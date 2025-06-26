Race to host next year's Cop heats up as Brazil urges focus on action over ambition

As the race to host Cop31 intensifies – with Australia and Turkey emerging as leading contenders – this year's host, Brazil, is calling for the focus to shift from pledges to implementation.

Cop30 will be held in Belem in November but leading climate figures have raised concerns about what can be achieved amid an underwhelming build-up, with many members yet to submit their updated climate action plans.

Brazil's President-Designate for Cop30, Andre Correa do Lago, said the summit, being hosted in the country's Amazon region, will prioritise an “intensified action agenda” focused on real-world implementation.

On Wednesday, the Australian government announced that it is committed to its bid to host Cop31 “in partnership with the Pacific in 2026". Meanwhile, Turkish officials are also making their intentions known with the seaside city of Antalya touted as a likely venue.

Speaking at a London Climate Action Week, Mr Correa do Lago warned that the world needs to find a new way of “incorporating the climate agenda in these times of crisis, because we are basically always in times of crisis”.

Prince William meets members of a roundtable called Nature's Guardians: On the Road to Cop30 and Beyond, at St James's Palace, London. PA Wire

Time for implementation

“We believe that the climate urgency should inspire all to do whatever they can in their area and have an impact on this fight,” he added.

The Global Ethical Stocktake, a Brazilian initiative, is designed to hold governments and non-state actors accountable for climate justice, equity and emission cuts.

Mr Correa do Lago said Cop30's goals are not to rewrite what was agreed in Paris or Dubai. “Many people want to reiterate what was decided two years ago. Let's not reiterate. Let's implement it,” he said.

He said showcasing economic benefits is vital, citing falling solar costs in China enabling clean energy projects in Africa, and Brazil’s opportunity to “leapfrog” carbon-intensive development pathways by leveraging its many renewable energy resources.

Finance on the front lines

The importance of finance in tackling the climate crisis was echoed on Thursday in Abu Dhabi, where the UAE Central Bank convened leading financial policymakers at its Climate Finance Forum.

Central Bank Governor Khaled Mohamed Balama warned that climate risks pose “macro-financial challenges” to economies and institutions. “The widespread flooding we witnessed in the UAE last year was the heaviest in 75 years,” he said.

The UAE’s green finance strategy focuses on “people, policies and processes”, including the rollout of Shariah-compliant climate tools, climate stress testing, and embedding sustainability into financial supervision.

Dr Amna Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, described the country’s net-zero approach as “pro-growth and pro-climate,” noting that oil and gas represent less than 30 per cent of the economy – down from 80 per cent a decade ago. “We’re directing climate finance to drive green opportunities at home and abroad,” she said.

The private sector, too, is transforming. Abdulaziz Al Ghurair, Chair of the UAE Banks Federation, called the current moment “transformational”.

“Finance is no longer just about capital flow and return. It is about responsibility and resilience, and most importantly, it is about reimagining the future,” he said.

Dengue%20fever%20symptoms %3Cp%3EHigh%20fever%20(40%C2%B0C%2F104%C2%B0F)%3Cbr%3ESevere%20headache%3Cbr%3EPain%20behind%20the%20eyes%3Cbr%3EMuscle%20and%20joint%20pains%3Cbr%3ENausea%3Cbr%3EVomiting%3Cbr%3ESwollen%20glands%3Cbr%3ERash%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Labour dispute The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.

- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law

Company%20profile %3Cp%3ECompany%20name%3A%20Shipsy%3Cbr%3EYear%20of%20inception%3A%202015%3Cbr%3EFounders%3A%20Soham%20Chokshi%2C%20Dhruv%20Agrawal%2C%20Harsh%20Kumar%20and%20Himanshu%20Gupta%3Cbr%3EBased%3A%20India%2C%20UAE%20and%20Indonesia%3Cbr%3ESector%3A%20logistics%3Cbr%3ESize%3A%20more%20than%20350%20employees%3Cbr%3EFunding%20received%20so%20far%3A%20%2431%20million%20in%20series%20A%20and%20B%20rounds%3Cbr%3EInvestors%3A%20Info%20Edge%2C%20Sequoia%20Capital%E2%80%99s%20Surge%2C%20A91%20Partners%20and%20Z3%20Partners%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Global Fungi Facts • Scientists estimate there could be as many as 3 million fungal species globally

• Only about 160,000 have been officially described leaving around 90% undiscovered

• Fungi account for roughly 90% of Earth's unknown biodiversity

• Forest fungi help tackle climate change, absorbing up to 36% of global fossil fuel emissions annually and storing around 5 billion tonnes of carbon in the planet's topsoil

COMPANY PROFILE Company name: BorrowMe ( BorrowMe.com ) Date started: August 2021 Founder: Nour Sabri Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: E-commerce / Marketplace Size: Two employees Funding stage: Seed investment Initial investment: $200,000 Investors: Amr Manaa (director, PwC Middle East)

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now