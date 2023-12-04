UAE Banks Federation to provide $272bn for sustainable financing at Cop28

The UAE Banks Federation, an organisation that represents 56 lenders in the country, has pledged to provide Dh1 trillion ($272 billion) in sustainable financing during the Cop28 UN climate summit in Dubai.

The commitment is aimed at fulfilling the country's ambitions to reach its goal of net zero by 2050, Abdulaziz Al Ghurair, chairman of the UAE Banks Federation, said on Monday during a finance-themed day at Cop28.

“Cop28 has provided the UAE Banks Federation [with] a remarkable platform, empowering us to unite and deliver on a sustainable finance objective,” he said.

“We are a catalyst for action, inspiring and urging our banking institutions to pledge their commitment, financially and strategically, to propel us towards 2050 net-zero milestone. Our aim aligns seamlessly with the UAE government's climate agenda and Year of Sustainability, urging us all to forge a path that aligns finance with a greener future.”

The move adds to the series of climate-change finance pledges by the Emirates during the Cop28 summit it is hosting for two weeks until December 12.

