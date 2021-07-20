Officials visit Covid-19 centres on Eid Al Adha

Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohamed Al Hamed, chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Health, seen here at the Technology Innovation Pioneers competition, visited Covid-19 screening centres. Victor Besa / The National

Two government officials have visited Covid-19 screening, assessment and treatment centres on Eid Al Adha.

Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohamed Al Hamed, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, was accompanied by Dr Jamal Al Kaabi, undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Health.

Today, Abdulla Bin Mohamed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health, accompanied by Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, made visits to a number of Covid-19 screening, assessment and treatment centres. pic.twitter.com/IHuEprXX0B — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) July 20, 2021

"The visits are in line with the directives and commitment of the UAE’s wise leadership to monitor Abu Dhabi’s preventive measures as part of efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic," the government said in a tweet.

Frontline staff were met by the officials, who congratulated them all on behalf of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and wished them good health on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

Across the UAE, Eid prayers are being held in mosques for the second time since the pandemic began.

Financial considerations before buying a property Buyers should try to pay as much in cash as possible for a property, limiting the mortgage value to as little as they can afford. This means they not only pay less in interest but their monthly costs are also reduced. Ideally, the monthly mortgage payment should not exceed 20 per cent of the purchaser’s total household income, says Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching. “If it’s a rental property, plan for the property to have periods when it does not have a tenant. Ensure you have enough cash set aside to pay the mortgage and other costs during these periods, ideally at least six months,” she says. Also, shop around for the best mortgage interest rate. Understand the terms and conditions, especially what happens after any introductory periods, Ms Glynn adds. Using a good mortgage broker is worth the investment to obtain the best rate available for a buyer’s needs and circumstances. A good mortgage broker will help the buyer understand the terms and conditions of the mortgage and make the purchasing process efficient and easier.

Another way to earn air miles In addition to the Emirates and Etihad programmes, there is the Air Miles Middle East card, which offers members the ability to choose any airline, has no black-out dates and no restrictions on seat availability. Air Miles is linked up to HSBC credit cards and can also be earned through retail partners such as Spinneys, Sharaf DG and The Toy Store. An Emirates Dubai-London round-trip ticket costs 180,000 miles on the Air Miles website. But customers earn these ‘miles’ at a much faster rate than airline miles. Adidas offers two air miles per Dh1 spent. Air Miles has partnerships with websites as well, so booking.com and agoda.com offer three miles per Dh1 spent. “If you use your HSBC credit card when shopping at our partners, you are able to earn Air Miles twice which will mean you can get that flight reward faster and for less spend,” says Paul Lacey, the managing director for Europe, Middle East and India for Aimia, which owns and operates Air Miles Middle East.

