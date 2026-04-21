Aldar and Mubadala joint venture acquires The Link at Masdar City for $178 million

Aldar and Mubadala Investment Company have bought The Link at Masdar City for Dh654 million ($178 million), as institutional investors deepen their exposure to Abu Dhabi’s high-demand commercial assets.

The fully leased development spans about 32,000 square metres of net leasable area across five buildings and is anchored by tenants including clean energy company Masdar and Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence. It also includes a residential accommodation and a multi-use hall.

The deal was completed through a joint venture set up by the two companies in 2024, Aldar said in a statement on Tuesday to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares trade.

“The acquisition reflects continued investment momentum across Abu Dhabi’s real estate and innovation ecosystem, supported by strong institutional demand and long-term confidence in the emirate’s economic fundamentals,” Aldar said.

The latest announcement comes as the developer continues to expand its portfolio as part of its growth strategy. Last week, it announced plans to build 9,000 affordable rental homes in Baniyas and Mohamed bin Zayed City, as well as the first phase of Yas Park Place, a new residential community in the heart of Yas Island.

In December, Aldar and Mubadala revealed plans to spend Dh60 billion to expand Abu Dhabi’s financial district on Al Maryah Island by adding more than 1.5 million square metres of gross floor area, including office space, housing, retail space and hotels.

Talal Al Dhiyebi, group chief executive of Aldar Properties. Ryan Lim for The National Info

“The acquisition of The Link marks another important step in our strategic partnership with Mubadala and reflects our shared belief in the long-term fundamentals of the Abu Dhabi real estate market,” said Talal Al Dhiyebi, group chief executive of Aldar.

Aldar, which reported a 36 per cent annual jump in its 2025 profit, said last month that it was on track to fulfil its handover schedule this year, with its operations and contract awards unaffected by the regional conflict. The company has committed to handing over more than 3,500 homes in 2026, with 550 completed in March to bring its total to 1,075.

Aldar has also awarded development contracts worth Dh4.7 billion in 2026, with Dh1.8 billion handed out to five UAE contractors in March. Construction activity at 141 sites, including in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah, is also “advancing” with their time frames, it added.

This month, Aldar also said it raised Dh5 billion in sustainability-linked credit as it seeks to expand operations.

The five-year agreement boosts the liquidity of Abu Dhabi’s biggest listed developer to nearly Dh38.2 billion, including Dh13.9 billion in cash and Dh24.4 billion in undrawn committed facilities.