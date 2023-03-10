Meta said to be working on developing an Instagram-branded platform to rival Twitter

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is working to develop a standalone text-based content app that will rival Twitter, Moneycontrol reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The project, codenamed "P92", would be interoperable with Mastodon, the open-source social network created by a German developer, which Twitter chief executive Elon Musk envisions for the microblogging platform he bought for $44 billion last year.

The app will carry the Instagram branding and users will be able to register and login using their Instagram credentials, Moneycontrol reported citing an internal company product brief.

More to follow...