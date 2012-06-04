UAE's Central Bank studies plan to help with loans

The Central Bank's board has reviewed proposals "regarding settlement of personal consumer loans for the purpose of reducing debt burden of UAE nationals". Ryan Carter / The National

The Central Bank is weighing a raft of measures to help nationals struggling to pay back hefty bank loans.

The regulator's board reviewed proposals "regarding settlement of personal consumer loans for the purpose of reducing debt burden of UAE nationals", it said in a statement released after a meeting it held last week.

The move comes as the regulator steps up efforts to assist Emiratis struggling to repay bank loans.

In January, a presidential decree announced the settling of the personal loans of 6,830 Emiratis who were in default at the time. The loans, all less than Dh1 million (US$272,242) totalled about Dh2 billion.

As part of the deal, those Emiratis in prison for their debts were to be released from jail and will have their loans settled, according to a statement from the Wam news agency.

Exact details of how the latest deal will be funded have yet to emerge.

About Dh2bn was set aside by the Government to help indebted nationals at the time of January's presidential decree.

But banks are expected to share some of the burden, analysts believe.

Banks have historically been more willing to lend to nationals, offering them preferential borrowing rates and longer repayment periods, as they view them as a lower credit risk. As a result Emiratis have been able to borrow well in excess of their personal income.

But it is difficult to know exactly how indebted nationals are, relative to the expatriate population, because there is as yet no federal credit bureau.

During the same meeting, the board reviewed a report from officials on the health of the banking system. It "showed that banks are in a good position and should not be negatively impacted by the recent turmoil in international markets", the statement said.

Schedule: Sept 15: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka (Dubai) Sept 16: Pakistan v Qualifier (Dubai) Sept 17: Sri Lanka v Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi) Sept 18: India v Qualifier (Dubai) Sept 19: India v Pakistan (Dubai) Sept 20: Bangladesh v Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi) Super Four Sept 21: Group A Winner v Group B Runner-up (Dubai) Sept 21: Group B Winner v Group A Runner-up (Abu Dhabi) Sept 23: Group A Winner v Group A Runner-up (Dubai) Sept 23: Group B Winner v Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi) Sept 25: Group A Winner v Group B Winner (Dubai) Sept 26: Group A Runner-up v Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi) Sept 28: Final (Dubai)

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Have you been targeted? Tuan Phan of SimplyFI.org lists five signs you have been mis-sold to: 1. Your pension fund has been placed inside an offshore insurance wrapper with a hefty upfront commission. 2. The money has been transferred into a structured note. These products have high upfront, recurring commission and should never be in a pension account. 3. You have also been sold investment funds with an upfront initial charge of around 5 per cent. ETFs, for example, have no upfront charges. 4. The adviser charges a 1 per cent charge for managing your assets. They are being paid for doing nothing. They have already claimed massive amounts in hidden upfront commission. 5. Total annual management cost for your pension account is 2 per cent or more, including platform, underlying fund and advice charges.

