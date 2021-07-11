Book summary start-up Wajeez raises $3m in STV-led funding round

Launched in December 2020, audiobook company Wajeez has 800,000 users who can read or listen to Arabic summaries of non-fiction books by foreign writers.

Wajeez, an app that offers Arabic audio and text summaries of non-fiction English books by foreign and local writers, has secured $3 million (11.25m Saudi riyals) through an early stage (pre-Series A) funding round led by technology venture capital fund STV.

Set up in December 2020, the audiobook company already has more than 800,000 subscribers. Wajeez, which has offices in Amman and Riyadh, currently has a library of more than 3,500 Arabic audio and text summaries.

Other participants in the funding round included Abu Dhabi's Shorooq Partners, Jordan's Mawdoo3 and Wise Ventures.

“Despite there being more than 400 million Arabic speakers globally, there is relatively little Arabic content available. People in the region often have a preference for shortened summaries of books and content, rather than full books,” said Wajeez co-founder and chief executive Mohammad Zatara.

“Through Wajeez, we offer anyone the opportunity to distil the main points from the most popular and award-winning non-fiction books, in Arabic, saving people the time while still extracting the key points.”

Although Arabic-speaking Mena users comprise 7 per cent of the world’s internet users, Arabic content constitutes only 3 per cent of overall internet content, highlighting a big gap between demand and content, according to Statista.

Start-ups in the Mena region secured $1.03 billion in funding last year, up 13 per cent compared with 2019, according to data platform Magnitt. E-commerce start-ups and FinTech companies received the bulk of the money.

Wajeez was founded by Mr Zatara, former chief executive of Amman-based online book shop Faylasof, and Rami Abu Jbara, a former executive at Sky News Arabia and Asharq News, who now leads the company’s content strategy as a co-founder and chief content officer.

Quote Despite there being more than 400 million Arabic speakers globally, there is relatively little Arabic content available Mohammad Zatara, co-founder and chief executive at Wajeez

In addition to text and audio summaries, Wajeez aims to expand into shortened podcasts (WajeezCast) and business-to-business partnerships, in addition to developing products in other languages such as Turkish and Urdu in its next phase of growth.

“We are happy to partner with a fast-growing start-up like Wajeez, which marks our first investment in the Levant,” said Talal Damen, senior associate at STV.

“With the largest library of non-fiction summaries in the region, the company has created a flywheel that only gets stronger with more time, content and listeners.”

STV has backed some of the Mena region’s most disruptive technology companies, with more than $500m in capital. The venture capital fund began operations in 2018 and has offices in Riyadh and Dubai.

STV was an early investor in ride-hailing company Careem, which was later acquired by Uber for $3.1bn. It has also backed Egypt’s online healthcare start-up Vezeeta and UAE-based Trukker.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Five hymns the crowds can join in Papal Mass will begin at 10.30am at the Zayed Sports City Stadium on Tuesday Some 17 hymns will be sung by a 120-strong UAE choir Five hymns will be rehearsed with crowds on Tuesday morning before the Pope arrives at stadium ‘Christ be our Light’ as the entrance song ‘All that I am’ for the offertory or during the symbolic offering of gifts at the altar ‘Make me a Channel of your Peace’ and ‘Soul of my Saviour’ for the communion ‘Tell out my Soul’ as the final hymn after the blessings from the Pope The choir will also sing the hymn ‘Legions of Heaven’ in Arabic as ‘Assakiroo Sama’ There are 15 Arabic speakers from Syria, Lebanon and Jordan in the choir that comprises residents from the Philippines, India, France, Italy, America, Netherlands, Armenia and Indonesia The choir will be accompanied by a brass ensemble and an organ They will practice for the first time at the stadium on the eve of the public mass on Monday evening

Five hymns the crowds can join in Papal Mass will begin at 10.30am at the Zayed Sports City Stadium on Tuesday Some 17 hymns will be sung by a 120-strong UAE choir Five hymns will be rehearsed with crowds on Tuesday morning before the Pope arrives at stadium ‘Christ be our Light’ as the entrance song ‘All that I am’ for the offertory or during the symbolic offering of gifts at the altar ‘Make me a Channel of your Peace’ and ‘Soul of my Saviour’ for the communion ‘Tell out my Soul’ as the final hymn after the blessings from the Pope The choir will also sing the hymn ‘Legions of Heaven’ in Arabic as ‘Assakiroo Sama’ There are 15 Arabic speakers from Syria, Lebanon and Jordan in the choir that comprises residents from the Philippines, India, France, Italy, America, Netherlands, Armenia and Indonesia The choir will be accompanied by a brass ensemble and an organ They will practice for the first time at the stadium on the eve of the public mass on Monday evening

