Salik IPO: Dubai toll operator to sell 20% stake in IPO and list on DFM

Dubai's government plans to sell a 20 per cent stake in an initial public offering of the emirate's toll operator Salik as it looks to boost the size of its capital markets.

The government will sell 1.5 billion shares in Salik and it reserves the right to amend the size of the offering, it said in an advertisement in Gulf News on Monday.

The offer price will be published ahead of the start of the offering, which begins on September 13 and closes on September 20 for the first and third tranche of subscribers. The second tranche closes on September 21.

The government will retain 80 per cent in the company following the offering.

Joint lead managers include Emirates NBD Capital, EFG-Hermes and HSBC.

Emirates NBD is the lead receiving bank. Other receiving banks include Emirates Islamic Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Mashreq Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, Ajman Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Al Maryah Community Bank, Commercial Bank of Dubai, and Sharjah Islamic Bank.

Dubai announced plans in November to list 10 state-owned companies to increase the size of its financial market to about Dh3 trillion ($817 billion), as well as set up a Dh2bn market maker fund to encourage the listing of more private companies from sectors such as energy, logistics and retail.

Dewa raised Dh22.41bn from its IPO, making it the largest public float in the Middle East and Europe since Saudi Aramco went public in 2019. Tecom, the operator of business districts in Dubai, also made its debut on the DFM in early July, having raised Dh1.7bn from its IPO last month

In June, new legislation set up Salik Company with a 99-year term, which renews automatically for the same period as per the company’s articles of association. The company, which has its headquarters in Dubai, can open branches and offices inside and outside the emirate.

The emirate’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is authorised to outsource all or part of Salik’s functions related to the operation and management of toll gates.

As of April 30,2022, Salik had 3.6 million vehicles registered, out of which 1.8 million were Dubai vehicles, according to Monday's IPO advert.

The company operates 8 toll gates in Dubai. Existing toll gates in Dubai can be removed or modified subject to a decree by the chairman of Dubai Executive Council. New toll gates can also be added subject to the council’s approval, once RTA conducts a “comprehensive traffic study in coordination with Salik”.

Salik is exclusively authorised to operate, manage and develop the traffic toll system in Dubai. The company is also responsible for implementing legislation related to toll gates and the development, operation and management of traffic systems as per contracts in Dubai and outside the emirate, it added.