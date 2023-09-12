iPhone 15 launch live: Apple set to unveil latest Pro and Pro Max models

<h2><strong>Your next iPhone could be made in India</strong></h2><div><div><p>Apple is planning to make the India-built iPhone 15 available in the South Asian country and some other regions on the global sales debut day, Bloomberg reported people familiar with the matter as saying.</p><figure><img alt src="https://images.scribblelive.com/2023/9/12/adedc95a-93e7-48f6-b5de-d7294963b753.jpg" />\n<figcaption>Customers are seen at the Apple Store in Mumbai, the company's first retail outlet in India. Bloomberg</figcaption></figure><div></div><p>While the vast majority of iPhone 15s will come from China, this would be the first time a latest-generation, India-assembled device would be available on the first day of sale, the people said. This would come before the launch of the new iPhones.</p></div><div><div><p>It would also underscore India’s growing production prowess and reflect a significant departure from Apple’s previous strategy of selling mostly Chinese-made new devices to frenzied customers around the world.</p><p>Apple typically begins selling its new iPhones on the second Friday after it is announced – in this year's case, that will be on September 22.</p></div></div></div>