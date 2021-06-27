Kuwait's Floward start-up raises $27.5m in STV-led funding round

Online florist and gift-delivery business says revenue in first 100 days of 2021 surpassed annual sales levels for 2020

Floward employees arrange flowers at the online florist's fulfillment centre near Heathrow, in the UK. The company raised $27.5m in a funding round led by STV. Floward 
Floward employees arrange flowers at the online florist's fulfillment centre near Heathrow, in the UK. The company raised $27.5m in a funding round led by STV. Floward 

Kuwaiti start-up Floward, an online florist and gift-delivery business, has raised $27.5 million in a funding round led by Saudi Arabi's technology venture capital fund STV.

Saudi asset management firm Impact46 also participated in the Series B funding round, the start-up said on Sunday.

"We have been on a clear and rapid growth path that was further accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic as e-commerce penetration saw a huge surge during the past year," said Floward chief executive Abdulaziz Al Loughani.

"These circumstances presented to us clear opportunities and accelerated our growth plans in the Mena region and beyond."

The Covid-19 pandemic has hastened a consumer shift to online shopping and food deliveries in the Middle East amid movement restrictions to curb the spread of the virus.

Read More

Shezlong founder Ahmed Abu Elhaz says mental health services are not covered by many insurance companies in Egypt and other Arab countries, despite being a necessity. ShezlongFloward: the Kuwaiti flower start-up looking to bloom in the UK

Generation Start-up: Shezlong seeks to remove mental health stigma through online counselling

Set up in 2017, Floward is now a £21.64m ($30m) business.

Annual revenue grew by 1,400 per cent between January 2020 and 2021 – when the rest of the world was battling the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic – and its transactions surged 1,200 per cent.

Revenue in the first 100 days of 2021 has already exceeded annual sales for the whole of 2020, putting the business on a "clear path to positive unit economics and profitability", said Mr Al Loughani.

Floward plans to use the proceeds from the Series B funding round to expand in the region after venturing into the UK last year, its first foray outside the Gulf.

While its UK operations are now mostly focused on London, it also plans to expand to other major cities across the country during the first quarter of 2022.

"We have a clear expansion strategy that follows our own set playbook, allowing us to swiftly and seamlessly expand to new markets with the aim to become a major global player in the flowers and gifts industry," said Mr Al Loughani.

Floward currently operates in 20 cities across seven countries and employs 450 people.

The online florist offers customers freshly cut flowers that are arranged locally and then delivered within hours.

Ahmad Al Naimi, a partner at STV, said Floward had shown an understanding of consumer trends, customer experience and the supply chain.

STV was an early investor in ride-hailing company Careem, which was later acquired by Uber for $3.1 billion. It has also backed Egypt's online healthcare start-up Vezeeta and UAE-based Trukker.

Start-ups in the Mena region secured $1.03bn in funding last year, up 13 per cent compared with 2019, according to data platform Magnitt.

E-commerce start-ups, along with FinTech companies, received the bulk of the money.

Updated: June 27, 2021 02:15 PM

SHARE

SHARE

More on Startups
Shezlong founder Ahmed Abu Elhaz says mental health services are not covered by many insurance companies in Egypt and other Arab countries, despite being a necessity. Shezlong

Generation Start-up: Shezlong seeks to remove mental health stigma through online counselling

Technology
A pedestrian walks past a stock indicator displaying numbers of the Nikkei 225 of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. AFP 

Buddhist monk behind Japan's popular crowd funding platform targets IPO in 2021

Business
Tweeq's mobile app allows its users to open a spending account and manage their payments through it. Reuters

Riyadh payment app Tweeq raises capital for expansion

Technology
Cairo. Egyptian start-up Trella raised $42m in a funding round led by international investors. AP

Maersk's venture arm co-leads $42m funding round in Egypt's start-up Trella

Technology
Kunal Kapoor, founder and chief executive of The Luxury Closet, said one in six transactions will be pre-owned by the end of the decade. The Luxury Closet

The Luxury Closet raises $14m for expansion

Technology
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
Yas Creative Hub is tipped to transform the media sector across the region. twofour54 Abu Dhabi

Yas Creative Hub and Abu Dhabi’s push into the entertainment industry
It's important to avoid lifestyle creep if you are serious about your financial goals, experts say. Getty Images

Here's how to avoid 'lifestyle creep' – Pocketful of Dirhams
Pawel Jablonski, Poland's undersecretary of state for economic and development co-operation for Africa and the Middle East, was in Abu Dhabi this month. Image: Khushnum Bhandari / The National

How Poland is helping to shape the economy of tomorrow - Business Extra podcast
Consumers are using cash less since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring instead to use pay for goods and services with e-wallets and contactless cards. Silvia Razgova / The National

Are you ready for a cashless life? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams