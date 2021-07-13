French regulator fines Google $592m over copyright row

Google has faced trouble in Europe over various issues related to misleading advertising and the amount of tax it pays. Bloomberg

Google was fined €500 million ($592.2m) by French authorities after the company failed to comply with last year’s orders on how to conduct “fair” talks with the country's news publishers and agencies before using their content on its platform.

The fine is the second-biggest anti-trust penalty in France for a single company, according to Bloomberg.

Quote At the end of an in-depth investigation, the authority found that Google had not complied with several injunctions issued in April 2020 Isabelle de Silva, president of Autorité de la Concurrence

The search engine company's negotiations with publishers and press agencies cannot be regarded as “having been conducted in good faith”, while it “imposed that the discussions necessarily take place within the framework of a new partnership”, said Autorité de la Concurrence, France's national competition regulator.

“At the end of an in-depth investigation, the authority found that Google had not complied with several injunctions issued in April 2020,” said Isabelle de Silva, president of Autorité de la Concurrence.

“Google refused, as it has been asked several times, to have a specific discussion on the remuneration due for current uses of content protected by neighbouring rights ... [it] restricted the scope of negotiation without justification.”

#Droitsvoisins l’Autorité inflige à @Google 1 sanction de 500M€ pour non respect de plusieurs injonctions prononcées à son encontre en avril 2020. Google devra se conformer aux injonctions prévues, sous peine d’astreintes pouvant atteindre 900 000€/jour https://t.co/UlUPMJJHsb pic.twitter.com/AFAK0HT0jP — Autorité de la Concurrence (@Adlc_) July 13, 2021

The decision took into account the “exceptional seriousness” of the breaches as Google delayed “the proper application of the law on neighbouring rights”, the authority said.

Neighbouring rights aim to ensure that French media outlets receive the correct compensation when their content is reused online by technology and internet companies. France was the first EU member state to apply this regulation after it adopted it into the national law in July 2019.

Last month, Google agreed to pay €220m to French authorities and said it will change the way its online advertising works AP

In April last year, France’s competition authority instructed Google to engage in talks with the country’s publishers to find an agreement under the neighbouring rights law.

“When the authority imposes injunctions on companies, they are required to apply them scrupulously, respecting their letter and their spirit. In the present case, this was unfortunately not the case,” Ms de Silva said.

“The authority will be extremely vigilant about the correct application of its decision, as non-execution can now lead to periodic penalty payments.”

Google has now been asked to come up with new proposals within the next two months on how it would pay French media houses for the use of their content. Failure will lead to additional fines of up to €900,000 per day.

Google said it was “very disappointed” with the decision.

“We have acted in good faith during the entire negotiation period. This fine does not reflect the efforts put in place, nor the reality of the use of news content on our platform,” the Alphabet-owned company said.

“This decision is mainly about negotiations that took place between May and September 2020. Since then, we have continued to work with publishers and news agencies to find common ground.”

The company has previously faced trouble in France over various issues.

Last month, it agreed to pay €220m to French authorities and said it will change the way its online advertising works.

In February, it was fined $1.3m by French authorities for misleading consumers with its ratings of hotels and tourist destinations.

In September 2019, Google agreed to pay €945m to French tax authorities to settle a long-running tax dispute.

In March 2019, it was also fined €1.5 billion by the EU for practices deemed to be anti-competitive. This followed previous anti-trust disputes in 2017 and 2018 that led to the company being slapped with total fines of €6.8bn.

Need to know When: October 17 until November 10 Cost: Entry is free but some events require prior registration Where: Various locations including National Theatre (Abu Dhabi), Abu Dhabi Cultural Center, Zayed University Promenade, Beach Rotana (Abu Dhabi), Vox Cinemas at Yas Mall, Sharjah Youth Center What: The Korea Festival will feature art exhibitions, a B-boy dance show, a mini K-pop concert, traditional dance and music performances, food tastings, a beauty seminar, and more. For more information: www.koreafestivaluae.com

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

Pad Man Dir: R Balki Starring: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte Three-and-a-half stars

Match info: Real Betis v Sevilla, 10.45pm (UAE)

Racecard 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah Group Two (PA) US$55,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm: Meydan Trophy (TB) $100,000 (Turf) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,200m 8.15pm: Balanchine Group Two (TB) $250,000 (T) 1,800m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,000m 9.25pm: Firebreak Stakes Group Three (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,600m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections: 6.30pm: RM Lam Tara, 7.05pm: Al Mukhtar Star, 7.40pm: Bochart, 8.15pm: Magic Lily, 8.50pm: Roulston Scar, 9.25pm: Quip, 10pm: Jalmoud

What is a black hole? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

MATCH INFO Fixture: Thailand v UAE, Tuesday, 4pm (UAE) TV: Abu Dhabi Sports