Five hymns the crowds can join in Papal Mass will begin at 10.30am at the Zayed Sports City Stadium on Tuesday Some 17 hymns will be sung by a 120-strong UAE choir Five hymns will be rehearsed with crowds on Tuesday morning before the Pope arrives at stadium ‘Christ be our Light’ as the entrance song ‘All that I am’ for the offertory or during the symbolic offering of gifts at the altar ‘Make me a Channel of your Peace’ and ‘Soul of my Saviour’ for the communion ‘Tell out my Soul’ as the final hymn after the blessings from the Pope The choir will also sing the hymn ‘Legions of Heaven’ in Arabic as ‘Assakiroo Sama’ There are 15 Arabic speakers from Syria, Lebanon and Jordan in the choir that comprises residents from the Philippines, India, France, Italy, America, Netherlands, Armenia and Indonesia The choir will be accompanied by a brass ensemble and an organ They will practice for the first time at the stadium on the eve of the public mass on Monday evening

Five hymns the crowds can join in Papal Mass will begin at 10.30am at the Zayed Sports City Stadium on Tuesday Some 17 hymns will be sung by a 120-strong UAE choir Five hymns will be rehearsed with crowds on Tuesday morning before the Pope arrives at stadium ‘Christ be our Light’ as the entrance song ‘All that I am’ for the offertory or during the symbolic offering of gifts at the altar ‘Make me a Channel of your Peace’ and ‘Soul of my Saviour’ for the communion ‘Tell out my Soul’ as the final hymn after the blessings from the Pope The choir will also sing the hymn ‘Legions of Heaven’ in Arabic as ‘Assakiroo Sama’ There are 15 Arabic speakers from Syria, Lebanon and Jordan in the choir that comprises residents from the Philippines, India, France, Italy, America, Netherlands, Armenia and Indonesia The choir will be accompanied by a brass ensemble and an organ They will practice for the first time at the stadium on the eve of the public mass on Monday evening

Five hymns the crowds can join in Papal Mass will begin at 10.30am at the Zayed Sports City Stadium on Tuesday Some 17 hymns will be sung by a 120-strong UAE choir Five hymns will be rehearsed with crowds on Tuesday morning before the Pope arrives at stadium ‘Christ be our Light’ as the entrance song ‘All that I am’ for the offertory or during the symbolic offering of gifts at the altar ‘Make me a Channel of your Peace’ and ‘Soul of my Saviour’ for the communion ‘Tell out my Soul’ as the final hymn after the blessings from the Pope The choir will also sing the hymn ‘Legions of Heaven’ in Arabic as ‘Assakiroo Sama’ There are 15 Arabic speakers from Syria, Lebanon and Jordan in the choir that comprises residents from the Philippines, India, France, Italy, America, Netherlands, Armenia and Indonesia The choir will be accompanied by a brass ensemble and an organ They will practice for the first time at the stadium on the eve of the public mass on Monday evening

Five hymns the crowds can join in Papal Mass will begin at 10.30am at the Zayed Sports City Stadium on Tuesday Some 17 hymns will be sung by a 120-strong UAE choir Five hymns will be rehearsed with crowds on Tuesday morning before the Pope arrives at stadium ‘Christ be our Light’ as the entrance song ‘All that I am’ for the offertory or during the symbolic offering of gifts at the altar ‘Make me a Channel of your Peace’ and ‘Soul of my Saviour’ for the communion ‘Tell out my Soul’ as the final hymn after the blessings from the Pope The choir will also sing the hymn ‘Legions of Heaven’ in Arabic as ‘Assakiroo Sama’ There are 15 Arabic speakers from Syria, Lebanon and Jordan in the choir that comprises residents from the Philippines, India, France, Italy, America, Netherlands, Armenia and Indonesia The choir will be accompanied by a brass ensemble and an organ They will practice for the first time at the stadium on the eve of the public mass on Monday evening

Five hymns the crowds can join in Papal Mass will begin at 10.30am at the Zayed Sports City Stadium on Tuesday Some 17 hymns will be sung by a 120-strong UAE choir Five hymns will be rehearsed with crowds on Tuesday morning before the Pope arrives at stadium ‘Christ be our Light’ as the entrance song ‘All that I am’ for the offertory or during the symbolic offering of gifts at the altar ‘Make me a Channel of your Peace’ and ‘Soul of my Saviour’ for the communion ‘Tell out my Soul’ as the final hymn after the blessings from the Pope The choir will also sing the hymn ‘Legions of Heaven’ in Arabic as ‘Assakiroo Sama’ There are 15 Arabic speakers from Syria, Lebanon and Jordan in the choir that comprises residents from the Philippines, India, France, Italy, America, Netherlands, Armenia and Indonesia The choir will be accompanied by a brass ensemble and an organ They will practice for the first time at the stadium on the eve of the public mass on Monday evening

