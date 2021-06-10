RAK Properties targets Dh400m in revenue this year amid a broader economic recovery

Exclusive: The company plans to invest Dh1bn in building new hotels in Ras Al Khaimah over the next five years

The Mina Al Arab development in Ras Al Khaimah. RAK Properties is offering various incentives such as flexible payment plans and a waiver on service charges to increase sales. Satish Kumar / The National
The Mina Al Arab development in Ras Al Khaimah. RAK Properties is offering various incentives such as flexible payment plans and a waiver on service charges to increase sales. Satish Kumar / The National

RAK Properties is targeting revenue of Dh400 million ($109m) in 2021 as the UAE’s property sector continues to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

The developer, which made a net profit of Dh113.5m on revenue of Dh243.5m last year, aims to sell 300 units from two projects in Ras Al Khaimah – Marbella Villas and Bay Residence, its acting chief executive Mohammed Al Tair told The National in an interview.

It is offering various incentives to increase sales including flexible payment plans as well as a waiver on service charges.

“In 2021, we are going to have bigger sales than last year. We achieved Dh240m last year despite the pandemic and this year it will be Dh400m-plus,” Mr Al Tair said.

The developer behind the Dh10 billion Mina Al Arab master development reported a more than five-fold jump in net profit in the first quarter of 2021 to Dh64m as revenue trebled to Dh124.2m, compared with the same period last year.

Property prices in the UAE are expected to stabilise in 2021 as the economy recovers from a coronavirus pandemic-induced slowdown and government initiatives spur growth. Both sales and rental prices in Ras Al Khaimah were flat quarter-on-quarter for the first three months of the year, a report by property consultancy Asteco said last month.

Mr Al Tair said the property market is on track to recovery as governments open up economies to boost growth.

“From the beginning of this year, we feel that real estate [market] is coming back on track again and we are optimistic ... this year will be more successful [than last year].”

New programmes such as visas for expatriate retirees and the expansion of the 10-year golden visa scheme to attract foreign professionals to the UAE are also expected to support the local real estate market.

The company plans to launch a new residential tower as part of its Bay Residence project in Mina Al Arab as well as the second phase of Marbella Villas to increase its pipeline of units for sale.

RAK Properties is also active in the hospitality sector and is developing two hotel projects at Mina Al Arab – an Intercontinental Hotel and Resort and an Anantara Mina Al Arab Hotel and Resort.

The Intercontinental Hotel is scheduled to open in the second half of this year, while the Anantara Mina Al Arab hotel will start operations in the third quarter of next year.

The company aims to build one or two more hotels in the next five years, which will involve a total investment of Dh1bn, Mr Al Tair said.

“RAK Properties is very keen to invest in [the] hospitality sector and the sector in Ras Al Khaimah emirate is very encouraging. We think it will have a very good future.”

Read More

Apartment prices in Dubai increased 3 per cent on a quarterly basis, while prices of villas jumped 6 per cent, according to Asteco. Antonie Robertson / The NationalDubai apartment and villa sales prices rise amid a broader economic recovery

RAK Properties reports five-fold jump in Q1 profit to Dh64m

Ras Al Khaimah – which boasts the world's longest zipline at Jebel Jais, 64km of coastline, adventure tourism offerings and heritage sites such as Al Jazirah Al Hamra – has traditionally been popular with UAE residents and visitors from CIS markets.

The emirate is targeting a 20 per cent annual increase in the visitors numbers this year, driven by easing border restrictions in the second half of the year and robust domestic demand, its tourism development chief Raki Phillips told The National last month.

The emirate hosted 830,000 visitors in 2020, down from 1.1 million in 2019, according to official government data.

Rak Properties will finance new projects through a mix of debt and equity, Mr Al Tair said.

Thus far, the company has built properties in Ras Al Khaimah and Abu Dhabi, but the chief executive said it it is “always open for discussions" to build in other locations.

"We are real estate developers. Wherever there is business we have to be there,” he said.

Published: June 10, 2021 08:00 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Vaccination status is a key element in determining how long a 'green pass' is valid in Abu Dhabi. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Abu Dhabi updates Al Hosn app entry rules for malls, restaurants, hotels and supermarkets

Health
An image of a solar eclipse shared by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, on his Instagram page.

Ring of fire: solar eclipse to be visible in some parts of the world

Science
Aziza Sbaity rolls out her hamstring on a foam roller, whilst warming up for training. She had suffered for years with hamstring syndrome. (Matt Kynaston)

Lebanese sprinter won't let any obstacle slow her down

Sport
So here it is, then. The 2022 Land Cruiser has arrived. All photos courtesy Toyota

New Toyota Land Cruiser unveiled: the dune-buster is back

Motoring
The Sky Train currently under development by uSky Transport FZE in Sharjah. Antonie Robertson / The National. 

Firm behind Sharjah's electric sky pods unveils plan for Dubai network

Transport
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast
It takes discipline and a long-term investment strategy to build wealth. Getty Images

Who wants to be a millionaire? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A cryptocurrency miner, monitors mining data from his computers as they mine for cryptocurrency in Budapest, Hungary Image: Bloomberg

Bitcoin's energy problem a lesson amid tide of digitalisation: Business Extra podcast