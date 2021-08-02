'Love Actually' scenes as families reunite at Heathrow after travel rules change

Families separated by travel restrictions for nearly two years have reunited at Heathrow Airport after a change in UK rules allowed those fully vaccinated in the US and EU to avoid self-isolation.
The airport resembled the famous scene from the movie Love Actually as families embraced each other in the arrivals hall, some of whom have been separated since the start of the pandemic in March last year.
A series of lockdowns in England and the traffic light system have meant most arrivals have had to quarantine at home for 10 days after they touch down.
The system was loosened from 4am on Monday to allow fully vaccinated EU and US passengers to avoid quarantine.
Since July 19, people who were double vaccinated in the UK have not had to isolate when arriving from amber list countries, but all other travellers vaccinated elsewhere were still required to quarantine for 10 days.
The government said the move would allow some business travel to resume and help families and friends reunite with their loved ones.
Tougher rules remain in place for France, which is on the “amber plus” list owing to concerns over the Beta variant of coronavirus, meaning all passengers from there need to isolate in the UK regardless of vaccination status.
At Heathrow on Monday, grandparents were seen meeting their grandchildren for the first time, while parents reunited with their children.
There were similar reunions at Gatwick Airport, south of London.
One man who was among the first arrivals from the US told the BBC it was “marvellous” to be back in the UK.
“It gives us an opportunity to spend time with family — people we haven't seen for quite some time,” he said.
“As soon as we got off the plane we got so excited, even the little ones were shouting 'London, London'."
The removal of restrictions came as the travel industry ramped up its criticism of the government after reports emerged ministers were planning to introduce an “amber watch list".
The new category would give passengers advance notice that their destination country is at risk of turning red, forcing them to stay in hotel quarantine when they arrive back in the UK.
Heathrow Airport boss John Holland-Kaye said the government should be simplifying the rules instead of making them more complicated.
“We need to simplify as much as we can to enable more people to travel,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.
He urged ministers to use the “dividend” from the vaccine drive to reopen travel.
“We should be able to at least catch up with the Europeans,” he said.
“The UK should be showing that if you get vaccinated you can get your life back to normal.”
Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais
Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants
England
Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur
Italy
AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus
Spain
Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid
Name: Timothy Husband
Nationality: New Zealand
Education: Degree in zoology at The University of Sydney
Favourite book: Lemurs of Madagascar by Russell A Mittermeier
Favourite music: Billy Joel
Weekends and holidays: Talking about animals or visiting his farm in Australia
2016 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP)
2015 Nico Rosberg (Mercedes-GP)
2014 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP)
2013 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing)
2012 Kimi Raikkonen (Lotus)
2011 Lewis Hamilton (McLaren)
2010 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing)
2009 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing)
Michael Young: Israel's 'iron wall' is sealing the country off from peace
Saeb Erekat: Palestine is capable of overcoming the coronavirus spread
Alexandra Chaves: Gazan artists paint to bring attention to the coronavirus
A homegrown card payment scheme launched by the National Payments Corporation of India and backed by the Reserve Bank of India, the country’s central bank
RuPay process payments between banks and merchants for purchases made with credit or debit cards
It has grown rapidly in India and competes with global payment network firms like MasterCard and Visa.
In India, it can be used at ATMs, for online payments and variations of the card can be used to pay for bus, metro charges, road toll payments
The name blends two words rupee and payment
Some advantages of the network include lower processing fees and transaction costs
2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m
Winner: AF Senad, Nathan Crosse (jockey), Kareem Ramadan (trainer)
2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m
Winner: Ashjaan, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel.
3pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m
Winner: Amirah, Conner Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe.
3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m
Winner: Jap Al Yaasoob, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi.
4pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Cup Prestige Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,200m
Winner: Jawaal, Fernando Jara, Majed Al Jahouri.
4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m
Winner: Manhunter, Ryan Curatolo, Mujeeb Rahman.
Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors
Transmission: two-speed
Power: 671hp
Torque: 849Nm
Range: 456km
Price: from Dh437,900
On sale: now
