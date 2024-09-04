A fashion shoot in Germany featuring TikTok star Chris Wascheck modelling a Burberry gilet. The British company's shares have dropped out of the FTSE 100 in London. Getty Images
A fashion shoot in Germany featuring TikTok star Chris Wascheck modelling a Burberry gilet. The British company's shares have dropped out of the FTSE 100 in London. Getty Images

Banking

Business

Burberry faces chequered future as luxury retailer drops out of London FTSE 100

British brand reflects the dire state of much of the luxury goods market

Matthew Davies
Matthew Davies
London

September 04, 2024