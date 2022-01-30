World's first hydrogen-powered hydrofoil to be manufactured in Dubai

The Jet, the world's first hydrogen-powered hydrofoil, is to be manufactured in Dubai as the emirate continues to attract innovative technology companies.

The Jet ZeroEmission, a Switzerland-based start-up, signed an agreement with the UAE’s Zenith Marine Services and Dwyn to manufacture and operate what it says is the first clean energy, hydrogen-powered "flying boat", the Dubai Media office said on Sunday.

“The announcement reflects Dubai’s leading position as a global hub for future industries,” the media office said.

“Dubai’s robust infrastructure and supportive investment environment has made it an ideal launch pad for innovative companies to reach their global ambitions.”

The Jet features cutting-edge technologies, making it capable of flying in silence over the waters at a cruising speed of 40 knots. Dubai Media Office

The announcement is a step forward for the clean-tech industry and for the start-up itself, which has secured part of the required funding of €10 million ($11.41m).

The Jet's cutting-edge technologies allow it to travel over the water at a cruising speed of 40 knots.

The boat is fitted with vanes, or foils, that lift the hull clear of the water, creating a smooth, quiet, low-resistance and fuel efficient ride.

It has capacity for eight to 12 passengers, and is equipped with two fuel cells, as well as other environmentally friendly technologies, to help reduce carbon emissions.

“We are pleased to make this announcement from Dubai, and be able to manufacture and launch The Jet, which is going to be the world’s first boat to sail without noise, waves, or emissions and have the capability of flying 80 centimetre above the waters,” Alain Thébault, founder of The Jet ZeroEmission, said.

"Dubai is an ideal destination for innovators and companies from around the world to develop their projects and reach their desired success,” Mr Thébault, who is a former world sailing speed record holder, said.

The Swiss start-up is looking to accelerate its fund-raising, and bring on board more investors and industrial partners.

“We look forward to meeting with those interested in this amazing flying boat at the 28th International Climate Summit … that will be hosted in the UAE," Mr Thébault said.

Clean and renewable energy and Future industries are at the front and centre of Dubai's and the UAE’s strategic priorities.

Dubai has become an international destination for developing clean and renewable energy.

The emirate has a Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and aims to produce 75 per cent of its energy requirements from clean sources by 2050.

The strategy is also aimed at making Dubai a centre for the green economy built on the pillars of infrastructure, legislation, funding, building capacities, skills, and an environmentally friendly energy mix, according to the media office.