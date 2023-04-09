UAE weather: Flood warning after parts of country hit by rain and hail

The UAE's weather centre issued a flood warning on Sunday after parts of the country were lashed by heavy rain and hail.

The northern emirates Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah were hit by severe downpours on Sunday afternoon.

The National Centre of Meteorology shared footage on social media of wadis overflowing with water and drivers navigating waterlogged roads under leaden skies.

The NCM said "precautions should be taken in case of heavy rain and hail" in some Eastern areas.

Members of the public were urged to stay away from areas of "flash floods and accumulated rain".

Spells of rain are set to continue until at least 8pm, the weather bureau stated.

The UAE has experienced unsettled weather conditions throughout the year.

Bouts of rain and thunder have mixed with soaring temperatures.

Authorities in Ras Al Khaimah temporarily closed the Khor Fakkan-Dafta road last month after it was blocked by falling rocks following heavy rain.

The emirate's police force announced the closure and diverted traffic to safe routes while teams worked to clear the rocks and reopen the road.

More rain and high winds to come

More wet weather is forecast for the days ahead.

The NCM said in its latest five-day bulletin to expect cloudy weather and high winds on Monday, along with dust storms.

It said there was a chance of further rainfall from Tuesday to Thursday.

Rain in the UAE - in pictures