Apple unveils new iOS 14 at Worldwide Developer Conference

USA APPLE WWDC Apple CEO Tim Cook during the keynote address at the 2020 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) at Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, USA. WWDC, in its 31st year and held virtually for the first time, runs through June 26. EPA (EPA)

Apple announced its newest operating system, iOS 14, at its annual Worldwide Developer Conference on Monday.

The company introduced its biggest update to the home screen pages, with redesigned widgets and the App Library.

“iOS 14 transforms the most iconic elements of the iPhone experience, starting with the biggest update we have ever made to the home screen,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering.

The home-screen pages will display widgets that are customised for work, travel, sports, entertainment and other areas of users’ interest.

There will be an App Library at the end of the pages, a new space that automatically organises all of the user’s apps into one view that is easy to navigate.

Apple has also added enhanced security features. All apps will now be required to obtain user permission before tracking.

This year, App Store product pages will feature summaries of developers’ self-reported privacy practices.

The five-day conference, which is one of the most sought-after annual events by Apple, is being held online this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The iOS 14 badge is displayed on a laptop during the Apple conference on Monday. Bloomberg

The Cupertino company also unveiled a new watchOS 7 that promises enhanced customisation tools and latest health and fitness features.

“We are energised by the positive impact Apple Watch is having on our customers and are excited to deliver meaningful new tools that support their health, fitness and wellness,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer.

With watchOS 7, the company introduces valuable tools to help users get the desired amount of sleep, get to bed on time and create a pre-bedtime routine to meet their sleep goals.

The new operating system also includes an automatic hand-washing detection feature.

“Washing hands properly for at least 20 seconds can help to prevent the spread of illness," the company said.

"In a first-of-its-kind innovation for a wearable, Apple Watch uses the motion sensors, microphone and machine learning to detect hand-washing motions and sounds.

“It then initiates a 20-second countdown timer and if the user finishes early, they will be prompted to keep washing.

"It can also remind the user to wash their hands when they return home.”

The new operating system watchOS 7 includes an automatic handwashing detection feature. Bloomberg

The developer preview of the iOS 14 and the watchOS 7 have been made available to Apple Developer programme members, while a public beta will be available to users next month.

The company also announced a system to let iPhone owners unlock and start cars with their devices.

The new system will also let users share digital car keys with friends and family members through iMessages.

