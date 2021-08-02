France criticises ‘political’ UK travel rules before review

The French government redoubled its efforts to have the UK to reverse Covid-19 restrictions on visitors from France before a British reassessment of those rules this week.

French Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said the UK’s policy announced last month, which requires travellers from France to isolate for up to 10 days and take two tests, is based on questionable science.

The requirement was dropped for most European countries starting this week.

While Mr Djebbari urged the government to reverse course quickly, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson refrained from offering much hope.

“What I want to see is something as simple and as user friendly for people as possible,” Mr Johnson told Sky News on Monday when asked about the likelihood of changes to UK rules this week.

The dispute comes as relations between the UK and the EU remain rocky.

Last month, the UK demanded a renegotiation to the Brexit deal governing Northern Ireland — something the bloc has refused. Conflicts have also cropped up with France over how to deal with migrants and fishing rights.

“I hope this week during their weekly review, there will be a positive change,” Mr Djebbari told CNews TV station on Monday.

He said he has been talking with his UK counterpart, Grant Shapps, every week.

In a separate interview with CNews, French Junior Minister for EU Affairs Clement Beaune said the UK restrictions are “a little bit political”, regrettable and discriminatory.

French anger stems from Britain’s decision to treat France differently from other countries on the amber list of its traffic-light system of travel rules.

As of Monday, fully vaccinated Britons and Americans as well as those arriving from amber list countries in the EU are exempt from isolation requirements. France is an exception due to UK concern about the prevalence of the Beta variant of the virus there.

In the four weeks ended July 13, France recorded 29 cases of the Beta variant, representing 0.8 per cent of known infections, data compiled by Gisaid, which tracks Covid mutations, showed.

“I understand how much people plan and prepare for the summer holidays, but we’ve also got to remember that this is still a dangerous virus and we must try to stop variants coming in,” Mr Johnson said.

In an interview with a local newspaper on Sunday, French Tourism Minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne said he regretted the absence of UK holidaymakers during the summer as France’s tourism industry is only now clawing back after months of worldwide travel restrictions.

France expects around 50 million foreign visitors this year — more than last year but still lower than the 90 million in 2019, the minister said.

Under the UK system, people entering the UK from green list countries must take a Covid-19 test before arrival and take another two days later, but they do not have to self-isolate.

A watch list is also in place flagging countries that may be moved from green to amber.

Those coming from amber list countries must quarantine at home for 10 days if not fully vaccinated, as well as take Covid tests.

Those entering from red list countries must quarantine at their own expense in government-sanctioned hotels.

The UK government’s Matt Warman defended the travel rules on Sky News on Monday, saying they allow people to make “informed decisions” about where they go on holiday.

Pressure to stop the ever-changing rules is also coming from the UK's airline industry, which has been battered by the Covid-19 pandemic. It says the lack of clarity is undermining the confidence of those Britons considering a summer holiday in Europe.

On Sunday, Airlines UK, an industry group which represents airlines including British Airways, Ryanair and easyJet, said in a letter to the country’s transport secretary that it was “increasingly concerned that the UK is not on a path to a sustainable recovery of aviation due to the continued restrictions that are being imposed on international travel".

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

