0 Arsenal 0 Man of the Match: Djibril Sidibe (Everton)

INFO Everton 0 Arsenal 0 Man of the Match: Djibril Sidibe (Everton)

The specs Engine: 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 715bhp Torque: 900Nm Price: Dh1,289,376 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 715bhp Torque: 900Nm Price: Dh1,289,376 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 715bhp Torque: 900Nm Price: Dh1,289,376 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 715bhp Torque: 900Nm Price: Dh1,289,376 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 715bhp Torque: 900Nm Price: Dh1,289,376 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 715bhp Torque: 900Nm Price: Dh1,289,376 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 715bhp Torque: 900Nm Price: Dh1,289,376 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 715bhp Torque: 900Nm Price: Dh1,289,376 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 715bhp Torque: 900Nm Price: Dh1,289,376 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 715bhp Torque: 900Nm Price: Dh1,289,376 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 715bhp Torque: 900Nm Price: Dh1,289,376 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 715bhp Torque: 900Nm Price: Dh1,289,376 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 715bhp Torque: 900Nm Price: Dh1,289,376 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 715bhp Torque: 900Nm Price: Dh1,289,376 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 715bhp Torque: 900Nm Price: Dh1,289,376 On sale: now