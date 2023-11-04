Ten pictures that illustrate the harsh reality of climate change

The world is facing up to the stark consequences of climate change, with time running out to combat soaring global temperatures and bring extreme weather under control.

The National has compiled a thought-provoking gallery of images that paint a concerning picture of a planet under threat.

They show the aftermath of wildfires that engulfed Athens during an alarming summer heatwave, devastating floods in Myanmar and icebergs melting amid rising temperatures.

They tell a story of a climate crisis for which much work must be done if a happy ending is to be written.

World leaders will gather at the crucial Cop28 climate talks later this month with the aim of setting in motion an action plan for change to protect the environment for generations to come.

