Elon Musk sells Tesla shares worth nearly $7bn

Elon Musk sold $6.9 billion of his shares in Tesla, the billionaire’s biggest sale on record, saying he needed cash in case he is forced to go ahead with his aborted deal to buy Twitter.

“In the (hopefully unlikely) event that Twitter forces this deal to close *and* some equity partners don’t come through, it is important to avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock,” Mr Musk tweeted late Tuesday after the sales were disclosed in a series of regulatory filings.

Asked by followers if he was done selling and would buy Tesla stock again if the $44 billion deal doesn’t close, Musk responded: “Yes.”

Tesla’s chief executive officer offloaded about 7.92 million shares on August 5, according to the new filings.

The sale comes just four months after the world’s richest person said he had no further plans to sell Tesla shares after disposing of $8.5bn of stock in the wake of his initial offer to buy Twitter.

Since then, Tesla’s shares have rebounded from lows reached in May, benefiting from broader gains in US equities.

“He certainly is clarifying that he is cashing up for Twitter,” said Charu Chanana, strategist at Saxo Capital Markets in Singapore.

“The timing of the sale — just ahead of the US CPI [consumer price index] release — does say something though. The bear market rally has started to falter, and further repricing of Fed expectations could mean more pain for equities ahead, especially in tech.”

Tesla shares have risen about 35 per cent from recent lows reached in May, though are still down about 20 per cent this year.

Tesla’s market fortunes have been tied to those of the Twitter deal since Mr Musk made his surprise overture earlier this year.

The billionaire last month said he was terminating the agreement to buy the social network where he has more than 102 million followers and take it private, claiming the company has made “misleading representations” over the number of spam bots on the service. Twitter has since sued to force Mr Musk to consummate the deal, and a trial in the Delaware Chancery Court has been set for October.

In May, Mr Musk dropped plans to partially fund the purchase with a margin loan tied to his Tesla stake and increased the size of the equity component of the deal to $33.5bn. He had previously announced that he secured $7.1bn of equity commitments from investors including billionaire Larry Ellison, Sequoia Capital and Binance.

In his tweets late Tuesday, Mr Musk said the stock sale was also to contingency for if those private investors don’t come through.

At the weekend, Musk tweeted that if Twitter provided its method of sampling accounts to determine the number of bots and how they are confirmed to be real, “the deal should proceed on original terms”.

The Twitter deal included a provision that if it fell apart, the party breaking the agreement would pay a termination fee of $1bn, under certain circumstances. Legal experts have debated whether the conflict over spam bots is enough to allow Mr Musk to walk away from the deal.

“I’ll put the odds at 75 per cent that he’s buying Twitter. I’m shocked,” said Gene Munster, a former technology analyst who’s now a managing partner at venture-capital firm Loup Ventures.

“This is going to be a headwind for Tesla in the near term. In the long term, all that matters is deliveries and gross margin.”

Mr Musk, 51, has now sold around $32bn worth of stock in Tesla over the past 10 months. The disposals started in November after Mr Musk, a prolific Twitter user, polled Twitter users on whether he should trim his stake in the platform. He now owns 14.84 per cent of Tesla, leaving him still by far the largest stakeholder.