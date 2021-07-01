Coronavirus: UAE records 1,675 new cases and eight deaths

na15 coronavirus People wearing a protective face mask as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus in the Bur Dubai area in Dubai. (The National)

The UAE reported 1,675 new coronavirus cases and 1,556 recoveries on Thursday.

Officials said eight people died in the past 24 hours from complications.

The country has recorded 634,582 cases, 612,998 recoveries and 1,819 deaths since the first Covid-19 case was detected in the Emirates on January 29 last year.

Widespread testing and tracing, stringent safety measures and a high vaccination rate have been credited for bringing down daily infections.

Cases have dropped since reaching close to 4,000 a day in January.

An additional 291,003 tests were conducted over the 24-hour period, bringing the total number carried out since the beginning of the outbreak to more than 58 million.

Recently, a Covid-19 screening provider developed a new PCR test aimed at identifying the highly contagious Delta variant.

Unilabs, a leading European diagnostic services firm, is working with health authorities in the UAE, as well as countries such as the UK, France, Switzerland and Spain, to track the spread of the surging mutation.

Earlier this week, officials said the Delta strain accounted for a third of all new Covid-19 infections in the Emirates.