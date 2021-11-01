IMF calls for urgent action to address gaps in climate mitigation ambitions and policies

Climate change presents a grave threat to macroeconomic and financial stability and policymakers attending Cop26 must address critical gaps in ambition and policy to achieve emissions curbs that can help contain global warming, according to the International Monetary Fund.

The window of opportunity for containing global warming to 1.5°C to 2°C is closing rapidly, the IMF said in a note late Sunday, the first day of the Cop26 meeting of world leaders under way in Glasgow.

The Paris Agreement provides a mandate for countries to lower their carbon emissions to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels, preferably about 1.5°C.

Quote Unchanged global policies will leave 2030 carbon emissions far higher than needed to keep 1.5°C alive Kristalina Georgieva, IMF managing director

“Unchanged global policies will leave 2030 carbon emissions far higher than needed to keep 1.5°C alive,” Kristalina Georgieva, IMF managing director, said.

“Cuts of 55 per cent below baseline levels in 2030 would be urgently needed to meet that goal and of 30 per cent to meet the 2°C objective.”

World leaders at the conference will aim to strengthen commitments made in Paris in 2015 to stabilise the planet’s climate and look to speed up action to achieve a zero-carbon future by 2050.

Limiting global warming to the Paris Agreement mandate requires cutting global CO2 emissions 25 per cent to 50 per cent below 2021 levels by 2030, followed by a steady decline to net-zero emissions near the middle of this century, the Washington-based lender said.

.

“Despite countries variably committing to net-zero emissions targets and strengthening 2030 targets, there remains a large near-term gap in mitigation ambition,” Ms Georgieva said.

About 135 countries representing more than three quarters of global greenhouse gas emissions have committed to net zero by mid-century. But they fall short in pledges for the near term, the fund said.

Even if current commitments for 2030 were met, this would only amount to between one and two thirds of the reductions needed for temperature goals, according to the IMF.

The lender called for enhanced external financing to support stronger mitigation ambition for emerging markets and developing economies. Advanced economies must fulfill their commitment to provide $100 billion per year in finance to low-income countries from 2020 onward, the IMF said.

The fund also proposed an international carbon price floor among a small group of large emitters. Such a carbon price floor would be equitable, with differentiated pricing for countries at different levels of economic development, alongside financial and technological assistance for low-income participants.

A carbon price puts a specific value on a tonne of carbon emitted by an industry, thereby making it more expensive to pollute the environment. A carbon price floor imposes a tax on fossil fuels to incentivise investment in low-carbon alternatives.

A global carbon price exceeding $75 per tonne would be needed by 2030 to keep warming below 2°C, the IMF said.

The lender also urged countries to scale up green public investment and accelerate the adoption of clean technology infrastructure like smart grids and charging stations for electric vehicles.

“Without an urgent narrowing of ambition, policy and financing gaps, a dangerous cliff edge for emissions reductions beyond 2030 will be set up, greatly increasing transition costs and potentially putting temperature goals permanently beyond reach,” the IMF said.