UAE strengthens mangrove protection as global climate solution

The UAE has reinforced its commitment to protecting mangroves, placing them at the heart of its climate strategy.

“We consider mangrove ecosystems instrumental in reaching our Net Zero target by 2050,” Dr Amna Al Dahak, Minister for Climate Change and Environment, said in a comment shared by state news agency Wam to mark the international day for the conservation of the species.

“To achieve this, and in line with the UAE's Biodiversity Strategy 2031, we are taking steady, deliberate steps towards fulfilling our ambitious target of planting 100 million mangroves by 2030,” she said.

Dr Al Dahak described the nation's mangroves as a natural shield against rising seas, coastal erosion, and the impact of climate change. She noted that mangroves “offer immense value as powerful carbon sinks, capable of storing up to four times more carbon than other tropical forests”.

Taking to social media, she stressed that global partnerships have played a pivotal role in conservation.

For example, the Mangrove Alliance for Climate, which comprises 45 members, seeks to mobilise financial resources for mangrove restoration and calls for accelerated action from governments and the private sector.

“Furthermore, the establishment of the Mohamed bin Zayed-Joko Widodo International Mangrove Research Centre in Bali will mark a major step in preserving mangrove ecosystems globally,” she added.

Dr Al Dahak also highlighted the significance of the upcoming events. “The forthcoming International Union for Conservation of Nature World Conservation Congress in Abu Dhabi this October represents a strategic opportunity to accelerate global conservation efforts. It will be a platform to advance solutions that build ecological resilience, champion progressive policy, and cultivate the conditions necessary for flourishing biodiversity, including within our critical mangrove habitats.”

