LATEST UPDATES
FILE - The Apple logo is illuminated at a store in the city center in Munich, Germany, on Dec. 16, 2020. Apple Corp. shares have been sliding, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 weighed down by news reports of an iPhone ban for Chinese state employees and a product launch next week overshadowed by slick new phones by rival Huawei. (AP Photo / Matthias Schrader, File)

iPhone 15 launch live: Apple set to unveil latest Pro and Pro Max models

Four new iPhones to be revealed at 'Wonderlust' event stream

LATEST UPDATES
KEY INFO
  • 'Wonderlust' event stream to begin at 9pm UAE time (10am Pacific time)
  • Four new phones expected: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • New Watch Series, updated Watch Ultra and AirPods could also be announced
Live Updates
Loading ...
Updated: September 12, 2023, 3:21 PM
More Stories
AI 'can contribute back with a positive impact to humanity', Ebtesam Almazrouei told the CogX festival in London. Matthew Davies / The NationalAI must be open to all, Emirati expert tells London's CogX
In this year’s Crypto Adoption Index, six of the top 10 countries are located in the Central and Southern Asia and Oceania (CSAO) region. ReutersIndia leads world in crypto adoption despite tough tax regulations
CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 07: Attendees look at brand new Apple products during an Apple special event on September 07, 2022 in Cupertino, California. Apple CEO Tim Cook unveiled the new iPhone 14 as well as new versions of the Apple Watch, including the Apple Watch SE, a low-cost version of the popular timepiece that will start at $249. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images / AFPiPhone 15 launch: Apple to unveil latest Pro and Pro Max models
USB-C has one distinct advantage over the rest of the USB types – it is reversible and can be plugged in any way without worrying about its orientation. ReutersWhat is USB-C and why is it a big deal for Apple iPhones?
Google's search engine is at the heart of an antitrust lawsuit from the US federal government. APUS v Google: Landmark antitrust trial begins in Washington