UAE weather: Rain expected on Sunday in the east

Rain has been forecast for the UAE on Saturday, particularly in the east of the country.

The National Centre of Meteorology said it would be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, especially eastward with a probability of rain during the day.

Temperatures during the day will reach a maximum of 32°C in Abu Dhabi and 31°C in Dubai. In the north, it will be 33°C in Ras Al Khaimah and 29°C in Fujairah. Lows at night will reach 21°C in Dubai and 16°C in Ras Al Khaimah.

Sunday night will be humid, with the probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal areas on Monday morning. Winds on Sunday will be light to moderate, freshening at times.

Monday will have fair to partly cloudy weather, with an increase in temperatures expected. Wind speeds will also pick up during the day, causing blowing dust in some areas.

The NCM said the weather on Tuesday would be partly cloudy and dusty at times during the day, becoming cloudy over some eastern and western areas, with a chance of rainfall.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy in general, with eastern areas seeing more rainfall.

On Thursday, it will be partly cloudy in general. Clouds over eastern areas may bring further rainfall.