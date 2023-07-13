Dr Sultan Al Jaber reveals UAE's four-pillar plan for Cop28

Cop28 will be based around four pillars of fast-tracking the energy transition, fixing climate finance, focusing on people and making inclusivity a hallmark of the summit in Dubai, Dr Sultan Al Jaber said on Thursday.

The Cop28 President-designate and the Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology set out his plan at a 26-nation climate meeting in Brussels.

“Today I am calling on all of us to disrupt business as usual, unite around decisive action and achieve game-changing results,” he told ministers in a keynote speech.

The summit begins in November and will see the world complete a first-ever “global stocktake” of progress in limiting climate change.

Dr Al Jaber called on countries to update emissions plans by September to ensure they were aligned with the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C – a target he said was the “north star” of his plan for Cop28.

The summit's first pillar, fast-tracking the energy transition, will see countries urged to expand clean power sources and increase energy efficiency.

At the talks in Brussels hosted by the EU, Canada and China, the President-designate called on nations to use “every emission-busting tool available” including nuclear power and battery storage.

“We must be laser-focused on building the energy system of the future,” he said.

Quote I challenge you to act in solidarity, put differences aside and put the interest of humanity first Dr Sultan Al Jaber

The focus on finance comes amid calls to reform a global system that is “not making finance anywhere near available, accessible or affordable enough”, Dr Al Jaber said.

He called on donors to double funding for adaptation by 2025. The UAE presidency is working with institutions such as the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and the G20 to draw up plans to unlock more funding.

A long-delayed commitment by rich countries to arrange $100 billion of annual climate funding for the developing world should finally be met “well ahead” of the summit, Dr Al Jaber said.

He said it was imperative to finalise plans for a global fund to meet the costs of climate loss and damage that should be activated “soon after” Cop28.

#COP28 President-Designate #DrSultanAlJaber met with China’s Minister of Ecology & Environment, Huang Runqiu, in Brussels today, to discuss strengthening cooperation to deliver on #ClimateFinance and achieve an ambitious COP28 outcome. pic.twitter.com/XBXgHNoldN — COP28 UAE (@COP28_UAE) July 13, 2023

The third pillar focuses on lives and livelihoods and takes “a human-centred approach that focuses on nature, food, health and resilience”, Dr Al Jaber said.

Cop28 will be the first UN climate conference with health as one of the dedicated daily topics, the UAE presidency said.

Transforming food systems that are under threat from climate change is “is an essential enabler” of both mitigation and adaptation goals, the President-designate said.

Setting out the fourth pillar on inclusivity, he said the world could only succeed in addressing climate change by “engaging every person, every generation and every corner of society”.

“Full inclusivity will be the hallmark of the Cop28 presidency,” he said.

He said Cop28 would feature the largest ever youth climate delegate programme and a pavilion for indigenous people.

“Today I am proud to lay out a plan that is science-based, action-orientated and focused on a new way forward,” he told ministers.

“This plan came from listening and engaging with all of you and can only be realised by all of you. The key to its success rests on what you do next. I challenge you to act in solidarity, put differences aside and put the interest of humanity first.”