Elon Musk says X will livestream Zuckerberg cage fight

Elon Musk said in a social media post that his proposed cage fight with Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg would be live-streamed on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Since June, the social media moguls have been egging each other on into a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) cage fight in Las Vegas.

"Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X. All proceeds will go to charity for veterans," Mr Musk said in a post early on Sunday morning, without giving any further details.

Earlier on Sunday, Mr Musk said on X he was "lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight".

When a user on X asked Mr Musk the point of the fight, he said: "It's a civilised form of war. Men love war."

Meta did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on Mr Musk's post.

The brouhaha began when Mr Musk said in a post on June 20 that he was "up for a cage match" with Mr Zuckerberg, who is trained in jiu-jitsu.

A day later, Mr Zuckerberg, 39, who has posted pictures of matches he has won on his company's Instagram platform, asked Mr Musk, 51, to "send location" for the proposed tussle, to which Mr Musk replied "Vegas Octagon", referring to an events centre where MMA championship bouts are held.

Mr Musk then said he would start training if the cage fight took shape.