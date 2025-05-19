China-UAE AgriTech Dh120 million megaproject to launch in Al Ain

A Dh120 million AgriTech hub, measuring 100,000 square metres, has been announced for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/03/from-lamborghini-chicken-to-boer-goat-emirati-is-behind-farming-feast-in-al-ain/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/03/from-lamborghini-chicken-to-boer-goat-emirati-is-behind-farming-feast-in-al-ain/">Al Ain</a>. The project is a collaboration between Silal, an Abu Dhabi-based agri-food and technology company, and Shouguang Vegetable Industry Group (SVG), a Chinese firm specialising in vegetable seed breeding and counter-seasonal production. The signing of the deal was witnessed at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/05/11/uae-ministry-teams-up-with-carrefour-lulu-and-other-retailers-to-promote-local-products/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/05/11/uae-ministry-teams-up-with-carrefour-lulu-and-other-retailers-to-promote-local-products/">Make it in the Emirates conference in Abu Dhabi</a> by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/climate/2024/10/10/dr-sultan-al-jaber-stresses-cop29-must-provide-the-means-to-deliver-on-uae-goals/" target="_blank" rel="">Dr Sultan Al Jaber</a>, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Dr Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment. The facility marks a shift to transform the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/08/how-plant-the-emirates-is-part-of-a-wider-strategy-to-strengthen-food-security/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/08/how-plant-the-emirates-is-part-of-a-wider-strategy-to-strengthen-food-security/">agricultural sector </a>from water-intensive and climate vulnerable to data-driven and climate resilient. It will serve as a test bed for "smart farming" under extreme conditions – a challenge of growing importance. "Our partnership with SVG aims to revolutionise the UAE’s AgriTech sector," said Salmeen Alameri, chief executive of Silal. "By combining SVG's world-leading expertise in greenhouse technology with Silal's commitment to innovation and sustainability, we are creating a cutting-edge model for innovative agriculture that can be replicated across the region and beyond." <b>Model to drive AgriTech hub</b> At the heart of the initiative is SVG's "Shouguang Model", a system of greenhouse farming honed in China's Shandong province that will be adapted to the UAE's arid environment. The Al Ain complex will feature photovoltaic glass greenhouses, large-span solar greenhouses and film connected structures – all powered by renewable energy. These advanced greenhouses will house more than a dozen varieties of fruits and vegetables including tomatoes, cucumbers, melons and strawberries, each cultivated with enhanced traits for flavour, resilience and yield. Automated climate control systems, robotic harvesters and precision irrigation will help maximise productivity while minimising inputs – with water and fertiliser use expected to drop by up to 30 per cent. "Abu Dhabi's forward-thinking approach and its willingness to embrace new technologies make it a vital hub for AgriTech innovation." said Ming Yang, founder of SVG. "In addition, the region’s unique climate conditions make it a crucial testing ground for new technologies and solutions." The AgriTech complex will also include advanced infrastructure such as water treatment systems, modular purification units, and energy storage solutions. Mushroom production zones, dedicated employee accommodations, and a sensory experience centre will support both operational and educational objectives. Post-harvest infrastructure will play a vital role in delivering high-quality produce to market. The facility will house a fold storage centre, automated sorting lines and logistics systems capable of preparing goods for both domestic consumption and international export. <b>Seeds of change </b> This is not the first tie-up between Silal and SVG. In November 2024, the state news agency Wam reported a partnership in vegetable seed breeding and counter-seasonal vegetable industry chain. This collaboration is aimed at improving production efficiency and strengthening supply capacity for agricultural products in the UAE.