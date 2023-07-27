Cop28 must deliver deal that leads to significant cuts in emissions, UAE and UN say

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Cop28 President-designate and Simon Stiell, executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change on Thursday said Cop28 must produce an outcome that results in a “significant reduction in emissions”.

Speaking ahead of a G20 ministerial climate meeting in Chennai on Friday, they urged the G20 to “lead the way” in driving a just and credible outcome based on science that protects the most vulnerable now and “not in five years time”. The G20 is responsible for about 80 per cent of the world's emissions.

With just 125 days to go until the Dubai summit, they said steps must be taken to accelerate the “inevitable phase-down of all fossil fuels in a responsible manner” and to ensure an energy system “free of unabated fossil fuels by the middle of this century”.

The main G20 gathering takes place in September and is seen as an important bellwether ahead of the November 30 to December 12 summit in terms of what might be agreed. And it comes during a summer in which extreme weather events from heatwaves to flash floods are causing havoc around the world. June was the hottest month globally since records began, EU scientists say.

“The science demands a strong mitigation outcome at Cop28 that drives a significant reduction in emissions and builds on the progress of previous Cops,” the leaders said.

“And we call on the G20 to lead the way on the basis of both science and equity and lay the path to a strong and credible outcome that provides developing countries with the basis to undertake a just transition,” they said.

“Together, we must take necessary steps to accelerate the inevitable phase-down of all fossil fuels in a responsible manner, in order to have an energy system free of unabated fossil fuels by the middle of this century while enabling access for all and promoting sustainable development.”

They also reiterated the importance of tripling global renewable energy capacity and doubling the rate of energy efficiency improvements across sectors by 2030.

Support for developing nations

The statement said discussions at the G20 energy ministerial meeting did not provide a sufficiently clear signal for transforming global energy systems, scaling up renewable and clean energy sources and responsibly phasing down fossil fuels.

“It is our hope that any progress achieved by the G20 drives decisively a strong outcome at Cop28 under the global stocktake [how countries are adhering to the 2015 Paris deal] and capitalises on the just transition work programme established at Cop27 to ensure that this transition is fair, leaves no one behind and supports the broad development challenges faced by developing countries in launching this transition."

The pair also urged the G20 to ramp up work on defining what is known as the “global goal on adaptation” – to help countries adapt to climate change – and bringing the loss and damage fund established at Cop27 last year into operation.

“The G20 must affirm its commitment to achieve the operationalisation of the fund and funding arrangements. Those at the front line of climate change need our support now, not in five years’ time. This is the benchmark for ambition,” they said in the statement. They also called on the G20 to show that it can deliver for the most climate vulnerable, including the least developed countries and small island developing states. ”

Adaptation finance must be doubled urgently, the leaders said.

“Climate finance arrangements will need to be transformed to deliver at the necessary scale, to work better as a system and to support private finance mobilisation at unprecedented levels.”

They also called on the G20 to raise their ambition on pledges to cut emissions – known as nationally determined contributions to align with the Paris deal’s goal of trying to limit global warming to 1.5°C on pre-industrial levels.

“We must leave Chennai on the right path and with a clear signal that the political will to tackle the climate crisis and launch a new era of development is within our grasp, because it is only a short path to Cop28.

"Every meeting counts, every outcome must bring us closer. The world needs its leaders to unite, act and deliver; and that must start with the G20.”