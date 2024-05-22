Work begins on $10m UAE-Indonesia mangrove research centre to bolster climate action

Work has begun on a new mangrove research centre in Indonesia, in collaboration with the UAE.

Backed by the UAE's $10 million investment, the Mohamed bin Zayed-Joko Widodo International Mangrove Research Centre will be built on 2.5 hectares of land in Bali's Ngurah Rai Forest Park.

The park is already home to more than 1,158ha of mangroves and the research centre was first announced at last year's Cop28 climate change conference in Dubai.

"The project reflects the UAE’s commitment to protect critical eco-systems, such as mangroves, and is in line with (the country's) climate-mitigation efforts," said Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, who attended a ground-breaking event at the project.

"The centre will be an ideal platform for scientists and researchers to join forces and exchange knowledge to improve our ability to counter current and future environmental challenges.

"It supports the UAE’s directions, reflected in the outcomes of Cop28, to drive collective climate action and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals."

The centre will also conduct more research to cultivate mangroves, enhancing their role as natural carbon sinks, and their role in improving coastal habitats and promoting biodiversity.

With the ability to store carbon more than 400 per cent faster than land-based tropical rainforests, mangroves absorb emissions and protect the coastal environment.

And about 80 per cent of global fish populations depend on healthy mangrove ecosystems.

Read More Prince William visit: Abu Dhabi announces major mangrove conservation project

"The UAE recognises that additional loss of these forests is exacerbating the effects of climate change, such as increased flooding and storms, and threatening people living in coastal areas," said Amna Al Shamsi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, who was also at the ceremony.

The UAE has also pledged to plant 100 million mangroves by 2030.