Five hymns the crowds can join in Papal Mass will begin at 10.30am at the Zayed Sports City Stadium on Tuesday Some 17 hymns will be sung by a 120-strong UAE choir Five hymns will be rehearsed with crowds on Tuesday morning before the Pope arrives at stadium ‘Christ be our Light’ as the entrance song ‘All that I am’ for the offertory or during the symbolic offering of gifts at the altar ‘Make me a Channel of your Peace’ and ‘Soul of my Saviour’ for the communion ‘Tell out my Soul’ as the final hymn after the blessings from the Pope The choir will also sing the hymn ‘Legions of Heaven’ in Arabic as ‘Assakiroo Sama’ There are 15 Arabic speakers from Syria, Lebanon and Jordan in the choir that comprises residents from the Philippines, India, France, Italy, America, Netherlands, Armenia and Indonesia The choir will be accompanied by a brass ensemble and an organ They will practice for the first time at the stadium on the eve of the public mass on Monday evening

Five hymns the crowds can join in Papal Mass will begin at 10.30am at the Zayed Sports City Stadium on Tuesday Some 17 hymns will be sung by a 120-strong UAE choir Five hymns will be rehearsed with crowds on Tuesday morning before the Pope arrives at stadium ‘Christ be our Light’ as the entrance song ‘All that I am’ for the offertory or during the symbolic offering of gifts at the altar ‘Make me a Channel of your Peace’ and ‘Soul of my Saviour’ for the communion ‘Tell out my Soul’ as the final hymn after the blessings from the Pope The choir will also sing the hymn ‘Legions of Heaven’ in Arabic as ‘Assakiroo Sama’ There are 15 Arabic speakers from Syria, Lebanon and Jordan in the choir that comprises residents from the Philippines, India, France, Italy, America, Netherlands, Armenia and Indonesia The choir will be accompanied by a brass ensemble and an organ They will practice for the first time at the stadium on the eve of the public mass on Monday evening

Five hymns the crowds can join in Papal Mass will begin at 10.30am at the Zayed Sports City Stadium on Tuesday Some 17 hymns will be sung by a 120-strong UAE choir Five hymns will be rehearsed with crowds on Tuesday morning before the Pope arrives at stadium ‘Christ be our Light’ as the entrance song ‘All that I am’ for the offertory or during the symbolic offering of gifts at the altar ‘Make me a Channel of your Peace’ and ‘Soul of my Saviour’ for the communion ‘Tell out my Soul’ as the final hymn after the blessings from the Pope The choir will also sing the hymn ‘Legions of Heaven’ in Arabic as ‘Assakiroo Sama’ There are 15 Arabic speakers from Syria, Lebanon and Jordan in the choir that comprises residents from the Philippines, India, France, Italy, America, Netherlands, Armenia and Indonesia The choir will be accompanied by a brass ensemble and an organ They will practice for the first time at the stadium on the eve of the public mass on Monday evening

Five hymns the crowds can join in Papal Mass will begin at 10.30am at the Zayed Sports City Stadium on Tuesday Some 17 hymns will be sung by a 120-strong UAE choir Five hymns will be rehearsed with crowds on Tuesday morning before the Pope arrives at stadium ‘Christ be our Light’ as the entrance song ‘All that I am’ for the offertory or during the symbolic offering of gifts at the altar ‘Make me a Channel of your Peace’ and ‘Soul of my Saviour’ for the communion ‘Tell out my Soul’ as the final hymn after the blessings from the Pope The choir will also sing the hymn ‘Legions of Heaven’ in Arabic as ‘Assakiroo Sama’ There are 15 Arabic speakers from Syria, Lebanon and Jordan in the choir that comprises residents from the Philippines, India, France, Italy, America, Netherlands, Armenia and Indonesia The choir will be accompanied by a brass ensemble and an organ They will practice for the first time at the stadium on the eve of the public mass on Monday evening

