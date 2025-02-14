Catching rays from space: The company holding up a mirror to the Earth

Picture sitting on a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2025/01/06/ladies-only-beaches-dubai-abu-dhabi-sharjah/" target="_blank">beach in Dubai</a> in the middle of the night as a cool breeze sways – but in natural sunlight. Ben Nowack, CEO and co-founder of California tech start-up Reflect Orbital, says this could soon be possible here in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a>. The entrepreneur has developed a technology that can send mirrors into space to reflect rays from the Sun back to Earth. Reflect Orbital plans to launch a constellation of satellites equipped with expansive mirrors into Earth's orbit. These mirrors would reflect sunlight on to specific areas of the planet after sunset, providing solar power, even when the sun goes down. The company plans to offer this service to solar farms, enabling them to generate electricity during periods when traditional solar energy is unavailable. Each beam would light up an area about 5km in diameter, or about the size of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/06/14/dubai-dredging-palm-jumeirah-history/" target="_blank">Palm Jumeirah</a>. "When you're in the spot, it's going to be bright but when you're outside of the spot, you'll just see the light on the ground, unless you're looking directly at the satellite and purpose," said Mr Nowack. A timeline for launch is yet to be announced, but Mr Nowack told <i>The National</i> that it could be as early as the beginning of next year. After that, launches will happen rapidly. "We'll go from one satellite to 100 quite quickly, and then from 100 to 1,000 pretty quickly. And then, after that, I think it'll be even faster," he said. "When you start scaling up for energy, you start wanting to place orders for several thousand satellites at once." Mr Nowack, a former <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2025/01/16/spacexs-starship-test-flight-to-release-fleet-of-mock-starlink-satellites/" target="_blank">SpaceX</a> intern, added that the project has the backing of Elon Musk's firm. "We're not building rockets. SpaceX handles that. They will launch our satellites. We go into orbit, and then we sell the sunlight to crossovers." Solar, Mr Nowack says, is the natural choice when it comes to the future of clean energy. "Every second, the Sun makes 5,000 times more energy than humanity has ever consumed, and we're so good at building solar farms," he said. In September, Reflect Orbital announced the conclusion of its $6.5 million seed round, led by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/05/27/elon-musk-xai/" target="_blank">Sequoia Capital</a>, with participation from Starship Ventures. The main use for this technology is to provide solar energy to solar farms during the night, thereby increasing their energy output and efficiency. However, speaking at the World Governments Summit in Dubai this week, Mr Nowack shared that there are other uses, such as street lighting, agricultural purposes, mining and construction. "A lot of people will also use this to curb <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/seasonal-affective-disorder-in-the-uae-now-is-the-perfect-time-to-shake-off-the-summertime-blues-1.784976" target="_blank">seasonal depression</a>. We got a lot of applications from Scandinavia," said Mr Nowack. "If you are in a valley and it's winter time, you're not getting very much daylight, so you spend a lot of time in the darkness, and people struggle with depression." Seasonal applications could extend to the Middle East, lighting up areas at night during the summer. "People will often leave in the summer because it's too hot. So with our technology, we can light up an area at night when it's cooler." In January, the UAE launched what it called the “world’s first” facility that can provide <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2024/11/13/masdar-explores-gigawatt-scale-renewable-energy-projects-in-albania/" target="_blank">renewable energy at scale</a> around the clock. The $6 billion project, led by Abu Dhabi <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2024/11/22/masdar-teams-up-with-chinas-silk-road-fund-to-invest-in-renewable-energy-projects/" target="_blank">clean energy company Masdar</a>, will integrate 5 gigawatts of solar capacity with 19 gigawatt hours of battery storage to generate 1 gigawatt of "uninterrupted clean power". “For decades, the biggest barrier facing renewable energy has been intermittency,” Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, said. “It has been the moon shot challenge of our time. How can we power a world that never sleeps with energy sources that do? This will, for the first time ever, transform renewable energy into baseload energy. It is a first step that could become a giant leap.” The UAE is already home to a variety of solar-powered projects, including the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2024/02/21/dewa-and-masdar-reach-financial-close-of-14bn-sixth-phase-of-worlds-biggest-solar-park/" target="_blank">Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park</a>, which is set to become the world's largest single-site solar park with a projected production capacity of 5,000MW by 2030. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2024/11/28/uae-solar-energy/" target="_blank">Al Dhafra Solar Power Plant </a>in Abu Dhabi powers around 200,000 homes and is expected to reduce the emirate's carbon dioxide emissions by more than 2.4 million tonnes annually – roughly the same as removing 470,000 cars from the roads. At an energy event in November, energy minister Suhail Al Mazrouei said <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/06/19/the-uaes-focus-on-renewable-energy-will-pay-off/" target="_blank">the country</a>, which aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, will initiate “one or two” solar farms a year until the end of the decade. Research into space mirrors, solar sails, and harnessing solar space energy dates back to the mid-20th century. A Nasa document published in 1980 refers to "hardware characteristics and applications opportunities of large orbital mirrors" under the space agency's Solares programme. The report describes the deployment of thin film-covered structures that offer value to "terrestrial solar-energy systems". The plans were for Solares unites to be sent to space "assuming Space Shuttle availability", delivering "high-intensity insolation" sun light. The programme did not take off. In 1993, however, Russia's Znamya project took flight. Lead engineer, Vladimir Syromyatnikov, constructed a 65-foot-wide sheet of Mylar, a type of stretched reflective film, that could be unfurled from a central mechanism and launched from the Mir space station. While the Znamya launch in 1993 was hailed a success, further projects did not fully materialise. The BBC reported in 1998 that complaints and concerns were raised from astronomers who were worried about the impacts light pollution might have on the night sky, as well as ecologists concerned about the impacts of artificial light on wildlife and natural cycles.