Facebook parent Meta to lay off 10,000 employees in second round of job cuts

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, will lay off 10,000 employees as part of a new round of job cuts and will also close about 5,000 open roles that have yet to be filled, the company's founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said.

The cuts will be carried out over the next couple of months and will cover tech, business and recruitment teams.

The move is aimed at improving efficiency at the company, he said.

"Org leaders will announce restructuring plans focused on flattening our orgs, cancelling lower priority projects and reducing our hiring rates," Mr Zuckerberg said in a statement on Tuesday.

"With less hiring, I’ve made the difficult decision to further reduce the size of our recruiting team. We will let team members know tomorrow whether they’re impacted.

"We expect to announce restructurings and layoffs in our tech groups in late April, and then our business groups in late May. In a small number of cases, it may take through the end of the year to complete these changes."

The timetables for international teams will also look different, he said.

"This will be tough and there’s no way around that," Mr Zuckerberg added.

In November, Meta announced its first mass layoffs amid declining revenue, with roles in the technology sector most affected.

The company laid off 11,000 employees — equal to 13 per cent of its workforce, with Mr Zuckerberg apologising and taking the blame for the company's decline in revenue after disappointing profit in October.

Meta has been hit by a decrease in advertising revenue and has shifted focus to its virtual-reality platform Metaverse.

Last month, the social media company reported a 55 per cent annual drop in fourth-quarter net profit, underpinned by escalating costs and a decrease in the average price per advertisement.

Meta earned a net profit of more than $4.6 billion in the quarter that ended on December 31.

Its revenue dropped by 4.4 per cent annually to more than $32.1 billion in the three months to December. It was the company’s third straight quarter of declining sales.