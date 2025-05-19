Blueberries being grown in Al Ain, which will soon be home to a Dh120 million agritech hub. Photo: Elite Agro
Blueberries being grown in Al Ain, which will soon be home to a Dh120 million agritech hub. Photo: Elite Agro

Climate

China-UAE AgriTech Dh120 million megaproject to launch in Al Ain

Abu Dhabi's Silal and China's Shouguang Vegetable Industry Group are behind 100,000 square metre agricultural hub

Rachel Kelly
May 19, 2025