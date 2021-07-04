UAE overtakes Seychelles to lead Covid-19 vaccine rankings

People with pre-booked appointments await their turn to get vaccinated at Barsha Hall in Barsha, a suburb of Dubai. (Antonie Robertson)

The UAE has moved to the top of the global coronavirus vaccination rankings, with almost three quarters of the public having received at least one dose.

Data compiled by Bloomberg's vaccine tracker revealed that the Emirates overtook the Seychelles, which had given enough doses to cover 71.7 per cent of its population of fewer than 100,000 people.

The latest figures released by UAE officials revealed that 73.8 per cent of the population had received at least one dose. Almost 64 per cent were fully vaccinated.

More than 15.5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine have been given to the UAE public since a national inoculation drive began in December.

This equates to 156.76 doses for every 100 people.

In May, the UAE came out on top in a league table of vaccinations for every 100 people compiled by Our World in Data, a widely used data gathering service.

Mass testing and a widespread immunisation campaign remain central to the UAE's efforts to contain the pandemic.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Health and Prevention approved the Moderna vaccine for emergency use.

Five vaccines are now registered in the Emirates.

China's Sinopharm shot and the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are the most widely distributed. Russia's Sputnik V and the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine have also been authorised by health officials.

The authorities have sought to expand the UAE's vaccination campaign in recent months. The Pfizer-BioNTech shot, initially introduced in Dubai, was approved in Abu Dhabi in May.

Use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was also extended to include children aged between 12 and 15 by the Ministry of Health and Prevention in the same month.

Covid-19 case numbers have declined in recent days, an encouraging trend because testing rates remain high.

Daily infection rates hit a peak of close to 4,000 in early February but have remained below 2,000 for the past five days.

PCR testing rates regularly exceed 200,000 each day and topped 300,000 for the first time on June 30.

MATCH INFO CAF Champions League semi-finals first-leg fixtures Tuesday: Primeiro Agosto (ANG) v Esperance (TUN) (8pm UAE)

Dr Amal Khalid Alias revealed a recent case of a woman with daughters, who specifically wanted a boy. A semen analysis of the father showed abnormal sperm so the couple required IVF. Out of 21 eggs collected, six were unused leaving 15 suitable for IVF. A specific procedure was used, called intracytoplasmic sperm injection where a single sperm cell is inserted into the egg. On day three of the process, 14 embryos were biopsied for gender selection. The next day, a pre-implantation genetic report revealed four normal male embryos, three female and seven abnormal samples. Day five of the treatment saw two male embryos transferred to the patient. The woman recorded a positive pregnancy test two weeks later.

High profile Al Shabab attacks 2010: A restaurant attack in Kampala Uganda kills 74 people watching a Fifa World Cup final football match.

RESULTS Bantamweight Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) (Split decision) Featherweight Hussein Salim (IRQ) beat Shakhriyor Juraev (UZB) (Round 1 submission, armbar) Catchweight 80kg Rashed Dawood (UAE) beat Otabek Kadirov (UZB) (Round-1 submission, rear naked choke) Lightweight Ho Taek-oh (KOR) beat Ronald Girones (CUB) (Round 3 submission, triangle choke) Lightweight Arthur Zaynukov (RUS) beat Damien Lapilus (FRA) (Unanimous points) Bantamweight Vinicius de Oliveira (BRA) beat Furkatbek Yokubov (RUS) (Round 1 TKO) Featherweight Movlid Khaybulaev (RUS) v Zaka Fatullazade (AZE) (Round 1 rear naked choke) Flyweight Shannon Ross (TUR) beat Donovon Freelow (USA) (Unanimous decision) Lightweight Dan Collins (GBR) beat Mohammad Yahya (UAE) (Round 2 submission D’arce choke) Catchweight 73kg Martun Mezhulmyan (ARM) beat Islam Mamedov (RUS) (Round 3 submission, kneebar) Bantamweight world title Xavier Alaoui (MAR) beat Jaures Dea (CAM) (Unanimous points 48-46, 49-45, 49-45) Flyweight world title Manon Fiorot (FRA) v Gabriela Campo (ARG) (Round 1 RSC)

A Prayer Before Dawn Director: Jean-Stephane Sauvaire Starring: Joe Cole, Somluck Kamsing, Panya Yimmumphai Three stars

'Worse than a prison sentence' Marie Byrne, a counsellor who volunteers at the UAE government's mental health crisis helpline, said the ordeal the crew had been through would take time to overcome. “It was worse than a prison sentence, where at least someone can deal with a set amount of time incarcerated," she said. “They were living in perpetual mystery as to how their futures would pan out, and what that would be. “Because of coronavirus, the world is very different now to the one they left, that will also have an impact. “It will not fully register until they are on dry land. Some have not seen their young children grow up while others will have to rebuild relationships. “It will be a challenge mentally, and to find other work to support their families as they have been out of circulation for so long. Hopefully they will get the care they need when they get home.”