Five hymns the crowds can join in Papal Mass will begin at 10.30am at the Zayed Sports City Stadium on Tuesday Some 17 hymns will be sung by a 120-strong UAE choir Five hymns will be rehearsed with crowds on Tuesday morning before the Pope arrives at stadium ‘Christ be our Light’ as the entrance song ‘All that I am’ for the offertory or during the symbolic offering of gifts at the altar ‘Make me a Channel of your Peace’ and ‘Soul of my Saviour’ for the communion ‘Tell out my Soul’ as the final hymn after the blessings from the Pope The choir will also sing the hymn ‘Legions of Heaven’ in Arabic as ‘Assakiroo Sama’ There are 15 Arabic speakers from Syria, Lebanon and Jordan in the choir that comprises residents from the Philippines, India, France, Italy, America, Netherlands, Armenia and Indonesia The choir will be accompanied by a brass ensemble and an organ They will practice for the first time at the stadium on the eve of the public mass on Monday evening

Five hymns the crowds can join in Papal Mass will begin at 10.30am at the Zayed Sports City Stadium on Tuesday Some 17 hymns will be sung by a 120-strong UAE choir Five hymns will be rehearsed with crowds on Tuesday morning before the Pope arrives at stadium ‘Christ be our Light’ as the entrance song ‘All that I am’ for the offertory or during the symbolic offering of gifts at the altar ‘Make me a Channel of your Peace’ and ‘Soul of my Saviour’ for the communion ‘Tell out my Soul’ as the final hymn after the blessings from the Pope The choir will also sing the hymn ‘Legions of Heaven’ in Arabic as ‘Assakiroo Sama’ There are 15 Arabic speakers from Syria, Lebanon and Jordan in the choir that comprises residents from the Philippines, India, France, Italy, America, Netherlands, Armenia and Indonesia The choir will be accompanied by a brass ensemble and an organ They will practice for the first time at the stadium on the eve of the public mass on Monday evening

Five hymns the crowds can join in Papal Mass will begin at 10.30am at the Zayed Sports City Stadium on Tuesday Some 17 hymns will be sung by a 120-strong UAE choir Five hymns will be rehearsed with crowds on Tuesday morning before the Pope arrives at stadium ‘Christ be our Light’ as the entrance song ‘All that I am’ for the offertory or during the symbolic offering of gifts at the altar ‘Make me a Channel of your Peace’ and ‘Soul of my Saviour’ for the communion ‘Tell out my Soul’ as the final hymn after the blessings from the Pope The choir will also sing the hymn ‘Legions of Heaven’ in Arabic as ‘Assakiroo Sama’ There are 15 Arabic speakers from Syria, Lebanon and Jordan in the choir that comprises residents from the Philippines, India, France, Italy, America, Netherlands, Armenia and Indonesia The choir will be accompanied by a brass ensemble and an organ They will practice for the first time at the stadium on the eve of the public mass on Monday evening

Five hymns the crowds can join in Papal Mass will begin at 10.30am at the Zayed Sports City Stadium on Tuesday Some 17 hymns will be sung by a 120-strong UAE choir Five hymns will be rehearsed with crowds on Tuesday morning before the Pope arrives at stadium ‘Christ be our Light’ as the entrance song ‘All that I am’ for the offertory or during the symbolic offering of gifts at the altar ‘Make me a Channel of your Peace’ and ‘Soul of my Saviour’ for the communion ‘Tell out my Soul’ as the final hymn after the blessings from the Pope The choir will also sing the hymn ‘Legions of Heaven’ in Arabic as ‘Assakiroo Sama’ There are 15 Arabic speakers from Syria, Lebanon and Jordan in the choir that comprises residents from the Philippines, India, France, Italy, America, Netherlands, Armenia and Indonesia The choir will be accompanied by a brass ensemble and an organ They will practice for the first time at the stadium on the eve of the public mass on Monday evening

Five hymns the crowds can join in Papal Mass will begin at 10.30am at the Zayed Sports City Stadium on Tuesday Some 17 hymns will be sung by a 120-strong UAE choir Five hymns will be rehearsed with crowds on Tuesday morning before the Pope arrives at stadium ‘Christ be our Light’ as the entrance song ‘All that I am’ for the offertory or during the symbolic offering of gifts at the altar ‘Make me a Channel of your Peace’ and ‘Soul of my Saviour’ for the communion ‘Tell out my Soul’ as the final hymn after the blessings from the Pope The choir will also sing the hymn ‘Legions of Heaven’ in Arabic as ‘Assakiroo Sama’ There are 15 Arabic speakers from Syria, Lebanon and Jordan in the choir that comprises residents from the Philippines, India, France, Italy, America, Netherlands, Armenia and Indonesia The choir will be accompanied by a brass ensemble and an organ They will practice for the first time at the stadium on the eve of the public mass on Monday evening

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km