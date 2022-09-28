Eat App raises $11m in series B funding for global expansion

Eat App, a global restaurant reservations platform based in Dubai, has raised $11 million from its series B funding round.

The funds will be used to fuel Eat App’s global expansion as in-person dining recovers fully, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Eat App had­ previously raised $5m at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in February 2020. It secured an additional $6m to capitalise on the post-pandemic adoption of digital tools in the hospitality industry. To date, Eat App has raised a total of $13m.

The latest funding round had participation from MEVP, 500 Startups, Derayah VC, Dallah Albaraka, Ali Zaid Al Quraishi & Brothers Company and Rasameel Investment Company, along with existing investors.

“Looking back, the pandemic impacted Eat App greatly,” said Nezar Kadhem, Eat App’s co-founder and chief executive. "While it caused a drop in revenue, it was also one of the largest accelerators of the business."

Eat App’s growth has accelerated rapidly post-pandemic, up 350 per cent from 2021, and now serves customers in 63 countries.

The company said the newly raised funds would also be used for product development focused on helping restaurants and hospitality operators digitise, manage and optimise the guest experience.

“Today, we are doubling down on building a product-led restaurant management solution to become the leader in that category globally,” Mr Kadhem said.

Eat App provides cloud-based applications to restaurants for increasing efficiency and revenue through real-time restaurant reservations, automation and guest data management and customer relationship management.

“Eat App is uniquely positioned to expand globally and we are excited to partner with the team to support their next phase of growth,” said Hasan Haider, one of Eat App’s board members.