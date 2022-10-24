Empower IPO: Dubai district cooling company plans to sell 10% stake and list on DFM

Dubai plans to sell a 10 per cent stake in Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the emirate's district cooling provider, through an initial public offering as it looks to boost the size of its capital markets.

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority and Emirates Power Investment (EPI) will sell a billion shares in Empower and reserve the right to amend the size of the offering, according to an advertisement in Khaleej Times on Monday.

The offer price range will be published on October 31, the same day as the start of the offering that runs to November 7 for the first tranche, which is reserved for individual investors, and ends on November 8 for the second tranche that is allocated for professional investors.

Dewa and EPI will retain 90 per cent of the company after the offering and Empower is expected to list on the Dubai Financial Market in November.

Empower's IPO is part of Dubai's plans that were announced last November to list 10 state-owned companies and increase the size of its financial market to about Dh3 trillion ($817 billion), as well as set up a Dh2bn market maker fund to encourage the listing of more private companies from sectors such as energy, logistics and retail.

Empower was established by royal decree as a joint venture in 2003 to provide energy through its various plants to the emirate's property sector.

The company has become the world’s largest district cooling services provider, with 84 plant rooms and a network that is more than 350 kilometres long, according to its website.

Empower has a capacity of more than 1.64 million refrigeration tonnes and serves more than 140,000 corporate and individual consumers in more than 1,252 buildings. The company retains more than a 76 per cent market share in Dubai’s district cooling sector, according to its website.

Empower is “well positioned to capture growth opportunities in Dubai as a result of its strong market position, which is expected to rise to approximately 80 per cent”, it said in the newspaper advertisement.

The company aims to “deliver incremental growth by leveraging infrastructure at existing developments to expand its network to nearby and adjacent developments” it said.

Empower provides its services to projects that include the Deira Waterfront, Blue Waters, the Jumeirah Group, Jumeirah Beach Residence, the Dubai International Financial Centre, Business Bay, Dubai Healthcare City, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, The Palm Jumeirah, Discovery Gardens, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai Design District and Dubai Production City.

The utility plans to build on its growth and acquisition track record and “explore further inorganic growth opportunities, both domestically and regionally in the broader Middle East region”.

Dubai's most recent IPO was in September, when the emirate's toll operator, Salik, raised Dh3.73bn from the sale of a 24.9 per cent stake.

Dewa raised Dh22.41bn from its IPO earlier in the year, making it the largest public float in the Middle East and Europe since Saudi Aramco went public in 2019.

Tecom, the operator of business districts in Dubai, also made its debut on the DFM in early July, having raised Dh1.7bn from its IPO a month earlier.

The number of listings in the Mena market increased sixfold during the first six months of this year, with 24 IPOs raising $13.5bn, according to an EY report on the region's IPOs. In the second quarter of 2022, nine IPOs raised about $9bn.

The UAE was the biggest IPO market in terms of the aggregate value of deals while Saudi Arabia led in terms of volume, with five IPO deals in the first six months of the year, according to EY's data.

Emirates NBD is the lead receiving bank on the Empower IPO. Other receiving banks include Emirates Islamic Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Mashreq Bank, Ajman Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, Al Maryah Community Bank, the Commercial Bank of Dubai and the Bank of Sharjah.