Dubai telco du posts 12.7% rise in third-quarter net profit as service revenues grow

Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), the Dubai telecom operator known as du, reported a 12.7 per cent increase in its third-quarter net profit as service revenues and gross margins rose.

Profit in the three months ended September rose to Dh319 million ($86.8m) from Dh283m a year earlier, the company said in a filing to the Dubai Financial Market, where its shares trade, on Tuesday.

Revenues rose 10.5 per cent year-on-year to Dh3.17 billion from Dh2.87bn, as the company sustained demand for its broadband and mobile services, it added.

The UAE government's efforts to support the economy after the coronavirus pandemic played a major role for the telecom industry, Fahad Al Hassawi, chief executive of EITC, told The National before the results were released on Tuesday.

“We see things becoming even better than pre-pandemic levels. This is a very positive environment that we operate in, and this is what makes me extremely optimistic on next year as well, with all the momentum that was created this year,” he said.

The company said it will continue to increase investments in 2023, focusing primarily on network and fibre infrastructure, which will always take the “lion's share”, Mr Al Hassawi said.

