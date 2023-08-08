What to expect from Apple’s iPhone 15 with just a few weeks left before the big reveal

It’s August and the clock is ticking towards something that is highly anticipated: the next batch of Apple’s iPhones.

Rumours and leaks started as early as immediately after the iPhone 14 line-up was introduced last year. Here’s what we know so far about Apple’s next line-up of flagship devices, presumably to be called the iPhone 15.

When will the iPhone 15 be launched?

Apple has traditionally launched its iPhones in September, particularly in the second week. This would seem to be the case again, as arguably the biggest news that has come out in the past few days is from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, known for accurate inside information on Apple, reporting that new iPhones will go on sale on September 22, citing sources.

That falls on a Friday, and if history is any indication, Apple begins selling its new iPhones on the Friday after they’ve been launched – this implies the big reveal would take place on September 12 or 13 (the former being more feasible).

Is there any possibility of a delay?

There was some talk of the iPhone 15 possibly being delayed due to certain supply chain issues but given the above, things are expected go as planned.

That doesn't mean all four expected iPhone 15 models – 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max – will be introduced at the same time: remember, last year the iPhone 14 Plus was made available on October 7 and its delay was attributed to supply chain snags.

A 'sweetheart deal' for the A17 Bionic chip

The A17 Bionic, which is expected to power the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, has been reported to be considerably better than the A16 Bionic, which the 15 and 15 Plus would inherit.

It's also the first 3-nanometre chip that Apple will be using, a breakthrough that is expected to provide massive bump-ups in power, efficiency and other performance metrics.

And it looks like Apple will be benefitting from 3nm chips ahead of everyone else, thanks to a "sweetheart deal" with the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the maker of Apple's chips: TSMC's new smaller and better chips are being made for Apple "roughly a year before it makes them for anyone else", The Information recently reported.

Are there any design changes?

The rumour mill is buzzing about the next iPhones having even thinner bezels; Apple is reportedly using the same bezel-slimming technology it used for the Apple Watch to give the iPhone 15 bezels that clock in at a record-setting 1.5mm.

There’s also something interesting brewing above the volume buttons: a replica case purportedly for an iPhone 15 Pro has been shown to have a button in place of where the mute switch supposedly is.

Apparently the cases of the iPhone 15 Ultra models show a third button that should replace the old mute switcher pic.twitter.com/6XIKgBMJVN — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) August 6, 2023

It has also been rumoured that Apple is planning to replace the mute switch with a more versatile button, which can be configured according to a user’s preference, similar to what some Android phones have.

It is still unclear whether or not this button will perform only one or several tasks, depending on how you press it (short press, long press, hold, consecutive presses, etc).

This Pro case in question also seems to have a bigger cut hole, suggesting the camera block in Apple’s next high-end devices is once again bigger.

The long-rumoured periscope lens

This had already been floated by Ming-Chi Kuo, known for leaking highly reliable news on Apple, in December 2021, and that it would come in the iPhone 14. Clearly, that didn’t happen.

A periscope lens is used as a set-up that allows greater amounts of optical zoom. This uses the actual hardware to magnify an image in better quality without blurring, as opposed to digital zoom, which relies on software. A handful of smartphone manufacturers have already introduced this technology in their devices.

In April, Mr Kuo reiterated this lens will be used exclusively on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which would allow up to 6x optical zoom that does not blur unlike digital zoom.

More recently, another leaker, who goes by the @URedditor handle on X (formerly Twitter), claims to have “independent confirmation” of this.

Finally received independent confirmation of this:



Periscope lens will be available exclusively on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. — Unknownz21 🌈 (@URedditor) May 8, 2023

Will Apple finally ditch Lightning?

Apple has used its proprietary Lightning port and connector since the release of the iPhone 5 a decade ago. Talk of Apple switching it for a USB-C port has been around for some years and the company integrated it into the 2018 iPad Pro.

However, it has been six years since the iPad's switch and the iPhone still use Lightning. Apple is known to be very protective of its proprietary technology.

That iPads are now using USB-C is a clear signal that Apple is willing to make a total switch. Even the next AirPods are rumoured to be using USB-C.

There are a number of reasons why Apple would be making the USB-C switch, including faster transfer speeds, environmental concerns and, arguably most importantly, trying to avoid legal complications, particularly with the EU, which in September 2021 pushed for a common charger for technology devices.

Apple unveils long-awaited Vision Pro headset

Apple opposes a standard connector, arguing it risks hurting innovation that can bring more energy-efficient products to the market.

Nevertheless, reports suggest the entry-level iPhone 15 and 15 Plus could use a USB-C port, while the Pro and Pro Max versions are likely to use Thunderbolt 3.

USB-C and Thunderbolt are physically the same, but the latter offers faster speeds. Inasmuch as it would render Lightning cables obsolete, it would also be beneficial for users who have Macs, iPads and other Apple devices that already use USB-C. It will also make life easier when searching for a much more common cable when need be.

Apple does not comment on rumours or speculation and nothing is official until the actual product is revealed.