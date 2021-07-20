Eid Al Adha morning prayers said at mosques across UAE

Eid Al Adha morning prayers at Sheikh Hazza Bin Sultan Mosque along Electra Street in Abu Dhabi. (Victor Besa/Victor Besa / The National)

Across the UAE Eid prayers were held in mosques for the second time since the pandemic began.

Worshippers lined up at mosques to mark the start of the Eid Al Adha holidays, while adhering to the coronavirus safety measures.

Similar to scenes back in May, people attending did not stand shoulder to shoulder in tightly packed rows. Instead space was given between prayer mats in order to halt the spread of Covid-19.

Mosques opened 15 minutes prior to the start of prayers, and were limited to 15 minutes, including the sermon and facilities such as washrooms and water dispensers remained out of use.

All mosques shut immediately after prayers finished.

The elderly, people suffering from chronic diseases and children under 12 were asked by authorities to avoid going to perform Eid prayer.

Anyone who has tested positive or who has been in contact with a positive case was prohibited from attending Eid prayers.

Yesterday, UAE leaders shared greetings on social media, wishing citizens, residents and the rest of the Muslim world a happy and blessed Eid Al Adha.

The President, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, congratulated kings, presidents and emirs of Arab and Islamic countries on the advent of Eid Al Adha, as reported by Wam.

Sheikh Khalifa expressed his wishes for good health and happiness to the leaders, and wished further progress and prosperity to all Arab and Muslim people.

Read More Sheikh Khalifa pardons 855 prisoners before Eid Al Adha

Sheikh Mohammed also congratulated the people of the UAE and all Arab and Islamic people across the world who are marking Eid.

Writing on his social media page on Monday, Sheikh Mohammed also wished for the good health, safety and security of all.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, exchanged similar greetings with Arab leaders.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, also sent a message of congratulations.

"During these holy days, we wish the people of the UAE and all Muslims around the world a blessed Eid Al Adha," Sheikh Maktoum wrote on Twitter.

What is tokenisation? Tokenisation refers to the issuance of a blockchain token, which represents a virtually tradable real, tangible asset. A tokenised asset is easily transferable, offers good liquidity, returns and is easily traded on the secondary markets.

Cracks in the Wall Ben White, Pluto Press

GOLF’S RAHMBO - 5 wins in 22 months as pro

- Three wins in past 10 starts

- 45 pro starts worldwide: 5 wins, 17 top 5s

- Ranked 551th in world on debut, now No 4 (was No 2 earlier this year)

- 5th player in last 30 years to win 3 European Tour and 2 PGA Tour titles before age 24 (Woods, Garcia, McIlroy, Spieth)

Ain Dubai in numbers 126: The length in metres of the legs supporting the structure 1 football pitch: The length of each permanent spoke is longer than a professional soccer pitch 16 A380 Airbuses: The equivalent weight of the wheel rim. 9,000 tonnes: The amount of steel used to construct the project. 5 tonnes: The weight of each permanent spoke that is holding the wheel rim in place 192: The amount of cable wires used to create the wheel. They measure a distance of 2,4000km in total, the equivalent of the distance between Dubai and Cairo.

Coffee: black death or elixir of life? It is among the greatest health debates of our time; splashed across newspapers with contradicting headlines - is coffee good for you or not? Depending on what you read, it is either a cancer-causing, sleep-depriving, stomach ulcer-inducing black death or the secret to long life, cutting the chance of stroke, diabetes and cancer. The latest research - a study of 8,412 people across the UK who each underwent an MRI heart scan - is intended to put to bed (caffeine allowing) conflicting reports of the pros and cons of consumption. The study, funded by the British Heart Foundation, contradicted previous findings that it stiffens arteries, putting pressure on the heart and increasing the likelihood of a heart attack or stroke, leading to warnings to cut down. Numerous studies have recognised the benefits of coffee in cutting oral and esophageal cancer, the risk of a stroke and cirrhosis of the liver. The benefits are often linked to biologically active compounds including caffeine, flavonoids, lignans, and other polyphenols, which benefit the body. These and othetr coffee compounds regulate genes involved in DNA repair, have anti-inflammatory properties and are associated with lower risk of insulin resistance, which is linked to type-2 diabetes. But as doctors warn, too much of anything is inadvisable. The British Heart Foundation found the heaviest coffee drinkers in the study were most likely to be men who smoked and drank alcohol regularly. Excessive amounts of coffee also unsettle the stomach causing or contributing to stomach ulcers. It also stains the teeth over time, hampers absorption of minerals and vitamins like zinc and iron. It also raises blood pressure, which is largely problematic for people with existing conditions. So the heaviest drinkers of the black stuff - some in the study had up to 25 cups per day - may want to rein it in. Rory Reynolds

Saturday's schedule at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix GP3 race, 12:30pm Formula 1 final practice, 2pm Formula 1 qualifying, 5pm Formula 2 race, 6:40pm Performance: Sam Smith

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Keep it fun and engaging Stuart Ritchie, director of wealth advice at AES International, says children cannot learn something overnight, so it helps to have a fun routine that keeps them engaged and interested. “I explain to my daughter that the money I draw from an ATM or the money on my bank card doesn’t just magically appear – it’s money I have earned from my job. I show her how this works by giving her little chores around the house so she can earn pocket money,” says Mr Ritchie. His daughter is allowed to spend half of her pocket money, while the other half goes into a bank account. When this money hits a certain milestone, Mr Ritchie rewards his daughter with a small lump sum. He also recommends books that teach the importance of money management for children, such as The Squirrel Manifesto by Ric Edelman and Jean Edelman.

INFO Visit www.wtatennis.com for more information

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

