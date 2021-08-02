'Love Actually' scenes as families reunite at Heathrow after travel rules change

Fully vaccinated passengers from the US and EU avoid self-isolation

Brodie Owen
Aug 2, 2021

Families separated by travel restrictions for nearly two years have reunited at Heathrow Airport after a change in UK rules allowed those fully vaccinated in the US and EU to avoid self-isolation.

The airport resembled the famous scene from the movie Love Actually as families embraced each other in the arrivals hall, some of whom have been separated since the start of the pandemic in March last year.

A series of lockdowns in England and the traffic light system have meant most arrivals have had to quarantine at home for 10 days after they touch down.

The system was loosened from 4am on Monday to allow fully vaccinated EU and US passengers to avoid quarantine.

Since July 19, people who were double vaccinated in the UK have not had to isolate when arriving from amber list countries, but all other travellers vaccinated elsewhere were still required to quarantine for 10 days.

The government said the move would allow some business travel to resume and help families and friends reunite with their loved ones.

Tougher rules remain in place for France, which is on the “amber plus” list owing to concerns over the Beta variant of coronavirus, meaning all passengers from there need to isolate in the UK regardless of vaccination status.

At Heathrow on Monday, grandparents were seen meeting their grandchildren for the first time, while parents reunited with their children.

There were similar reunions at Gatwick Airport, south of London.

Families embrace as travel rules are eased for vaccinated passengers from the EU and UK. AFP

One man who was among the first arrivals from the US told the BBC it was “marvellous” to be back in the UK.

“It gives us an opportunity to spend time with family — people we haven't seen for quite some time,” he said.

“As soon as we got off the plane we got so excited, even the little ones were shouting 'London, London'."

The removal of restrictions came as the travel industry ramped up its criticism of the government after reports emerged ministers were planning to introduce an “amber watch list".

The new category would give passengers advance notice that their destination country is at risk of turning red, forcing them to stay in hotel quarantine when they arrive back in the UK.

Heathrow Airport boss John Holland-Kaye said the government should be simplifying the rules instead of making them more complicated.

“We need to simplify as much as we can to enable more people to travel,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

He urged ministers to use the “dividend” from the vaccine drive to reopen travel.

“We should be able to at least catch up with the Europeans,” he said.

“The UK should be showing that if you get vaccinated you can get your life back to normal.”

Updated: August 2nd 2021, 12:45 PM
Our legal consultant

Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais

Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

THE 12 BREAKAWAY CLUBS

England

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur

Italy
AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus

Spain
Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The biog

Name: Timothy Husband

Nationality: New Zealand

Education: Degree in zoology at The University of Sydney

Favourite book: Lemurs of Madagascar by Russell A Mittermeier

Favourite music: Billy Joel

Weekends and holidays: Talking about animals or visiting his farm in Australia

Past winners of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

2016 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP)

2015 Nico Rosberg (Mercedes-GP)

2014 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP)

2013 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing)

2012 Kimi Raikkonen (Lotus)

2011 Lewis Hamilton (McLaren)

2010 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing)

2009 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing)

 

Palestine and Israel
About RuPay

A homegrown card payment scheme launched by the National Payments Corporation of India and backed by the Reserve Bank of India, the country’s central bank

RuPay process payments between banks and merchants for purchases made with credit or debit cards

It has grown rapidly in India and competes with global payment network firms like MasterCard and Visa.

In India, it can be used at ATMs, for online payments and variations of the card can be used to pay for bus, metro charges, road toll payments

The name blends two words rupee and payment

Some advantages of the network include lower processing fees and transaction costs

RESULTS

2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m
Winner: AF Senad, Nathan Crosse (jockey), Kareem Ramadan (trainer)

2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m
Winner: Ashjaan, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel.

3pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m
Winner: Amirah, Conner Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe.

3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m
Winner: Jap Al Yaasoob, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi.

4pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Cup Prestige Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,200m
Winner: Jawaal, Fernando Jara, Majed Al Jahouri.

4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m
Winner: Manhunter, Ryan Curatolo, Mujeeb Rahman.

The specs

Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors

Transmission: two-speed

Power: 671hp

Torque: 849Nm

Range: 456km

Price: from Dh437,900 

On sale: now

Palestine and Israel - live updates
